Pitt men’s soccer advanced to the second round of the NCAA National Tournament on Thursday night, taking down Cleveland State 2-1. While the Vikings scored just one goal against graduate student goalkeeper Joe van der Sar, the Pitt defense prevented the Vikings from having many solid opportunities. Junior forward Bertin Jacquesson found the back of the net twice, putting the Panthers into the second round.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO