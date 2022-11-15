Read full article on original website
Latest data from state Dept. of Public Health shows big improvement in COVID community levels
Data released Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows a vast improvement in COVID-19 Community Levels, which are low in the majority of the state with a limited area showing a medium level. The COVID Community Levels map, which is generated from data compiled by the U.S. Centers...
Art Lander’s Outdoors: Water conditions improving in Western Kentucky for start of waterfowl season
Unseasonably dry conditions in the western third of Kentucky during the late summer and early fall caused many small river bottom wetlands and sloughs to dry up, but recent rains and snow melt in the Ohio River basin have greatly improved water conditions. The National Weather Service at Paducah reported...
AAA: As temperatures change, your car needs checkup to maintain safety, fuel efficiency — it has to work harder
With more than 31,000 AAA roadside rescues recorded last winter alone in Kentucky, AAA reminds motorists that cars need periodic checkups to maintain safety and maximize fuel efficiency. The fall and winter seasons can also bring issues forcing drivers to the roadside. AAA recommends getting ahead of the change of...
Kentucky Youth Advocates release ’22 Kids Count data book, and the challenges become clearer
Kentucky Youth Advocates released its 2022 Kids Count data book on Wednesday, with 16 measures of child well-being, showing whether outcomes for children across the state have improved, worsened, or stayed the same over a five-year period. “Kentucky’s kids have withstood some hard knocks through the pandemic, as well as...
Beshear signs executive order allowing Kyians with severe medical conditions to legally use cannabis
In an effort to reduce Kentuckians’ reliance on addictive opioids and to provide them relief from pain, Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday said that starting next year, Kentuckians with certain severe medical conditions and who meet specific requirements will be able to possess and use small amounts of legally purchased medical cannabis to treat their medical conditions.
Leadership Kentucky now accepting applications for 2023 class of ELEVATE, application deadline Dec. 9
Leadership Kentucky is now accepting applications for the ELEVATE Kentucky Class of 2023. ELEVATE Kentucky is a three-session program that offers young professionals — average age 25-35 — in-depth personal and professional development while fostering a better understanding of the strengths and challenges facing the Commonwealth. ELEVATE participants...
USDEA’s national Drug Take Back Day collected over 34,000 pounds of medications over three states
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says communities across the country continued support for DEA’s biannual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, by safely disposing of more than 647,000 pounds of unneeded medications at nearly 5,000 collection sites across the country. In the Louisville Division, which covers Kentucky, Tennessee and...
Advocates to mark Thursday’s Great American Smokeout by calling on KY lawmakers to act
Cancer patients and survivors are marking the American Cancer Society’s 47th annual Great American Smokeout Thursday by calling on elected officials to protect the health of all Kentucky residents by investing $10 million in fact-based tobacco prevention and cessation programs. “Nearly 70% of people who currently smoke cigarettes want...
Attorney General joins $391.5 million multi-state settlement with Google over location tracking
The Kentucky Attorney General’s office has joined a coalition of 40 attorneys general in a historic $391.5 million multistate settlement with Google over its location tracking practices and account settings. This is the largest multistate privacy settlement reached by a coalition of attorneys general in the history of the United States. Kentucky will receive $7,282,184.49 million from the settlement.
Southbank Partners unveils new branding along with updated five-year strategic plan
Southbank Partners for 25 years has helped lead the development, enhancement, and revitalization of Northern Kentucky’s river cities. It now builds on that success and sets course for the next 25 years with a rebranding and launch of its new five-year strategic plan, Innovate 2028: Transforming Urban Communities. Building...
British Airways offering new direct route between CVG and London Heathrow, starting in 2023
British Airways and the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) announced a new direct route between the Cincinnati region and London Heathrow, which will begin operating in 2023. Starting on June 5, 2023, this will be the only direct flight between the UK and all of Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, creating...
Al Cross: Gerrymanders warp legislature, damage our political system
The word “representative” is both a noun and an adjective. In the Kentucky General Assembly it has become mainly a noun, meaning a member of the House of Representatives. That’s because the House is not as representative of Kentucky as it should be, given the results of this month’s elections and the district lines on which they were run.
KY Supreme Court, KBA request that American Bar Association review state’s lawyer disciplinary system
The Kentucky Supreme Court and the Kentucky Bar Association (KBA) have jointly requested that the American Bar Association (ABA) Standing Committee on Professional Regulation conduct a review of Kentucky’s lawyer disciplinary system. According to the two entities, the request is being made in the interest of creating efficiencies within...
Jay Miller: November is National Adoption Month — Let’s work to find a forever family for every child
Every child, no matter the context, needs a permanent family. Having been in out-of-home care myself, I can personally attest to this need. As a youth, I was placed in out-of-home care as a result of the death of my mother and my father’s inability to beat his addiction to substances. My sisters and I spent several years shuffled from place to place before being taken in by an aunt and uncle.
NewsMakers ’22: Lytle Thomas, born to be a banker, is dedicated to serving his customers and community
The fifth and final in a series about the NKyTribune’s NewsMakers of the year. Lytle Thomas says he was just ‘born to be a banker’ and indeed he is quite comfortable in that skin. But he also reverts to his deep roots growing up on a farm when he dons his overalls to put down mulch in new landscaping on bank grounds or drives his truck to pick up and deliver tile for a new bank branch under renovation.
St. Elizabeth forms NIL partnership with Kentucky’s Maddie Scherr to support Sports Medicine Services
St. Elizabeth Healthcare has announced a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) partnership with Kentucky women’s basketball star Maddie Scherr in support of the St. Elizabeth Sports Medicine Services and ACL Injury Prevention Program. “We’re committed to student-athletes on and off the field and court. This partnership reflects that commitment,”...
Bronze statue of Nettie Depp, first elected female public official in Kentucky, dedicated at state Capitol
The first statue of a woman to grace the state Capitol was unveiled this week at a ceremony honoring Nettie Depp, the first elected female public official in Kentucky. “Nettie Depp was a pioneer in the field of public education in Kentucky, serving as an elected school superintendent in Barren County, years before women were given the right to vote,” said Gov. Andy Beshear during the ceremony. “She is a distinguished Kentucky public figure, and we are proud to honor her with the first monument of a Kentucky woman installed in the statehouse.”
New security measures being put in place on Capitol Loop at State Capitol, partially limiting vehicular traffic
More new security measures can now be seen at the State Capitol, which follow the recommendations of both the Kentucky State Police and federal security partners. Last fall, the bollards were placed on the Capitol Loop, closing the portion of the road that runs between the Capitol and the Capitol Annex to vehicular traffic, from the Floral Clock to the Rose Garden.
Three Spirits Tavern’s Ray Perryman crowned winner of inaugural Northern Kentucky Cocktail Classic
The beverages have been poured, the votes have been tallied and the winner of the inaugural Northern Kentucky Cocktail Classic has been crowned – Ray Perryman of Three Spirits Tavern. Perryman’s cocktail, the Harvest Season featured Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon, pear and apple juice, a touch of lemon juice, ginger liqueurs, house-made spiced simple syrup, sweet ginger bitters and a smoked rosemary garnish.
Industry representatives to discuss ideas to alleviate Kentucky’s shortage of large animal veterinarians
The impact on farmers and our food system created by the shortage of large animal veterinarians in Kentucky and throughout the country will be the primary focus of an industry stakeholders meeting set for Nov. 14 at the Kentucky Exposition Center. “This shortage is impacting the farmer and could impact...
