As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Bengals Star Receiver Could Return Much Sooner Than ExpectedOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
T.J. Maxx's Sierra Store Opened Cincinnati AreaBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
Kentucky man composed one of the most popular Christmas songs covered and recordedAmarie M.Covington, KY
Republic Bank’s Tom Tilmes named recipient of Chamber of Commerce NKY Community Award
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has named Tom Tilmes, Vice President of Business Banking for Republic Bank’s Covington location, as the latest recipient of the NKY Community Award. The award, sponsored by First National Bank of Kentucky, is given out to individuals, businesses or organizations throughout the Northern Kentucky Metro region that have made a positive impact in the community.
Covington employees bridge communication gap with Hispanic population by learning Spanish
Covington es una ciudad que celebra su diversidad, equidad e inclusión. Thanks to an 8-week Spanish course initiated by the City of Covington’s Human Resources Department, a group of City employees is on track to read and speak Spanish with confidence. It’s further evidence that Covington celebrates diversity, equity, and inclusion (which is what that first sentence states).
Sixth Northern Kentucky University President Ashish Vaidya steps down; leaving December 19
Northern Kentucky University is looking for a new president. It was announced late Thursday at a special meeting of the university’s board of regents that Ashish Vaidya will be departing as president on Dec. 19. He took over the office July 1, 2018, as NKU’s sixth president. There...
Gateway Community and Technical College to offer couple’s message clinic November 21 in Covington
Massage Therapy Technology students and faculty at Gateway Community and Technical College are hosting a couple’s/partner massage workshop at the college’s Professional Services Building in Covington on November 21. The workshop is based on simple, easy-to-learn techniques that are designed to teach beginners the therapeutic benefits and basic...
Florence Rotary Club, Gateway C&TC to establish endowment honoring John and Connie Salyers
The Rotary Club of Florence will be celebrating the establishment of the John & Connie Salyers Hand Up Grant Endowment at a special ceremony to be held at Gateway Community & Technical College on Monday at 11:45 a.m. The John & Connie Salyers Hand Up Grant was created in collaboration...
NKU sets fundraising record with over $84.5 million raised during ‘Further, Faster’ giving campaign
Northern Kentucky University concluded its Further, Faster: The Campaign for NKU, ending with more than $84.5 million raised. NKU began raising funds for this campaign in July 2014, launching the Further, Faster campaign publicly in the spring of 2019. Despite having to navigate the final years of this fundraising campaign...
Newport’s Purple People Bridge illuminated for holiday season; take a walk along the scenic wonder
Starting this weekend the Purple People Bridge will be illuminated for the holiday season, presenting its annual Winter Nights & River Lights event. Visitors can walk the Purple People Bridge to experience thousands of holidays lights, projected lighting, seasonal music, wreaths, and scenic views of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. Winter Nights & River Lights is free to the public and will be on every evening from November 18 until January 8.
First of two St. Vincent de Paul coat distribution days set for Saturday in Covington and Newport
St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky is hosting the first two coat distributions this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Newport Intermediate School in Newport, and Life Learning Center in Covington. All coats to be distributed have been donated by generous donors in the community. For the second...
Kentucky 4-H teaches members compassion and appreciation through service-learning projects
Kentucky 4-H During the holidays, our attention often goes to how we can help others and give back to our communities. Kentucky 4-H youth practice this caring attitude throughout the year. By participating in 4-H, members learn ways to become engaged citizens in their communities with the hope that they become future local leaders and decision makers. One way 4-H encourages youth to develop compassion and local pride is through service learning projects.
Covington commission hears outside review that makes 55 recommendations for finance department
An outside review of the city’s Finance Department has revealed 55 high-priority recommendations for change — including major upgrades on everything from creating standard operating procedures for employees, to providing more training on in-house software. Representatives from the Chicago-based Baker Tilly firm made the presentation at the Commission’s...
NKY Chamber to present annual Eggs ‘N Issues: Regional Economic Outlook Tuesday
The NKY Chamber will present its annual look at where the NKY Metro region and national economy is headed in the new year at Eggs ‘N Issues: Regional Economic Outlook on Tuesday, November 15, from 7:30 to 9:15 a.m. at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center-South (1379 Donaldson Road, Erlanger).
Purple People Bridge to kick off holiday season with lighting ceremony, sign unveiling November 18
Northern Kentuckians are invited to join Newport Mayor Tom Guidugli, Jr. and local officials to light the Purple People Bridge for the first time this Holiday season. The annual Winter Nights & River Lights event will kick off Friday at 6 p.m. at the Newport approach of the bridge. Thousands...
People Working Cooperatively seeking volunteers for annual Prepare Affair to help low-income seniors
Are you looking for a way to positively impact the community and improve the quality of life for friends and neighbors in need? All it takes is a rake and some gloves to make a difference during People Working Cooperatively’s (PWC) annual fall volunteer event known as Prepare Affair.
Fort Mitchell City Council names Rob Nader as new police chief, to be sworn in January of 2023
The City of Fort Mitchell has named Rob Nader as its new Chief of Police, replacing Andrew Schierberg who is retiring at the end of 2022. Nader, a resident of Fort Mitchell along with his family, was unanimously appointed as chief by Fort Mitchell City Council during its Monday meeting.
Vote count is in on NKY Kids Voting ballots — a mock election program teaching the importance of voting
Future voters of any age were encouraged to go to the polls with their parent/guardian to cast a “Kids Voting” ballot in a mock election at a Kids Voting booth. Kids Voting Northern Kentucky is a non-profit, non-partisan, volunteer organization dedicated to teaching young people the importance of, and to help develop the habit of, voting.
Fort Thomas Forest Conservancy’s Chuck Keller had a ‘green’ idea for the city — and it’s free mulch for all
Chuck Keller is President of the Fort Thomas Forest Conservancy, an all-volunteer 501 ©3 land trust. And his project — a mulch program – may soon make other locales in Northern Kentucky green – with envy. “I’ve always had an interest in gardening and the outdoors,”...
Welcome House asks for ‘snack packs’ items to be distributed for National Hunger and Homeless Week
Through November 17, Welcome House, Inc. will be collecting snack items to create snack packs for those experiencing homelessness in our region in honor of National Hunger and Homeless Week. Welcome House’s mission is to provide a continuum of services that takes everyone we serve from housing uncertainty to housing...
Frank Sommerkamp dies at 93, a model of the quintessential community servant of his generation
If ever there were a model for what the perfect community servant might be, the ideal candidate would undoubtedly be Frank Sommerkamp. During the years when a disparate collection of three counties and a gaggle of cities were finding ways to define themselves as a region called “Northern Kentucky,” there was Frank mixing it up and engaged in every way.
Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame the result of the dedication of Florence native H.B. Deatherage
H.B. Deatherage took it one step further. An Act – approved May 13, 1938 — made November 11 each year a legal holiday, a day to be dedicated to the cause of world peace and to be known as “Armistice Day.”. In 1954, after lobbying efforts by...
Holiday Junction featuring Duke Energy Holiday Trains open through Jan. 2 at Cinci Museum Center
LEGOs have been snapped into place with care. Locomotives are nestled snug on their tracks. Visions of snowmen and snowfields are ready to dance in your head. (And, yes, St. Nick will soon be here.) Cincinnati’s beloved holiday tradition is back as Holiday Junction featuring the Duke Energy Holiday Trains...
