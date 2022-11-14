ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint James, NY

Miller Place-Mount Sinai Historical Society to collect letters for Santa

The Miller Place-Mount Sinai Historical Society presents A Visit with Postman Pete on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Children are invited to bring their pre-written letters for Santa to the old Miller Place Post Office at 75 North Country Road where Postman Pete will bundle the letters for the North Pole! Then visit a vintage fire truck and enjoy crafts, story time, raffles and refreshments inside the William Miller House (c. 1720). $12 per child. Pre-registration is required by visiting PostmanPete2022.eventbrite.com by Nov. 30. For additional information, please contact the Society at 631-476-5742.
MOUNT SINAI, NY
Who has the Best Blueberry Pancakes on Long Island?

Want a delicious sweet blueberry pancake on Long Island. We got the list!. Thomas's Ham & Eggery Diner - The blueberry lemon ricotta pancakes hit the spot at this spot. Where: 325 Old Country Rd, Carle Place, (516) 333-3060. Toast - Three locations to tame your blueberry pancake crave. Where:...
Setauket turns out to honor veterans

Despite weather forecasters calling for rain, Setauket residents showed up for veterans on Friday, Nov. 11. In an abbreviated ceremony to avoid the pending bad weather, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3054 hosted its annual recognition service at the Setauket Veterans Memorial Park at the corner of Shore Road and Route 25A in East Setauket.
SETAUKET- EAST SETAUKET, NY
This Long Island Restaurant Has Best Beef Wellington, Foodies Say

Despite all its flaws, there’s no denying that social media is an invaluable tool for the intrepid foodie looking for the next best dish. That includes Rosario John, who only had one thing on his mind in a recent post on the Long Island Restaurant Group Facebook page: Where to find the best Beef Wellington on Long Island.
TEXAS STATE
Modern Turkey Hunting on Long Island

There are reportedly over 6,000 wild turkeys on Long Island, mostly in Suffolk County. While wild turkeys are native to Long Island, over-hunting combined with development eradicated them from the area in the late 1800s. In the 1990s, the New York State DEC worked with Suffolk County to reintroduce 75 wild turkeys to the Southaven County Park and Hither Hills State Park areas. Obviously, the program was successful.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Winter Storm Watch For WNY: Two Feet Of Snow Possible

More updates will likely come in the next few days, but now is the time to prepare for Western New York’s first big snowstorm. The National Weather Service has issued an alert of possible heavy lake-effect snow in Erie, Wyoming, and Genesee counties later this week, beginning this Thursday evening and ending later on Sunday.
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
It might snow for the first time this season in the New York area tonight!

It's that time of the year, folks: reports about the very first snow of the season are officially making the rounds. Despite the unseasonal warm November we've had so far, the National Weather Service just announced that certain areas north and west of New York City will likely experience cold rain mixed with some snow tonight. Folks in the city should brace themselves for up to two inches of rain and fairly cold weather, though.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Flying In New York State Tomorrow? This Is Big News

The busiest travel time of the year has arrived in New York State and across the country. From Buffalo to New York City, millions will be heading out of town to see loved ones and friends for the holidays. But one of the biggest frustrations that many face may soon be gone in Central New York State.
SYRACUSE, NY
Times … and dates: Nov. 10 to Nov. 17, 2022

Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St. Northport hosts a Sip & Paint Nite from 7 to 9 p.m. Learn how to paint the Eaton’s Neck Lighthouse with Northport Historical Society Director and local artist, Caitlyn Shea. Ticket price includes canvas, paint, refreshments and lots of 80’s music! Cost is $30/person. Ages 21 and over only. Registration is required by visiting www.northporthistorical.org.
STONY BROOK, NY
Veterans Day events on the North Shore

Each November, individuals across the United States gather to remember and honor the brave men and women who devoted their lives to maintaining the freedoms U.S. residents continue to enjoy. Veterans Day is celebrated on November 11 and pays tribute to all American veterans — including the living and deceased — but especially thanks the living veterans who served honorably during war or peacetime, according to History.com.
SETAUKET- EAST SETAUKET, NY
Best Restaurants in Long Island, NY

Just a quick train journey away from Manhattan, we found the vibe, culture, and food options on Long Island couldn’t be more different. In addition to its natural beauty as an island surrounded by water and crossed by rivers, Long Island is also famous for its excellent dining options. They range from subtle to opulent. Fresh fish and seafood are abundant, as are other seasonal fruits and vegetables and wines from area vineyards.
Three Village Community Trust preserves history with new interpretive signs

A sign featuring photos and a historical narrative now marks the spot of a local landmark. Elected officials, members of the Three Village Historical Society and a handful of residents joined the Three Village Community Trust in the unveiling of its new interpretive sign at Patriots Rock. The trust has been working to install signs at its properties throughout the Three Village area.
BROOKHAVEN, NY
Six New York Counties Advised to Wear Masks Indoors Again

Six New York counties are being advised to return to wearing masks while indoors. More are expected to follow this week. Thanks to vaccines, the coronavirus isn't as deadly or widespread as it was during the height of the pandemic. For most, life has returned to normal. That, however, may soon be changing for many New Yorkers who are now being advised to wear masks indoors.
NEW YORK STATE
RCC Nursing Program Ranks in the Top 5 in New York

ROCKLAND COUNTY – Rockland Community College has once again received two prestigious recognitions for its Nursing Program. NursingProcess.org, a website that compiles nursing education and career information data, ranked RCC’s program # 2 out of 153 New York State Board of Nursing approved schools to pursue an associate degree program in nursing. In addition, RegisteredNursing.org, a nursing advocacy organization, released its annual list of the 2023 Best RN programs and ranked the Rockland Community College nursing program fifth out of 103 in New York State.
SUFFERN, NY
