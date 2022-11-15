Fort Thomas Forest Conservancy’s Chuck Keller had a ‘green’ idea for the city — and it’s free mulch for all

Read full article on original website
Newport’s Purple People Bridge illuminated for holiday season; take a walk along the scenic wonder
Starting this weekend the Purple People Bridge will be illuminated for the holiday season, presenting its annual Winter Nights & River Lights event. Visitors can walk the Purple People Bridge to experience thousands of holidays lights, projected lighting, seasonal music, wreaths, and scenic views of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. Winter Nights & River Lights is free to the public and will be on every evening from November 18 until January 8.
dayton.com
Pine Club celebrates 75 years with special deal reflecting 1947 prices
Dayton’s iconic steakhouse is continuing to celebrate 75 years of being a dining staple in the Miami Valley. From now until the end of the year, one lucky table at The Pine Club will receive a special “Golden Menu” that features dishes and prices from 1947. “Stepping...
Covington employees bridge communication gap with Hispanic population by learning Spanish
Covington es una ciudad que celebra su diversidad, equidad e inclusión. Thanks to an 8-week Spanish course initiated by the City of Covington’s Human Resources Department, a group of City employees is on track to read and speak Spanish with confidence. It’s further evidence that Covington celebrates diversity, equity, and inclusion (which is what that first sentence states).
WKRC
Students feel blindsided by city's lawsuit against 'nuisance' properties
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The city’s attempt to shut down several rental houses near the University of Cincinnati campus is getting mixed reactions. In a lawsuit filed November 10, the city sought to have eight houses on Rohs Street declared nuisances and shuttered for at least one year because of a series of block parties.
WCPO
'The opportunity we have now is unprecedented': NKY residents weigh in on 4th Street Bridge design
COVINGTON, Ky. — Stuck between two of Northern Kentucky’s largest upcoming riverfront developments is an aging bridge that could be given new life. Several dozen people flocked to an open house Tuesday evening. Their goal? To provide input on the future of the 4th Street Bridge. The Devou Good Foundation released three renderings of what the bridge could be. Those renderings were labeled "Spin," "Spoke" and "Tube."
linknky.com
Three Spirits Tavern bartender crowned winner of inaugural Northern Kentucky Cocktail Classic
Bartender Ray Perryman of Three Spirits Tavern in Bellevue took home some hardware from the inaugural Northern Kentucky Cocktail Classic. His cocktail, the ‘Harvest Season,’ featured Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon, pear and apple juice, a touch of lemon juice, ginger liqueurs, house-made spiced simple syrup, sweet ginger bitters and a smoked rosemary garnish.
linknky.com
Check out designs for the new 4th Street Bridge
Nestled above the Licking River and connecting Newport and Covington, the KY 8 bridge is a historic piece of infrastructure that serves a growing population. In November 2016, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet recognized the need for improvements to continue to serve both cities and its residents and began a redesign of this bridge.
WLWT 5
Norfolk Southern could buy Cincinnati-owned railroad
CINCINNATI — There is an air of mystery tonight about a proposed Cincinnati railroad sale. The big money deal looked like it could be finalized this afternoon, but that was before a special meeting of the Southern Railway Board of Trustees was inexplicably canceled. As posted on its website,...
Fort Mitchell City Council names Rob Nader as new police chief, to be sworn in January of 2023
The City of Fort Mitchell has named Rob Nader as its new Chief of Police, replacing Andrew Schierberg who is retiring at the end of 2022. Nader, a resident of Fort Mitchell along with his family, was unanimously appointed as chief by Fort Mitchell City Council during its Monday meeting.
wvxu.org
How one question led to the discovery of historical documents believed to be long gone
It all started with whiskey. Specifically, a search by Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Central Services Division Manager Jason Alexander for records related to a supposed 1869 lawsuit brought by the government of Japan against Cincinnati whiskey manufacturers on allegations their products made Japanese citizens sick. Despite an exhaustive search,...
Bengals neighbor seeks city's help for move to Sedamsville
Hilltop Basic Resources agreed to leave the central riverfront in 2019. It may need the city's help to finance its next home.
Florence Rotary Club, Gateway C&TC to establish endowment honoring John and Connie Salyers
The Rotary Club of Florence will be celebrating the establishment of the John & Connie Salyers Hand Up Grant Endowment at a special ceremony to be held at Gateway Community & Technical College on Monday at 11:45 a.m. The John & Connie Salyers Hand Up Grant was created in collaboration...
Republic Bank’s Tom Tilmes named recipient of Chamber of Commerce NKY Community Award
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has named Tom Tilmes, Vice President of Business Banking for Republic Bank’s Covington location, as the latest recipient of the NKY Community Award. The award, sponsored by First National Bank of Kentucky, is given out to individuals, businesses or organizations throughout the Northern Kentucky Metro region that have made a positive impact in the community.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Main Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of an assault with injuries on Main Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
UPDATE: Power restored to most in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY — UPDATE @ 2:16 p.m.:. Power has been restored to most AES Ohio customers in Greene County after an outage Wednesday. As of 2:16 p.m., only 21 AES Ohio customers are currently without power. UPDATED @ 1:10 p.m.:. Over 2,000 AES Ohio customers are currently without power...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Independence Station Road in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Independence Station Road in Independence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
Thursday NKY History Hour to explore life of small-town KY girl turned movie star Rosemary Clooney
One of America’s most beloved entertainers, Rosemary Clooney had a warm velvety voice that was instantly recognizable. Born in Maysville, KY, Clooney made her singing debut on the Cincinnati radio station WLW in 1941 at the young age of 13. Her 57-year show business career included No. 1 hit...
Kentucky 4-H teaches members compassion and appreciation through service-learning projects
Kentucky 4-H During the holidays, our attention often goes to how we can help others and give back to our communities. Kentucky 4-H youth practice this caring attitude throughout the year. By participating in 4-H, members learn ways to become engaged citizens in their communities with the hope that they become future local leaders and decision makers. One way 4-H encourages youth to develop compassion and local pride is through service learning projects.
WLWT 5
A Hamilton County Sheriff vehicle reportedly involved in crash at Woodford Road and Ridge Avenue in Pleasant Ridge.
CINCINNATI — A Hamilton County Sheriff vehicle reportedly involved in crash at Woodford Road and Ridge Avenue in Pleasant Ridge. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
WLWT 5
Report of a head on crash in Brown County, with injuries
SARDINIA, Ohio — Report of a head on crash in Brown County, with injuries in the area of 10952 Martin-Alexander Road. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
