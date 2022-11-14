ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens pass game coordinator Chris Hewitt shares thoughts on performance of CB Marlon Humphrey

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens value their secondary at an extremely high level, and it shows with how much money and how much draft capital they invest at both cornerback and safety. They have many talented players, including an All-Pro in cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

Baltimore pass game coordinator and secondary coach Chris Hewitt was asked about the bounce-back year that Humphrey has had in 2022. Hewitt mentioned how versatile of a player the former Alabama star is, saying that team is giving him more opportunities in the nickel and as a blitzer due to his high-level ability to do both.

“Marlon [Humphrey], you wish you could just clone him and just put him all over the field because of the kind of guy that he is, but he’s playing at a high level right now playing at corner. We’re giving him some more opportunities to go back inside and play some nickel, too, because we see him coming off the edge as a blitzer; that’s something that he does really well. He has that element there, that toughness inside that you need. I’m definitely pleased with Marlon, where he is right now and where he’s going, because we have to get better for the second half of the season as well.”

Humphrey had somewhat of a down year in 2021 by his standards, but has returned to elite play across the board this season. He’s been a major reason why the Ravens’ defense is molding into one of the top units in the league, forming a fearsome duo with fellow cornerback Marcus Peters.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

