Philadelphia, PA

NFLDraftBible

XFL 2023 Draft: Ranking The Quarterbacks

Initial 2023 XFL Draft quarterback selections have been announced and all indications are that the spring league is looking to place an emphasis on younger players. In fact, of the 15 quarterbacks drafted on Tuesday, nine (60%) hail from the past three draft classes. The DC Defenders are the lone...
ng-sportingnews.com

Jason Kelce shares why obvious Dallas Goedert face mask penalty in Eagles vs. Commanders actually wasn't a penalty

The Eagles dropped their first game of the season Monday against the Commanders, but it wasn't without controversy. With just under 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Eagles were threatening in Commanders territory before their drive was undone by a Dallas Goedert fumble. While the eventual scoop-and-score was reviewed and overturned, NFL fans couldn't help but notice the non-reviewable, blatant facemask on Goedert.
DALLAS, PA
ng-sportingnews.com

Who plays on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 11

The "Thursday Night Football" matchup in Week 11 will feature a battle between the teams that won the AFC and NFC regular-season titles in 2021. While neither the Titans nor the Packers look quite as good as they did last year, this contest was set up to be one of the marquee Thursday night games of the season. It could certainly be a competitive one given the way that these two teams match up against one another.
GREEN BAY, WI
ng-sportingnews.com

College Football Playoff rankings: Who are the top four teams in third CFP poll of 2022?

The College Football Playoff remained static at the top of its latest top-25 rankings, with the top four teams remaining Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. The Horned Frogs in particular face a precarious situation ahead of the final three weeks of the regular season. Any loss by TCU could spell the end of its CFP hopes, which are kept alive by its status as a potentially undefeated Power 5 conference champion.
GEORGIA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Why NFL officials' 'blatant' missed facemask penalty by Commanders against Eagles' Dallas Goedert left social media livid

Officials missed a game-changing facemask penalty in the late stages of the "Monday Night Football" game between the Eagles and Commanders. Jamin Davis was the would-be guilty party, clearly grabbing the facemask of Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. The tight end fumbled the ball as he was getting tackled by Davis and John Ridgeway. The play as called on the field was a fumble recovery for a touchdown, though replay showed Davis was touched down by Goedert.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ng-sportingnews.com

Week 11 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Elijah Mitchell, Van Jefferson, & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool

At the beginning of the season, a four-team bye consisting of the Dolphins, Jaguars, Buccaneers, and Seahawks probably didn't seem that bad, but now that it's here, fantasy football owners are feeling the crunch. No fewer than a dozen "must-starts" are unavailable, and when you factor in mounting injuries, start 'em, sit 'em decisions are only getting tougher. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 11 fantasy lineup decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com

Jeff Saturday suffers unexpected consequence of becoming NFL head coach: Relinquishing his fantasy team to Eric Decker

Jeff Saturday has had an absolute roller coaster of a week. He was unexpectedly named interim head coach of the Colts after only having coached high school football in the past, and he secured his first win Sunday over the Raiders that is being treated as more of a bottoming out for Las Vegas than it is an inspiring win for Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ng-sportingnews.com

Week 11 Fantasy Busts: D'Andre Swift, Kyler Murray, Kyle Pitts among risky 'starts' in bad matchups

If you're on the fantasy football playoff bubble, avoiding players who could potentially fall flat on their faces is a must. It's one thing to say it, but actually making the right start 'em, sit 'em moves is another. Before you lock in your starters ahead of another important matchup, our Week 11 fantasy busts list is here to help you avoid starting potential no-shows, such as D'Andre Swift, Kyler Murray, and Kyle Pitts.
MINNESOTA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Monday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 10 Eagles-Commanders single-game tournaments

To wrap up Week 10, the 8-0 Eagles host the 4-5 Commanders in an inner-division matchup on Monday Night Football. Philadelphia currently sits as hefty 11-point favorites in this prime-time matchup, as the current odds indicate they'll likely improve to 9-0 on the season. According to BetMGM, the over/under is listed at 43.5, with Philadelphia's team total sitting at 28.5 points and Washington's team total listed at just 14.5 points. NFL DFS players have a solid pool of potential picks (Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, Miles Sanders, Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel) to build their FanDuel single-game lineups around, and we'll do our best to give you sound advice on how to compete in single-game MNF tournaments.
WASHINGTON, DC

