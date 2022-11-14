ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives injury updates on multiple key players

By Steve Rudden
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Baltimore Raven’s bye week ended has concluded as they now prepare to face Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers at M&T Bank Stadium. Before the bye, the Ravens faced a few injuries, such as tight end Mark Andrews, running back Gus Edwards, wide receiver DeSean Jackson, and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul.

The bye week came at a great time for the team in hopes of getting those players back for the stretch run. Head coach John Harbaugh spoke to the media on Monday, and gave updates on the injured players as well as how it was for Andrews to have a few weeks off.

“I think, good. [When] you talk to Mark [Andrews], he sounds very positive, obviously, about it, and the trainers, as well. We’ll see how it progresses throughout the rest of the week. It’ll be the same answer for Gus [Edwards]. ‘JPP’ [Jason Pierre-Paul] was out there today. And [with] DeSean [Jackson], all those guys, we’ll just see how they look on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. They all have a real good chance.”

If the Ravens can stay relatively healthy for the rest of the season, they should have a legitimate shot at making a deep run in the playoffs. Andrews and Edwards in particular are crucial parts of the offensive game plan, so having them both back will be able to keep opposing defenses honest. This season health-wise, the team is in better shape than they were in 2021.

