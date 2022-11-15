ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five predictions for No. 7 USC vs. No. 16 UCLA

My hot streak continues with three hits in the Colorado game, now having gone 9-of-15 in my last three games. I was sneakily close to going for the five-of-five Holy Grail as Tahj Washington came just 23 yards short of my 100 yard/TD combo and I decided to not give myself credit on the safety because I said "defensive TD" not defensive score. But I was right there. Let's see if I can keep it rolling in the Rose Bowl!
Lincoln Riley reflects on leaving Oklahoma: 'I know I hurt people ... I wish I could get it back, but I can't'

Lincoln Riley’s first season at USC has been successful by all accounts. The No. 7 Trojans (9-1) have already doubled their win total from a season ago (four) and enter Saturday’s rivalry matchup with No. 16 UCLA a win away from clinching a Pac-12 Championship game berth. However, despite his early successes in Los Angeles, Riley regrets how his five-year tenure at Oklahoma ended a year ago.
College Football Playoff rankings: Paul Finebaum touts committee's admiration for USC Trojans in stretch run

USC has surpassed most national expectations in Year 1 of the Lincoln Riley era entering the final two weeks of the 2022 college football regular season, and a College Football Playoff berth could be looming if the Trojans (9-1) take care of business from here on out en route to a Pac-12 championship. USC checked in at No. 7 in the latest playoff rankings Tuesday and Paul Finebaum says the Trojans should at least be knocking on the door of the playoff come Dec. 4 should they win the remainder of the way before December's final reveal.
WATCH: ISO highlights of 2023 USC CB priority target Rodrick Pleasant

One of USC's remaining priority recruits in the 2023 recruiting class is four-star Serra (Calif.) cornerback Rodrick Pleasant. The Trojans remain firmly in the mix along with UCLA, Oregon, Cal, Boston College, Miami, Penn State and Michigan. Above you can watch isolation highlights from three games of Pleasant's senior year.
