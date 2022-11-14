Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eastidahonews.com
Baden Glauser
Baden James Glauser, 35, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 11, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Baden was born August 9, 1987, in Ogden, Utah, to Troy James Glauser and Sherri Leckington Grimaud. He grew up and attended schools in Kansas, Utah, and Idaho, and graduated from Idaho Falls High School.
eastidahonews.com
Randall Lee King
Randall Lee King of Menan, Idaho, passed away on November 14, 2022, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, following a devastating brain injury due to a fall. He was surrounded by his family and loved ones for two days until he passed peacefully in the arms of his sweetheart, Claudia. Randy was...
eastidahonews.com
Earl “Hap” Griffel
Earl “Hap” Arthur Griffel was born in Ashton, Idaho, on June 15,1927, to Arthur “Pete” Griffel and Minnie Lenz Griffel. Earl was raised on the family farm and attended school at Hugginsville, Idaho. Earl entered the U.S. Army in February of 1950, and was station at Fort Lewis, Washington during the Korean Conflict.
eastidahonews.com
Ireta Ruth Cook Ellis
Ireta Ruth Cook Ellis, 92, of Ammon, Idaho; formerly of Washington, Utah, and Rigby, Idaho passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 at her home. Ireta was born October 1, 1930, to Delbert Jay and Fannie Beulah Parrish Cook in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was the first daughter and one of nine children. She attended grade school in Centerville, Utah and high schools at Davis High in Kaysville, Utah, Sugar Salem High in Sugar City, Idaho and Madison High in Rexburg Idaho where she graduated in 1948. She furthered her education at Ricks College (BYU Idaho) where she met her sweetheart, Donald Charles Ellis. They were married for time and for all eternity in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple on March 1,1950. They were blessed with five sons and one daughter. Ireta was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various callings; her favorite being the genealogy and family history instructor.
eastidahonews.com
WATCH: Fish and Game introduce 4 huge sturgeon near John’s Hole Bridge in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – White sturgeon are a rare find for anglers in eastern Idaho, but the Idaho Department of Fish and Game have been supplying them in rivers and reservoirs for more than 20 years. Fish and Game Officials introduced four sturgeon into the Snake River near John’s Hole...
eastidahonews.com
Local linguist passionate about teaching the Shoshoni language to children
BLACKFOOT (IdahoEdNews.org) – As a child, Bailey Dann would turn to her Shoshoni language dictionary — the one her father gave her — for comfort. She would read through it in her free time, each translated word a link to her Shoshone-Bannock ancestors and culture. In middle...
eastidahonews.com
Larry Miller shares what he’s thankful for and how he remembers to have gratitude
Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons. We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some...
eastidahonews.com
Now that the D91 $250M bond failed, what’s next?
IDAHO FALLS — After Idaho Falls School District 91 school bond for $250 million failed to pass last week in the November election, the School Board is hoping to come up with solutions to address overcrowding, safety and security issues. It was the highest bond District 91 has ever...
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: Local venue gearing up for Western-themed Christmas show
RIRIE – Trent Tyler is excited about the upcoming Christmas season at Mountain River Ranch in Ririe. The Rigby man partnered with Blake and Scott Larsen to buy the RV park and campground portion of the property last year after Tran King closed the business in 2020. Tyler revived the Christmas show in 2021 with the help of a local band, The Teton Riders.
eastidahonews.com
Blackfoot mayor: ‘Boil advisory almost every six months is not acceptable to anybody’
BLACKFOOT — Blackfoot’s mayor has issued a statement about the city’s boil advisory. On Friday, officials warned residents living in the area not to drink the water without boiling it first. On Monday, Marc Carroll wrote in a public memo posted to Facebook that this was the...
eastidahonews.com
Man who jumped into freezing river to save woman recalls harrowing rescue effort
IDAHO FALLS – Dane Entze never anticipated he’d be responsible for saving someone’s life when he and his wife drove into Idaho Falls Saturday morning. The 36-year-old man from Elk Ridge, Utah jumped into the Snake River near John’s Hole Bridge after watching a woman drive her vehicle off the boat dock. A news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department reports it happened around 10 a.m. and was a suicide attempt. A “Good Samaritan,” which EastIdahoNews.com learned was Entze, swam about 120 feet from the shore in freezing water to rescue the woman.
eastidahonews.com
Students cheer as “Mr. T,” driver of a small 80s truck, is left speechless with Secret Santa gift
The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts. Frank Tavarez, commonly known as Mr. T, is the...
eastidahonews.com
Young father holds back tears as a Secret Santa grants his wish of being a full-time teacher
The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts. Cason recently started teaching music part-time at an Idaho...
eastidahonews.com
Melaleuca donates another $50K to sheriff’s office for rifle-grade bulletproof vests
IDAHO FALLS — Sheriff deputies from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office have much to celebrate thanks to a $50,000 donation that will buy the best body armor and ballistic helmets available on the market. The donation by Melaleuca is in addition to $50,000 that The Wellness Company gave...
eastidahonews.com
One person dead, another in hospital following Rexburg crash
REXBURG — One person is dead and another is in the hospital following a head-on collision Tuesday evening at North 2nd East by Moran View Road in Rexburg. Two vehicles were involved in the crash around 7:10 p.m. One person was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where they were pronounced dead, according to Rexburg Police Assistant Chief Gary Hagen. An occupant in the second vehicle was transported to Madison Memorial Hospital.
eastidahonews.com
Man arrested for murder after BYU-Idaho grad is found dead in Georgia
ROME, Georgia — A recent Brigham Young University-Idaho graduate was stabbed to death over the weekend in northwestern Georgia. Aaron William Davis, 21, of Cumming, Georgia, died from multiple stab wounds, according to Floyd County Deputy Coroner Chris Giles. Brandon Christopher Risner, 21, was booked into the Floyd County...
eastidahonews.com
Social media post implying sports team coming next year to BYU-Idaho is fake
REXBURG — A video circulating on social media implying that a local university will make a major change to its sports program is fake. The video, sent to EastIdahoNews.com on Tuesday, lasts about 12 seconds and shows a football player with a helmet that says “BYUI” on it. Then the video says, “Coming Fall 2023.” There is a hashtag attached to it with the letters NCAA.
eastidahonews.com
Infusions at new health clinic in Idaho Falls help reduce symptoms for variety of conditions
IDAHO FALLS – A treatment previously only available at hospitals is now available at a clinic in Idaho Falls. Pure Infusion Suites at 2375 East Sunnyside Road #F provides biological IV infusions for patients with multiple sclerosis, Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, Alzheimer’s, and other chronic autoimmune conditions.
eastidahonews.com
We’re looking to move and sell our home in a few months. Should we be worried about a market crash?
Dave Says is brought to you by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the leading neonatal and pediatric provider in the region. EIRMC offers the most comprehensive and advanced pediatric care, as well as access to pediatric subspecialties for children from birth to 18 years old. It is the only hospital in Idaho Falls with inpatient pediatric care.
eastidahonews.com
Sheriff’s office warns public about increase in phone scams
IDAHO FALLS – The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about an increase in phone scams. It has recently received many reports regarding a phone scam targeting eastern Idaho residents, where callers are asking for money from victims to avoid arrest. “In the scam, the victims...
Comments / 0