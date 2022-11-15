Read full article on original website
NJ Teacher Behind Inappropriate Pictures Tries Setting The Record StraightBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment.Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, PA
The Pullman Restaurant & Bar finally opens in Bryn MawrMarilyn JohnsonBryn Mawr, PA
Governor Abbott Confirms He Bussed Migrants to PhiladelphiaTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Cowboys Watch: Commanders at Eagles: Can Washington Help Dallas in NFC East?
The Dallas Cowboys are aware of "The 24-Hour Rule.'' And by the time "Monday Night Football'' kicks off, it'll be time to put the painful OT loss at Green Bay behind them ... And time to settle in to see if the Washington Commanders can do them an NFC East favor.
Bears QB Justin Fields is sixth in the NFL in rushing through Week 10
Justin Fields is arguably the most dangerous running quarterback in the NFL right now. Heck, he’s one of the best rushers in the league. Through 10 weeks, Fields has 749 rushing yards. Not only does that lead the Bears (Khalil Herbert has 643, David Montgomery has 434), but it’s sixth in the NFL.
XFL 2023 Draft: Ranking The Quarterbacks
Initial 2023 XFL Draft quarterback selections have been announced and all indications are that the spring league is looking to place an emphasis on younger players. In fact, of the 15 quarterbacks drafted on Tuesday, nine (60%) hail from the past three draft classes. The DC Defenders are the lone...
Cowboys WR Antonio Callaway Signing; Change on Odell Beckham Jr. Chase?
It's not OBJ, but ... The Cowboys played host to former Cleveland Browns starting wideout Antonio Callaway for a tryout and now they’ve signed him.
Commanders vs. Eagles live streams: How to watch NFL 'Monday Night Football' game online without cable
One of the NFL's oldest rivalries takes center stage for the Week 10 offering of "Monday Night Football." Divisional foes will meet for the second time this season and the 178th time overall. The unbeaten Eagles put their flawless 8-0 record on the line as they welcome the Commanders into...
Tua Tagovailoa, by the numbers: Is Dolphins QB a legit MVP candidate?
The Dolphins loaded up ahead of the 2022 NFL season. They traded for Tyreek Hill, signed Terron Armstead and brought in a young, offensive-minded head coach in Mike McDaniel, on top of a wave of other moves to bolster the depth of the offense and defense. There was just one...
Why is Taylor Heinicke starting QB for Commanders over Carson Wentz? Ron Rivera goes with hot hand — for now
The Commanders have a new QB1 — for the immediate future, at least. Washington coach Ron Rivera announced Wednesday that Taylor Heinicke, who has stepped in to replace the injured Carson Wentz, will start the team's game Sunday vs. the Texans. The reason for the decision is twofold: Heinicke...
Jason Kelce shares why obvious Dallas Goedert face mask penalty in Eagles vs. Commanders actually wasn't a penalty
The Eagles dropped their first game of the season Monday against the Commanders, but it wasn't without controversy. With just under 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Eagles were threatening in Commanders territory before their drive was undone by a Dallas Goedert fumble. While the eventual scoop-and-score was reviewed and overturned, NFL fans couldn't help but notice the non-reviewable, blatant facemask on Goedert.
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Commanders vs. Eagles in Week 10
For the second week in a row, the Eagles are putting their undefeated record on the line in prime time, this time with the Commanders coming to Philadelphia for "Monday Night Football" in Week 10. The Eagles took down the Texans 29-17 in Week 9 on "Thursday Night Football." Jalen...
How Commanders ended Eagles' undefeated season: 5 stats that spoiled Philadelphia's chance to join 1972 Dolphins
Any given Sunday (and sometimes Monday). Very few gave the Commanders a chance to upend the undefeated Eagles on "Monday Night Football," but upend them they did. The 32-21 score doesn't quite indicate the type of commanding performance this was for Washington. While there was some controversy all throughout the...
Who plays on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 11
The "Thursday Night Football" matchup in Week 11 will feature a battle between the teams that won the AFC and NFC regular-season titles in 2021. While neither the Titans nor the Packers look quite as good as they did last year, this contest was set up to be one of the marquee Thursday night games of the season. It could certainly be a competitive one given the way that these two teams match up against one another.
