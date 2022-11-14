ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens HC John Harbaugh discusses timelines for OLB David Ojabo, TE Charlie Kolar

By Kevin Oestreicher
 5 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens continue to get key pieces back from injury. They’ve seen cornerback Marcus Peters, running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, outside linebacker Tyus Bowser and more return to the field, and could be getting two of the members from their 2022 draft class back soon.

Outside linebacker David Ojabo and tight end Charlie Kolar have missed the entirety of the 2022 season with different injuries. However, both players have been activated from injured reserve, and when head coach John Harbaugh was asked about potential timelines for the return of Ojabo, he mentioned that both he and Kolar will be put out on the field when they’re ready.

“We realize there’s going to be a ramping up, as you put it, for sure. He [David Ojabo] hasn’t played. He wasn’t in training camp at all; you look at Charlie [Kolar] the same way. Those guys haven’t had any practice at all. So, now they have; they’ve got a week or two. We’ll put them out there when we think they’re ready and when they’re needed – of course they’re needed at any time – when we feel they’re ready to be successful, and that could be soon. They’re available, so we’ll see.”

Both Ojabo and Kolar won’t be rushed back onto the field by Baltimore. They can each make an impact while on the field, but with both outside linebacker and tight end being as deep as they are positionally for the Ravens, they can take their time.

