ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Bus carrying 18 students and driver crashes in Kentucky, multiple injuries reported

By Teddy Grant, ABC News
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fRnPC_0jB3PzPh00

NEW YORK — A bus carrying 18 children in Kentucky crashed Monday morning, causing multiple injuries, according to police officials.

Kentucky State Police said the school bus exited the roadway on state Route 40 when it went over the embankment injuring the students and the bus driver.

According to Magoffin County Schools Superintendent Chris Meadows, the students and the driver suffered minor to severe injuries and were sent to local area hospitals by ambulance and helicopter.

Some students were taken to the hospital by their parents, Kentucky police said. No fatalities were reported following the crash.

"Kentucky State Police is on the scene and we are responding swiftly," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement on Facebook. "Please join me in praying for all those involved. We will continue to share updates as available."

According to police officials, the students' ages ranged from elementary to high school-aged kids. Before the crash, the bus was en route dropping off students at various schools. The school bus did not have any seatbelts, Kentucky police said.

Officials are investigating the crash.

ABC News' Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
WKYT 27

Kentucky man facing long list of charges after multi-county chase

STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing more than a dozen charges after authorities say he led Kentucky law enforcement officers on a multi-county chase. According to an arrest citation, the series of events began in Garrard County early Thursday morning when Paul Brown pulled his own son out of a truck and drove off.
GARRARD COUNTY, KY
hazard-herald.com

Most commonly seen birds in Kentucky

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Kentucky from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky man arrested for trafficking drugs near school

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A man is facing drug trafficking charges after an investigation in Floyd County. According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Casey Collins, 38, of Betsy Lane was arrested on four counts of illegal drug trafficking, including trafficking within 1,000 feet of a school. Deputies say they found “a large amount” […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky State Police warn of phone scam

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky State Police say that they’ve received complaints from citizens regarding a phone scam in the Ashland area. KSP says that people have been receiving calls from a person claiming to be a trooper with KSP and saying that they have civil litigation against them. They say that the caller then demands immediate […]
ASHLAND, KY
KFVS12

Snow plows in Kentucky on stand by when needed

Alleged Caruthersville shooter appears before judge. On Monday, we caught up with the Illinois Department of Transportation to see how they are prepping for the winter weather. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Veteran's Club founder says medical marijuana law still needed in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. —The founder of Louisville’s Veterans Club Inc. says allowing Kentucky veterans to legally use medical marijuana is long overdue. This week Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order that would allow some Kentuckians to purchase and use medical marijuana to treat certain and severe medical conditions. “We really need to start thinking about medicinal marijuana for just certain issues,” Jeremy Harrell told Spectrum News 1. Harrell is the found of Veteran’s Club Inc. in Louisville. Harrell is also a combat veteran.
LOUISVILLE, KY
14news.com

Snowplow naming contest begins in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - You can be a part of the naming process for 14 snow trucks across the state of Kentucky. The Kentucky Department of Transportation is introducing the first statewide “Name the Plow” program. KYTC says the name will be displayed on the vehicle so residents can...
KENTUCKY STATE
102.5 The Bone

After tragedy, Virginia begins the long march through grief

After Dale Earnhardt died in a last-lap crash in the 2001 Daytona 500, his fellow drivers, including his own son, decided to return to the track the very next weekend. When Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez died in a September 2016 boating accident, the team canceled that night’s game but resumed play the next night. When President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, the NFL played games the very next weekend, and when Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash, the NBA played games that same night, two decisions that drew intense criticism.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Wave 3

Women look for ways around Kentucky abortion ban

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WAVE) – As the commonwealth watches the State Supreme Court proceedings on the future of the Kentucky abortion ban, Kentucky women are talking about making tough personal decisions. “Almost every day I hear from a woman who is scared,” Louisville Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong said. “As...
KENTUCKY STATE
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
20K+
Followers
29K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy