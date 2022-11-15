ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian injured in Koreatown; police week hit-and-run driver

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
 5 days ago
| Photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department

A pedestrian was struck by a car and seriously injured in Koreatown before sunrise Monday and the hit-and-run driver fled the scene.

The pedestrian was walking southbound across Third Street at Western Avenue just before 5:55 a.m. when the suspect vehicle traveling eastbound struck them, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene following the collision, and the pedestrian was taken to a hospital for treatment of “serious injuries” sustained in the collision.

The suspect vehicle was described as a white two-door BMW with collision damage on the front bumper and hood. A description of the driver was not available.

Anyone with information on the Koreatown hit-and-run collision was asked to call LAPD West Traffic Division detectives at 213-473-0234 or 213-473-0222. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

HeySoCal

