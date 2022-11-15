Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
gojsutigers.com
Tigers Torch Louisiana in WNIT Finale
LUBBOCK, Texas| The Jackson State women's basketball team closed out the WNIT cruising past Louisiana-Lafayette in a 70-41 victory Wednesday evening at United Supermarkets Arena. Daja Woodard led the Tigers with nine points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Hayleigh Breland added nine points and two steals off of...
KCBD
McKinney’s 21 not enough as Tech falls to Jackson State
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Despite a strong 21-point performance from sophomore Rhyle McKinney, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell 69-63 to Jackson State in the opening game of the Preseason WNIT Tournament Tuesday night at United Supermarkets Arena. McKinney’s 21-point output tied her career-high set nearly one year ago against...
Red Raiders Men's Hoops Announces Signing of Elite Guards to 2023 Class
Jason Jackson and Drew Steffe signed on early signing day, marking another win for Mark Adams.
Run the dang ball Texas Tech
Texas Tech finds itself 5-5 overall, 3-4 in the Big 12, one win away from qualifying for a bowl game which would mean an extra month of the season, more practices and a much easier sell on the recruiting trail. The Red Raiders have two opportunities remaining to earn a sixth victory--at Iowa State (4-6 overall, 1-6 in the Big 12) Saturday night and the following week at home against Oklahoma (5-5, 2-5).
Texas Tech vs. Iowa State gets Late Kick Time For Week 12 Matchup
Texas Tech's conference clash with Iowa State will kick off at 6 p.m. CT.
gojsutigers.com
Jackson State Tabbed #4 Seed Going Into SWAC Volleyball Tournament
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.| The Jackson State volleyball team has claimed the #4 seed going into the 2022 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Volleyball Tournament which will take place Nov. 18-20 at H&PE Arena on the campus of Texas Southern University, the conference announced Tuesday. The SWAC Regular Season Co-Champions, Alabama State (15-1...
Texas Tech – Oklahoma game time announced
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s regular season finale against Oklahoma will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 at Jones AT&T Stadium. The game will be televised on FS1. Texas Tech trails 21-6 in the all-time series with the Sooners. The Red Raiders have lost the last ten meetings in the series with the […]
Oklahoma-Texas Tech Kickoff Time Announced
The Sooners will close the regular season with a night road game in Lubbock.
theanalyst.com
Jackson State Should Think FBS Next Year, But Not in the Way You’re Thinking
Jackson State has been busy changing the narrative during the Deion Sanders coaching era, even becoming the biggest story in FCS college football this season. Last fall, the Tigers won the SWAC championship for the first time since 2013. This season, not only are they hosting the conference championship game again, but the FCS’ No. 10-ranked team is a heavy favorite to go unbeaten in Sanders’ third campaign and also claim the Celebration Bowl, which eluded the Tigers in a loss to South Carolina State last December.
You’re Not Crazy: That Was an Earthquake in Lubbock, Texas
At about 3:30 pm on November 16th, I was sitting in my office at the station on the third floor of an office building at 82nd and Quaker. About an hour earlier the power in the building had cut off and come back on. Weird, but not something that never happens.
Top 10 Texas Cities That Average The Most Snow!
Why do people who don't live in Texas think it DOESN'T SNOW in Texas? Yes, it does! Trust the last couple of years have been crazy. Look, in TEXAS we get all seasons, and yes SNOW season as well. Some cities get more than others. Let's take a look at the AVERAGE SNOWFALL for some texas cities and areas! Because, Yes it does snow in Texas!
KOKI FOX 23
Organs flown through Oklahoma and Texas on uncrewed flight
OKLAHOMA CITY — On Tuesday, an uncrewed aerial transport system moved donated human organs across three cities in the longest distance donated organs have ever been transported via an uncrewed aerial system. Three organ organ procurement organizations, LifeShare, LifeGift and Texas Sharing Organ Alliance, partnered with Matador Uncrewed Aerial...
ttuhub.net
NIL Rules Offering New Opportunities for Texas Tech Athletes
Texas Tech athletes are getting an opportunity to capitalize on their name, image, and likeness following the NCAA policy changes that occurred in 2021. Athletes can receive money for anything as small as giving lessons in their sport to doing a commercial for a large brand, whereas before, this was against regulations with penalties even leading to loss of scholarships, according to previous NCAA policies.
Dashcam Footage Reveals Lubbock Driver’s Greatest Traffic Sin
Sometimes I think that Lubbock is probably not unique insofar as bad driving goes. Perhaps it's confirmation bias because I live here and have to deal with it daily, so it seems like Lubbock is full of particularly bad drivers. And then I see dashcam footage like this. WOOF. For...
wtva.com
Conerly Trophy finalists announced Monday
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announced the finalists for the 2022 Conerly Trophy on Monday, Nov. 14. The trophy is awarded each year to the best college football player in Mississippi. Alcorn State University – Jarveon Howard, running back. Belhaven University – Connor Fordham,...
mississippifreepress.org
Capital Murder Inmate Seeks Parole Under New Law, But Attorney General Says No
Glen Conley had just parked his Nissan vehicle outside his workplace, Supreme Healthcare Corporation, in Houston, Texas, in August 1997, when two men followed him inside. “Glen Conley, I have a warrant for your arrest. You’re wanted for capital murder back in Mississippi,” one of the men said, as Conley related to the Mississippi Free Press by phone from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl, Miss., in May.
KCBD
Monday morning top stories: Anton mourns loss of Coach Matthew Hoover
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Grief counselors will be at the school in Anton today to help students and staff deal with the loss of Head Football Coach Matthew Hoover. He passed away over the weekend. A GoFundMe has been set up to help his family. LPD launching...
chainstoreage.com
Dillard’s to go big at South Plains Mall
Dillard’s is investing in the Lubbock, Texas, market. Macerich said that Dillard's will construct a new, larger store to replace its existing operations at South Plains Mall in Lubbock, Texas. The new, 220,000-sq.-ft. flagship will take over the former Sears site, replacing the two locations Dillard's currently occupies at the mall.
KCBD
KCBD Investigates: Woman mauled by dogs at Lubbock park reunites with woman who came to her aid
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The deadly dog attack at Lubbock’s Buddy Holly Park has grabbed the attention of city leaders. Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne said the city’s stray dog problem is a priority for the city council, and the city’s FY 2022-2023 budget reflects that. “We have...
Vandals tear bathroom stalls off wall at Plainview HS, reward offered for info
PLAINVIEW, Texas — A reward was offered for information after a number of bathroom stalls were torn from a bathroom wall at Plainview High School on Monday, according to a social media post. Plainview ISD said an unknown person or persons tore the stalls off the wall. The stalls were damaged enough that they could […]
Comments / 0