USC has surpassed most national expectations in Year 1 of the Lincoln Riley era entering the final two weeks of the 2022 college football regular season, and a College Football Playoff berth could be looming if the Trojans (9-1) take care of business from here on out en route to a Pac-12 championship. USC checked in at No. 7 in the latest playoff rankings Tuesday and Paul Finebaum says the Trojans should at least be knocking on the door of the playoff come Dec. 4 should they win the remainder of the way before December's final reveal.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO