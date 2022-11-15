ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Savrasov helps Georgia Southern top Houston Christian 84-77

HOUSTON (AP) — Andrei Savrasov scored 15 points as Georgia Southern beat Houston Christian 84-77. Savrasov shot 7 of 9 from the field for the Eagles (2-3). Tai Strickland finished 6 of 10 from the field to add 13 points. Jalen Finch finished 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points. The Huskies (1-4) were led by Bonke Maring, who recorded 24 points and two steals.
STATESBORO, GA
Evee scores 31, Rice downs Western Michigan 96-88

HOUSTON — Travis Evee scored 31 points as Rice beat Western Michigan 96-88. Evee also had six assists for the Owls. Quincy Olivari shot 6 for 13 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to add 20 points. Max Fiedler finished 8 of 11 from the floor to finish with 16 points, while adding seven rebounds and three steals. Lamar Norman Jr. finished with 30 points for the Broncos. Jefferson Monegro added 21 points for Western Michigan. Titus Wright had 18 points and eight rebounds.
KALAMAZOO, MI

