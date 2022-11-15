ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Beshear signs executive order allowing Kyians with severe medical conditions to legally use cannabis

In an effort to reduce Kentuckians’ reliance on addictive opioids and to provide them relief from pain, Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday said that starting next year, Kentuckians with certain severe medical conditions and who meet specific requirements will be able to possess and use small amounts of legally purchased medical cannabis to treat their medical conditions.
Leadership Kentucky now accepting applications for 2023 class of ELEVATE, application deadline Dec. 9

Leadership Kentucky is now accepting applications for the ELEVATE Kentucky Class of 2023. ELEVATE Kentucky is a three-session program that offers young professionals — average age 25-35 — in-depth personal and professional development while fostering a better understanding of the strengths and challenges facing the Commonwealth. ELEVATE participants...
USDEA’s national Drug Take Back Day collected over 34,000 pounds of medications over three states

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says communities across the country continued support for DEA’s biannual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, by safely disposing of more than 647,000 pounds of unneeded medications at nearly 5,000 collection sites across the country. In the Louisville Division, which covers Kentucky, Tennessee and...
Attorney General joins $391.5 million multi-state settlement with Google over location tracking

The Kentucky Attorney General’s office has joined a coalition of 40 attorneys general in a historic $391.5 million multistate settlement with Google over its location tracking practices and account settings. This is the largest multistate privacy settlement reached by a coalition of attorneys general in the history of the United States. Kentucky will receive $7,282,184.49 million from the settlement.
KY Supreme Court, KBA request that American Bar Association review state’s lawyer disciplinary system

The Kentucky Supreme Court and the Kentucky Bar Association (KBA) have jointly requested that the American Bar Association (ABA) Standing Committee on Professional Regulation conduct a review of Kentucky’s lawyer disciplinary system. According to the two entities, the request is being made in the interest of creating efficiencies within...
Jay Miller: November is National Adoption Month — Let’s work to find a forever family for every child

Every child, no matter the context, needs a permanent family. Having been in out-of-home care myself, I can personally attest to this need. As a youth, I was placed in out-of-home care as a result of the death of my mother and my father’s inability to beat his addiction to substances. My sisters and I spent several years shuffled from place to place before being taken in by an aunt and uncle.
NewsMakers ’22: Lytle Thomas, born to be a banker, is dedicated to serving his customers and community

The fifth and final in a series about the NKyTribune’s NewsMakers of the year. Lytle Thomas says he was just ‘born to be a banker’ and indeed he is quite comfortable in that skin. But he also reverts to his deep roots growing up on a farm when he dons his overalls to put down mulch in new landscaping on bank grounds or drives his truck to pick up and deliver tile for a new bank branch under renovation.
St. Elizabeth forms NIL partnership with Kentucky’s Maddie Scherr to support Sports Medicine Services

St. Elizabeth Healthcare has announced a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) partnership with Kentucky women’s basketball star Maddie Scherr in support of the St. Elizabeth Sports Medicine Services and ACL Injury Prevention Program. “We’re committed to student-athletes on and off the field and court. This partnership reflects that commitment,”...
Bronze statue of Nettie Depp, first elected female public official in Kentucky, dedicated at state Capitol

The first statue of a woman to grace the state Capitol was unveiled this week at a ceremony honoring Nettie Depp, the first elected female public official in Kentucky. “Nettie Depp was a pioneer in the field of public education in Kentucky, serving as an elected school superintendent in Barren County, years before women were given the right to vote,” said Gov. Andy Beshear during the ceremony. “She is a distinguished Kentucky public figure, and we are proud to honor her with the first monument of a Kentucky woman installed in the statehouse.”
New security measures being put in place on Capitol Loop at State Capitol, partially limiting vehicular traffic

More new security measures can now be seen at the State Capitol, which follow the recommendations of both the Kentucky State Police and federal security partners. Last fall, the bollards were placed on the Capitol Loop, closing the portion of the road that runs between the Capitol and the Capitol Annex to vehicular traffic, from the Floral Clock to the Rose Garden.
Three Spirits Tavern’s Ray Perryman crowned winner of inaugural Northern Kentucky Cocktail Classic

The beverages have been poured, the votes have been tallied and the winner of the inaugural Northern Kentucky Cocktail Classic has been crowned – Ray Perryman of Three Spirits Tavern. Perryman’s cocktail, the Harvest Season featured Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon, pear and apple juice, a touch of lemon juice, ginger liqueurs, house-made spiced simple syrup, sweet ginger bitters and a smoked rosemary garnish.