College Football Playoff rankings: Who are the top four teams in third CFP poll of 2022?
The College Football Playoff remained static at the top of its latest top-25 rankings, with the top four teams remaining Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. The Horned Frogs in particular face a precarious situation ahead of the final three weeks of the regular season. Any loss by TCU could spell the end of its CFP hopes, which are kept alive by its status as a potentially undefeated Power 5 conference champion.
Why NFL officials' 'blatant' missed facemask penalty by Commanders against Eagles' Dallas Goedert left social media livid
Officials missed a game-changing facemask penalty in the late stages of the "Monday Night Football" game between the Eagles and Commanders. Jamin Davis was the would-be guilty party, clearly grabbing the facemask of Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. The tight end fumbled the ball as he was getting tackled by Davis and John Ridgeway. The play as called on the field was a fumble recovery for a touchdown, though replay showed Davis was touched down by Goedert.
Week 11 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Elijah Mitchell, Van Jefferson, & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
At the beginning of the season, a four-team bye consisting of the Dolphins, Jaguars, Buccaneers, and Seahawks probably didn't seem that bad, but now that it's here, fantasy football owners are feeling the crunch. No fewer than a dozen "must-starts" are unavailable, and when you factor in mounting injuries, start 'em, sit 'em decisions are only getting tougher. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 11 fantasy lineup decisions.
Jeff Saturday suffers unexpected consequence of becoming NFL head coach: Relinquishing his fantasy team to Eric Decker
Jeff Saturday has had an absolute roller coaster of a week. He was unexpectedly named interim head coach of the Colts after only having coached high school football in the past, and he secured his first win Sunday over the Raiders that is being treated as more of a bottoming out for Las Vegas than it is an inspiring win for Indianapolis.
Week 11 Fantasy Busts: D'Andre Swift, Kyler Murray, Kyle Pitts among risky 'starts' in bad matchups
If you're on the fantasy football playoff bubble, avoiding players who could potentially fall flat on their faces is a must. It's one thing to say it, but actually making the right start 'em, sit 'em moves is another. Before you lock in your starters ahead of another important matchup, our Week 11 fantasy busts list is here to help you avoid starting potential no-shows, such as D'Andre Swift, Kyler Murray, and Kyle Pitts.
2023 NFL Draft order, team needs: Texans in sole possession of No. 1; Unbeaten Eagles hold No. 4 pick
The NFL regular season has reached the midway point. The NFL Draft picture is coming into focus as some teams, for all intents and purposes, are out of the playoff hunt and others hold strong position. Whether your favorite team falls into the former or the latter category, CBSSports.com breaks down positioning in the draft order, team needs and notable free agents:
NFL shares mic'd up video of stunned Vikings reacting to Justin Jefferson's catch: 'Bro, he's different'
Justin Jefferson made one of the best catches in NFL history to spark the Vikings' 33-30 win over the Bills in Week 10. The play occurred on the Vikings' final offensive drive of regulation. The team was facing a fourth-and-18 when Kirk Cousins heaved up a deep shot to Jefferson.
ng-sportingnews.com
Monday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 10 Eagles-Commanders single-game tournaments
To wrap up Week 10, the 8-0 Eagles host the 4-5 Commanders in an inner-division matchup on Monday Night Football. Philadelphia currently sits as hefty 11-point favorites in this prime-time matchup, as the current odds indicate they'll likely improve to 9-0 on the season. According to BetMGM, the over/under is listed at 43.5, with Philadelphia's team total sitting at 28.5 points and Washington's team total listed at just 14.5 points. NFL DFS players have a solid pool of potential picks (Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, Miles Sanders, Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel) to build their FanDuel single-game lineups around, and we'll do our best to give you sound advice on how to compete in single-game MNF tournaments.
Auburn aims to ride momentum vs. high-powered Western Kentucky
It was a heart-warming spectacle in Jordan-Hare Stadium after Auburn’s 13-10 win last week over Texas A&M. After all, Carnell
