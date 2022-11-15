ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Secret SF

10 Breathtaking Holiday Light Displays To Explore In The Bay Area

Bay Area holiday light displays are on another level when it comes to their creativity, charm, and photo potential. You’d better start planning if you want to see them all before the season’s over! From Oakland Zoo’s hand-painted animal lanterns to the Union Square Menorah Lighting, this list has you covered for the brightest shows in and around San Francisco. The 10th annual Illuminate SF Festival of Light celebrates a total of 62 temporary and permanent glowing installations around SF. Some new permanent displays to see include !melk Design Studio’s The Wind-Baffles, which are sculptural glowing windbreakers in SF’s 5M neighborhood;...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sonomamag.com

Where to Go for the Absolute Best Steak in Sonoma County

Steak can be divisive—either you’re team red meat or you’re not. But if you’re going to sink your teeth into a perfectly marbled steak or a long-braised brisket this winter, do it with intention and gusto. Click through the above gallery for some top beef picks in Sonoma County.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Grassfire burns in Sonoma County near Lower Lake

LAKE COUNTY (CBS SF) – Cal Fire crews in Lake County responded to a grassfire near Lower Lake Tuesday morning, according to a tweet.Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit tweeted at 10:46 a.m. that the crews were fighting a fire near  Little High Valley and Henderson Ranch roads.The unit asked that drivers give way to emergency vehicles.At 11:37 a.m., Cal Fire tweeted that crews successfully contained the fire to a 1/4-acre. They also noted that the one was structure threatened by the blaze was saved.This story will be updated. Check back for new details.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Activist Severally Beaten in the Tenderloin

A beloved community activist in San Francisco was severely beaten by a group of people over the weekend, leaving his family in disbelief. “Yeah when I first heard it, I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t even imagine. My brother wouldn’t even hurt a fly, wouldn’t hurt a bee,” said Faheem Carter’s sister, Courtney Carter.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa to Unveil Plan for Homelessness at Tuesday’s Council Meeting

Santa Rosa’s housing officials plan to present a new plan for addressing homelessness at tonight’s city council meeting. The plan would guide the city’s approach to homelessness through 2027. It calls for improving programs to prevent people from winding up on the streets, expanding emergency shelter options, and growing rapid rehousing programs. It also includes working with healthcare providers to bring mobile services to people in encampments, and working with other cities for funding and housing needs. Santa Rosa’s housing officials want to reduce homelessness to a so-called “functional zero.” The would mean the city preventing homelessness in most cases, and making it a brief experience when it does happen.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Lake County brush fire now contained

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A brush fire near Lower Lake in Lake County is now contained, according to the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit. Earlier, the department responded to a fire, it stated in a tweet. The fire was in the area of Little High Valley Road and Henderson Ranch Road, the tweet stated. “If […]
LAKE COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Sonoma County Health Officials Holding Town Hall on Rising Viruses

This afternoon, Sonoma County public health officials will hold an online town hall event on three respiratory viruses that have been infecting a growing number of residents. County health officer Doctor Sundari Mase and two doctors will discuss the spreads of RSV, the flu, and COVID-19. The number of RSV and flu cases in Sonoma County has been rising since early this month, which is earlier in the season than usual. The town hall will start at four p.m.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
newsofthenorthbay.com

MODELS HINT AT WET LAST WEEK OF NOVEMBER

Weather forecasters are reading the tea leaves, hoping to find signs of a return to wet weather for Northern California. What they are seeing is a huge high pressure center over Alaska, with a dominant ridge extending south along the West Coast. That will keep us dry through next Sunday the 20th.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Mountain lion seen in Pacifica, police urge awareness

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — The Pacifica Police Department is urging residents to be aware of their surroundings after a mountain lion was spotted in the area Monday morning. The animal was seen at a distance on the hills behind the 600 block of Crespi Drive, according to a social media post from Pacifica PD. No […]
PACIFICA, CA
The Mendocino Voice

This Week in Mendocino: A blues legend visits Point Arena, modern dance in Ukiah, and odd art & macabre history in Mendocino.

MENDOCINO Co., 11/14/22 — This week we’re featuring four unique events that represent the diverse cultural tastes of Mendocino County. On the coast, you’ll find the eccentric art of a Comptche artist, a blues legend in concert, and the fascinating traditions of funerary customs in Mendocino. Inland features the return of modern dance to the live stage after two years. It’s also a final chance to enjoy a touch of creativity and calm before holiday obligations fill up our calendars. Don’t miss my weekly round-up of live music here.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: He went postal (literally)

Going Postal: A homeless man took a 7-foot fence post off a road divider and was carrying it around on Bridgeway. He was described as 40-ish with “messy” hair. And, of course, there is that 7-foot post he’s carrying. Burglary: A resident on Gate 5 Road noticed...
SAUSALITO, CA

