PHOTOS – Meet the Hopkinsville Tigers
Fans got an early look at the Hopkinsville Tigers and Lady Tigers Wednesday at “Meet the Tigers.” Get an introduction to the winter sports teams at Hopkinsville in this YSE gallery. Meet the Hopkinsville Tigers.
Caldwell Girls Drop Scrimmage to Livingston (w/PHOTOS)
The Caldwell County Lady Tigers hosted Livingston Central for their first scrimmage of the preseason Tuesday night at the CAB gym. The varsity squads played four competitive quarters, but the Lady Cardinals won each of those periods. The final total showed Livingston Central with 35 points and Caldwell County with...
Falcon Swimmers Open Season With 5th Place Finish
With a roster of just seven swimmers, Fort Campbell finished fifth Saturday at the Rick Cohn Invitational at Hopkinsville High School. Brody Sharp – 3rd in the 100-yard backstroke (1:03.90); 7th in the 100-yard free (56.94) Jonah Weisbrich – 3rd in the 500-yard free (5:58.65); 4th in the 200-yard...
Henderson County Lady Colonel Softball Player Anna Willett Commits to Murray State University
On Wednesday afternoon, November 9th, senior Lady Colonel softball player Anna Willett signed to continue her athletic career playing for the Murray State University Lady Racers. I was able to interview and ask Anna some questions about her future softball career at Murray State and her senior season as a...
VIDEO – Hoptown’s Peacock Wins Heat to Finish 6th in 100-Yard Breaststroke
The Hopkinsville swimming team opened the season on Saturday by hosting the Rick Cohn Invitational. Cam Peacock was in the pool for the Tigers, finishing 6th in the 100-yard breaststroke and 2nd in the 500-yard freestyle. Watch as he wins his heat in the breaststroke with a time of 1:16.05.
Chick-fil-A ‘Triple-A’ – Lyon County’s Jackson Crawford
Junior Jackson Crawford is a man for all seasons for Lyon County. Crawford is on the soccer field in the fall, on the basketball floor in the winter and on the tennis court in the spring. Off the field, Crawford is an All A honor roll student at Lyon County...
Robles’ 30-Point Night Sends Warriors Past Clarksville Christian
Heritage Christian Academy senior Carlos Robles outscored visiting Clarksville Christian by himself in the first half on Monday to lead the Warriors to a 64-47 victory over the Crusaders. Clarksville Christian led early on after a pair of three-pointers by Seth Koenes, but Robles answered with nine straight points to...
Confederate soldier statue relocated to Potter’s Field in Daviess County
The Confederate statue that once stood on the lawn of the county courthouse in Daviess County, Kentucky, has been relocated. After approving the move back in September, officials with the Daviess County Fiscal Court relocated the statue at Potter’s Field, next to Elmwood Cemetery. The fiscal court approved the...
‘Live Like Logan’ Day declared in Hopkins Co.
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, Judge Executive Jack Whitfield delivered a heartfelt proclamation declaring November 24, 2022 as “Live Like Logan Day.”. Logan McKnight died in a car crash in 2021 at 18-years-old. The Hopkins County Government says he was a bright young Dawson Springs resident. On...
Muhlenberg County woman last seen walking on busy highway
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen her? The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office needs help looking for a woman that seemingly disappeared last week. Deputies say 65-year-old Patricia Darlene Minton was reported missing and last seen on November 11 around noon, walking along Highway 431. The person who saw her says she was heading […]
Salem, Kentucky native selected for national competition representing women with disabilities
Miss Amazing, a nonprofit for girls and women with disabilities, announced Madelyn Gregg from Salem, Kentucky will represent the state at the upcoming National Summit competition in July 2023. Gregg will compete in the Junior Miss Division and participate with women from across the United States. Miss Amazing is a...
Highway 231 partially closed for accident in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Dispatch tells us an accident has shut down part of a busy US Highway in Daviess County. Officials say the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is working the crash at the intersection of Old Hartford Road and US 231. According to a short press release, the highway is expected to remained […]
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Chance of rain/snow mixture overnight Monday
Weather forecasts for the next day are mixed depending on where you live. The Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky which includes Pike and Gibson Counties says we have a 60 % chance of precipitation overnight in the form of rain and snow with lows around the freezing mark. Less than a half-inch accumulation is predicted.
Murray State President Bob Jackson stays silent on involvement to stop a news story from airing
PADUCAH — Weeks of investigation and hearings are now raising questions about Murray State University President Bob Jackson's involvement with former local Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson to allegedly stop a news story from airing on WKMS. Public radio station WKMS is owned and operated by Murray State University.
Weather Service rounds up Saturday's early snow totals
The National Weather Service office in Paducah has rounded up Saturday's snow reports from four states. Most of the snow fell in just 1 to 3 hours between 2 AM and 8 AM. That burst brought accumulations from just a dusting in a few spots to three inches in other places.
Security camera captures moment a house explodes in Princeton
Security camera captures moment a house explodes in Princeton. Security camera captures moment a house explodes …. Security camera captures moment a house explodes in Princeton. Dream Center’s Affordable Christmas event is back. Dream Center's Affordable Christmas event is back. $3.1 billion tentative settlement with Walmart announced …. $3.1...
Tobacco Barn Destroyed In Christian County Fire
A tobacco barn on Buffalo Road in Christian County was destroyed in a fire Sunday night. Christian County emergency personnel say the barn was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived just before 9 p.m. Firefighters from Gracey, Cerulean, and Square Deal fire departments were all called to help extinguish...
Princeton Man Arrested On Escape Charge
A Princeton man has been arrested on two warrants out of Christian County. Assistant Princeton Police Chief Shane Allison says 48-year old Carlos Siggus was taken into custody around 12:40 Monday afternoon on a Christian County bench warrant charging him with contempt of court. He was also served with a Christian County arrest warrant charging him with second-degree escape.
Fun Ways to Watch the 2022 Owensboro Daviess County Christmas Parade
Santa Claus is coming to town and he'll be here Saturday evening as the Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade returns. The parade is set for 4:30pm, Saturday, November 19th and will run along 2nd Street downtown. The theme of this year's parade is "Christmas in the Movies" and all participating floats...
