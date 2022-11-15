Read full article on original website
Hepa's double-double leads Hawaii over Hawaii Pacific 79-55
LAIE, Hawaii (AP) — Kamaka Hepa had 13 points and 12 rebounds to guide Hawaii to a 79-55 victory over Hawaii Pacific on Saturday night. Noel Coleman scored 13 and added five assists for the Rainbow Warriors (3-1). Harry Rouhliadeff shot 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points.
Eason jumpstarts Mississippi Valley St. past Prairie View
Jalani Eason threw a 15-yard touchdown to Sylvester Campbell and Kenneth Martin's 47-yard pick-6 sparked Mississippi Valley State to a 27-7 win over Prairie View A&M on Saturday. Those two plays late in the third quarter less than two minutes apart made it a 17-7 contest and the Delta Devils...
Slain Idaho students leave behind bright memories, big goals
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Ethan Chapin’s last day was spent with his siblings, dressed up and dancing. Chapin — one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death last weekend, the police still searching for a killer — was a triplet. His brother and sister also attend the scenic state school tucked away in the rolling hills of north-central Idaho.
Mystery surrounds stabbing deaths of 4 Idaho students
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Autopsies performed on four University of Idaho students who were found dead inside a rental house near campus showed that all four were stabbed to death, the Latah County coroner said Thursday. The killings have shaken Moscow, an Idaho Panhandle college town of 25,000 residents...
Autopsies of the 4 UI students completed
BOISE, Idaho — Update: The Latah County Coroner tells CBS that the killings seemed "personal." The autopsy revealed that a large knife appears to be the murder weapon, but it is not clear who was killed first. She also told The Moscow-Pullman Daily news, there were possible defensive wounds...
Police have no suspect, no weapon in UI student deaths
BOISE — Police in Moscow said Wednesday they have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings of four University of Idaho students in a rental house near campus. Authorities believe the attack was targeted but walked back a previous statement that there was no...
