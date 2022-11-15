ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell County, KY

yoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – Meet the Hopkinsville Tigers

Fans got an early look at the Hopkinsville Tigers and Lady Tigers Wednesday at “Meet the Tigers.” Get an introduction to the winter sports teams at Hopkinsville in this YSE gallery. Meet the Hopkinsville Tigers.
yoursportsedge.com

Caldwell Girls Drop Scrimmage to Livingston (w/PHOTOS)

The Caldwell County Lady Tigers hosted Livingston Central for their first scrimmage of the preseason Tuesday night at the CAB gym. The varsity squads played four competitive quarters, but the Lady Cardinals won each of those periods. The final total showed Livingston Central with 35 points and Caldwell County with...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Falcon Swimmers Open Season With 5th Place Finish

With a roster of just seven swimmers, Fort Campbell finished fifth Saturday at the Rick Cohn Invitational at Hopkinsville High School. Brody Sharp – 3rd in the 100-yard backstroke (1:03.90); 7th in the 100-yard free (56.94) Jonah Weisbrich – 3rd in the 500-yard free (5:58.65); 4th in the 200-yard...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Robles’ 30-Point Night Sends Warriors Past Clarksville Christian

Heritage Christian Academy senior Carlos Robles outscored visiting Clarksville Christian by himself in the first half on Monday to lead the Warriors to a 64-47 victory over the Crusaders. Clarksville Christian led early on after a pair of three-pointers by Seth Koenes, but Robles answered with nine straight points to...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
14news.com

‘Live Like Logan’ Day declared in Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, Judge Executive Jack Whitfield delivered a heartfelt proclamation declaring November 24, 2022 as “Live Like Logan Day.”. Logan McKnight died in a car crash in 2021 at 18-years-old. The Hopkins County Government says he was a bright young Dawson Springs resident. On...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Muhlenberg County woman last seen walking on busy highway

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen her? The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office needs help looking for a woman that seemingly disappeared last week. Deputies say 65-year-old Patricia Darlene Minton was reported missing and last seen on November 11 around noon, walking along Highway 431. The person who saw her says she was heading […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Highway 231 partially closed for accident in Daviess County

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Dispatch tells us an accident has shut down part of a busy US Highway in Daviess County. Officials say the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is working the crash at the intersection of Old Hartford Road and US 231. According to a short press release, the highway is expected to remained […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
vincennespbs.org

Chance of rain/snow mixture overnight Monday

Weather forecasts for the next day are mixed depending on where you live. The Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky which includes Pike and Gibson Counties says we have a 60 % chance of precipitation overnight in the form of rain and snow with lows around the freezing mark. Less than a half-inch accumulation is predicted.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Weather Service rounds up Saturday's early snow totals

The National Weather Service office in Paducah has rounded up Saturday's snow reports from four states. Most of the snow fell in just 1 to 3 hours between 2 AM and 8 AM. That burst brought accumulations from just a dusting in a few spots to three inches in other places.
PADUCAH, KY
WTVW

Security camera captures moment a house explodes in Princeton

Security camera captures moment a house explodes in Princeton. Security camera captures moment a house explodes …. Security camera captures moment a house explodes in Princeton. Dream Center’s Affordable Christmas event is back. Dream Center's Affordable Christmas event is back. $3.1 billion tentative settlement with Walmart announced …. $3.1...
PRINCETON, KY
whvoradio.com

Tobacco Barn Destroyed In Christian County Fire

A tobacco barn on Buffalo Road in Christian County was destroyed in a fire Sunday night. Christian County emergency personnel say the barn was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived just before 9 p.m. Firefighters from Gracey, Cerulean, and Square Deal fire departments were all called to help extinguish...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Princeton Man Arrested On Escape Charge

A Princeton man has been arrested on two warrants out of Christian County. Assistant Princeton Police Chief Shane Allison says 48-year old Carlos Siggus was taken into custody around 12:40 Monday afternoon on a Christian County bench warrant charging him with contempt of court. He was also served with a Christian County arrest warrant charging him with second-degree escape.
PRINCETON, KY

