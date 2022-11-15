ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Ludlow Independent School District among 13 across state to participate in college success program

The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE), the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) and OneGoal, a leading postsecondary success organization, announced that 13 Kentucky public school districts will participate in a statewide effort to receive postsecondary professional coaching at the school and district leadership levels to improve college readiness outcomes for students.
KY Supreme Court, KBA request that American Bar Association review state’s lawyer disciplinary system

The Kentucky Supreme Court and the Kentucky Bar Association (KBA) have jointly requested that the American Bar Association (ABA) Standing Committee on Professional Regulation conduct a review of Kentucky’s lawyer disciplinary system. According to the two entities, the request is being made in the interest of creating efficiencies within...
Leadership Kentucky now accepting applications for 2023 class of ELEVATE, application deadline Dec. 9

Leadership Kentucky is now accepting applications for the ELEVATE Kentucky Class of 2023. ELEVATE Kentucky is a three-session program that offers young professionals — average age 25-35 — in-depth personal and professional development while fostering a better understanding of the strengths and challenges facing the Commonwealth. ELEVATE participants...
St. Elizabeth forms NIL partnership with Kentucky’s Maddie Scherr to support Sports Medicine Services

St. Elizabeth Healthcare has announced a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) partnership with Kentucky women’s basketball star Maddie Scherr in support of the St. Elizabeth Sports Medicine Services and ACL Injury Prevention Program. “We’re committed to student-athletes on and off the field and court. This partnership reflects that commitment,”...
Kentucky Supreme Court hears oral arguments on two abortion cases; no indication of decision timeline

The Kentucky Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday on whether to reinstate a temporary injunction that would prevent two abortion laws from being enforced. One of the laws is Kentucky’s trigger abortion ban, which took effect when Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court this summer. The ban includes exceptions when the life and health of the mother is at risk. The other law before the high court bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.
Three Spirits Tavern’s Ray Perryman crowned winner of inaugural Northern Kentucky Cocktail Classic

The beverages have been poured, the votes have been tallied and the winner of the inaugural Northern Kentucky Cocktail Classic has been crowned – Ray Perryman of Three Spirits Tavern. Perryman’s cocktail, the Harvest Season featured Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon, pear and apple juice, a touch of lemon juice, ginger liqueurs, house-made spiced simple syrup, sweet ginger bitters and a smoked rosemary garnish.
Advocates testify at judiciary committee about restoring felons’ voting rights; LWVs weighs in

Representatives from Secure Democracy USA and fellow election policy advocates testified recently before the Kentucky General Assembly’s Interim Committee on Judiciary at the State Capitol Annex in Frankfort regarding the vital issue of voting rights restoration. Kentucky is currently one of only a handful of states that permanently disenfranchises...
Bronze statue of Nettie Depp, first elected female public official in Kentucky, dedicated at state Capitol

The first statue of a woman to grace the state Capitol was unveiled this week at a ceremony honoring Nettie Depp, the first elected female public official in Kentucky. “Nettie Depp was a pioneer in the field of public education in Kentucky, serving as an elected school superintendent in Barren County, years before women were given the right to vote,” said Gov. Andy Beshear during the ceremony. “She is a distinguished Kentucky public figure, and we are proud to honor her with the first monument of a Kentucky woman installed in the statehouse.”
Jay Miller: November is National Adoption Month — Let’s work to find a forever family for every child

Every child, no matter the context, needs a permanent family. Having been in out-of-home care myself, I can personally attest to this need. As a youth, I was placed in out-of-home care as a result of the death of my mother and my father’s inability to beat his addiction to substances. My sisters and I spent several years shuffled from place to place before being taken in by an aunt and uncle.
NewsMakers ’22: Ray Hebert, a scholar and intellect, devoted teacher, family man, friend, and good guy

The third of a series of five stories featuring the NKyTribune’s NewsMakers of the year. Tomorrow: Chuck Session. Ray Hebert grew up in a loving home in Rochester, New Hampshire, where his family’s first language was French. He was in a class of 38 students in a French-speaking school where he played baseball and basketball and was a Hall-of-Famer in sports.
Kentucky schools struggling against widespread respiratory illnesses; how to prevent the spread

A “perfect storm” of respiratory illnesses is currently wreaking havoc on Kentucky schools and threatening to overwhelm the pediatric care system. Currently, at least 25 school districts have faced a temporary shutdown or nontraditional instruction day so far in November. That’s a stunning number considering November just started last week.
