Latest data from state Dept. of Public Health shows big improvement in COVID community levels
Data released Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows a vast improvement in COVID-19 Community Levels, which are low in the majority of the state with a limited area showing a medium level. The COVID Community Levels map, which is generated from data compiled by the U.S. Centers...
Ludlow Independent School District among 13 across state to participate in college success program
The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE), the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) and OneGoal, a leading postsecondary success organization, announced that 13 Kentucky public school districts will participate in a statewide effort to receive postsecondary professional coaching at the school and district leadership levels to improve college readiness outcomes for students.
State’s unemployment rate rises slightly as more people say they are looking for work
Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted preliminary October 2022 unemployment rate was 3.9%, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency within the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet (KELC). The preliminary October 2022 jobless rate was up 0.1 percentage points from September 2022 but was down 0.7 percentage points from...
Advocates to mark Thursday’s Great American Smokeout by calling on KY lawmakers to act
Cancer patients and survivors are marking the American Cancer Society’s 47th annual Great American Smokeout Thursday by calling on elected officials to protect the health of all Kentucky residents by investing $10 million in fact-based tobacco prevention and cessation programs. “Nearly 70% of people who currently smoke cigarettes want...
Kentucky Youth Advocates release ’22 Kids Count data book, and the challenges become clearer
Kentucky Youth Advocates released its 2022 Kids Count data book on Wednesday, with 16 measures of child well-being, showing whether outcomes for children across the state have improved, worsened, or stayed the same over a five-year period. “Kentucky’s kids have withstood some hard knocks through the pandemic, as well as...
KY Supreme Court, KBA request that American Bar Association review state’s lawyer disciplinary system
The Kentucky Supreme Court and the Kentucky Bar Association (KBA) have jointly requested that the American Bar Association (ABA) Standing Committee on Professional Regulation conduct a review of Kentucky’s lawyer disciplinary system. According to the two entities, the request is being made in the interest of creating efficiencies within...
Al Cross: Gerrymanders warp legislature, damage our political system
The word “representative” is both a noun and an adjective. In the Kentucky General Assembly it has become mainly a noun, meaning a member of the House of Representatives. That’s because the House is not as representative of Kentucky as it should be, given the results of this month’s elections and the district lines on which they were run.
Leadership Kentucky now accepting applications for 2023 class of ELEVATE, application deadline Dec. 9
Leadership Kentucky is now accepting applications for the ELEVATE Kentucky Class of 2023. ELEVATE Kentucky is a three-session program that offers young professionals — average age 25-35 — in-depth personal and professional development while fostering a better understanding of the strengths and challenges facing the Commonwealth. ELEVATE participants...
St. Elizabeth forms NIL partnership with Kentucky’s Maddie Scherr to support Sports Medicine Services
St. Elizabeth Healthcare has announced a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) partnership with Kentucky women’s basketball star Maddie Scherr in support of the St. Elizabeth Sports Medicine Services and ACL Injury Prevention Program. “We’re committed to student-athletes on and off the field and court. This partnership reflects that commitment,”...
Kentucky Supreme Court hears oral arguments on two abortion cases; no indication of decision timeline
The Kentucky Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday on whether to reinstate a temporary injunction that would prevent two abortion laws from being enforced. One of the laws is Kentucky’s trigger abortion ban, which took effect when Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court this summer. The ban includes exceptions when the life and health of the mother is at risk. The other law before the high court bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.
Three Spirits Tavern’s Ray Perryman crowned winner of inaugural Northern Kentucky Cocktail Classic
The beverages have been poured, the votes have been tallied and the winner of the inaugural Northern Kentucky Cocktail Classic has been crowned – Ray Perryman of Three Spirits Tavern. Perryman’s cocktail, the Harvest Season featured Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon, pear and apple juice, a touch of lemon juice, ginger liqueurs, house-made spiced simple syrup, sweet ginger bitters and a smoked rosemary garnish.
Advocates testify at judiciary committee about restoring felons’ voting rights; LWVs weighs in
Representatives from Secure Democracy USA and fellow election policy advocates testified recently before the Kentucky General Assembly’s Interim Committee on Judiciary at the State Capitol Annex in Frankfort regarding the vital issue of voting rights restoration. Kentucky is currently one of only a handful of states that permanently disenfranchises...
Former U.S. Rep. Carroll Hubbard of Western KY dies at 85; enjoyed political arena but rocked by scandal
Former U.S. Rep. Carroll Hubbard Jr. of Mayfield, who served in Congress from 1975 to 1993, ran unsuccessfully for governor in 1979 and encountered several scandals, died Saturday night at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Paducah. He was 85. Hubbard, an attorney, “thoroughly enjoyed the political arena and in...
Andrew McNeill: With midterm elections behind us, 2023 legislative agenda moves into the spotlight
Kentucky’s mildly suspenseful midterm election season went late into the night before some final results were known but didn’t deliver any huge surprises. In his effort to unseat incumbent U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, Charles Booker’s promise to “shock the world” barely registered as an electoral tremor.
Bronze statue of Nettie Depp, first elected female public official in Kentucky, dedicated at state Capitol
The first statue of a woman to grace the state Capitol was unveiled this week at a ceremony honoring Nettie Depp, the first elected female public official in Kentucky. “Nettie Depp was a pioneer in the field of public education in Kentucky, serving as an elected school superintendent in Barren County, years before women were given the right to vote,” said Gov. Andy Beshear during the ceremony. “She is a distinguished Kentucky public figure, and we are proud to honor her with the first monument of a Kentucky woman installed in the statehouse.”
Jay Miller: November is National Adoption Month — Let’s work to find a forever family for every child
Every child, no matter the context, needs a permanent family. Having been in out-of-home care myself, I can personally attest to this need. As a youth, I was placed in out-of-home care as a result of the death of my mother and my father’s inability to beat his addiction to substances. My sisters and I spent several years shuffled from place to place before being taken in by an aunt and uncle.
Industry representatives to discuss ideas to alleviate Kentucky’s shortage of large animal veterinarians
The impact on farmers and our food system created by the shortage of large animal veterinarians in Kentucky and throughout the country will be the primary focus of an industry stakeholders meeting set for Nov. 14 at the Kentucky Exposition Center. “This shortage is impacting the farmer and could impact...
KYTC reminding Thanksgiving travelers to ‘Buckle Up, Phone Down’ as holiday quickly approaches
With the holidays quickly approaching, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) is providing Thanksgiving travelers with important lifesaving reminders – buckle up and put the phone down. “The upcoming holiday is one of the busiest travel times of the year, so we’re asking Kentuckians to...
NewsMakers ’22: Ray Hebert, a scholar and intellect, devoted teacher, family man, friend, and good guy
The third of a series of five stories featuring the NKyTribune’s NewsMakers of the year. Tomorrow: Chuck Session. Ray Hebert grew up in a loving home in Rochester, New Hampshire, where his family’s first language was French. He was in a class of 38 students in a French-speaking school where he played baseball and basketball and was a Hall-of-Famer in sports.
Kentucky schools struggling against widespread respiratory illnesses; how to prevent the spread
A “perfect storm” of respiratory illnesses is currently wreaking havoc on Kentucky schools and threatening to overwhelm the pediatric care system. Currently, at least 25 school districts have faced a temporary shutdown or nontraditional instruction day so far in November. That’s a stunning number considering November just started last week.
