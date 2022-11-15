ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Republic Bank’s Tom Tilmes named recipient of Chamber of Commerce NKY Community Award

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has named Tom Tilmes, Vice President of Business Banking for Republic Bank’s Covington location, as the latest recipient of the NKY Community Award. The award, sponsored by First National Bank of Kentucky, is given out to individuals, businesses or organizations throughout the Northern Kentucky Metro region that have made a positive impact in the community.
COVINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Covington employees bridge communication gap with Hispanic population by learning Spanish

Covington es una ciudad que celebra su diversidad, equidad e inclusión. Thanks to an 8-week Spanish course initiated by the City of Covington’s Human Resources Department, a group of City employees is on track to read and speak Spanish with confidence. It’s further evidence that Covington celebrates diversity, equity, and inclusion (which is what that first sentence states).
COVINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Gateway Community and Technical College to offer couple’s message clinic November 21 in Covington

Massage Therapy Technology students and faculty at Gateway Community and Technical College are hosting a couple’s/partner massage workshop at the college’s Professional Services Building in Covington on November 21. The workshop is based on simple, easy-to-learn techniques that are designed to teach beginners the therapeutic benefits and basic...
COVINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

NKU sets fundraising record with over $84.5 million raised during ‘Further, Faster’ giving campaign

Northern Kentucky University concluded its Further, Faster: The Campaign for NKU, ending with more than $84.5 million raised. NKU began raising funds for this campaign in July 2014, launching the Further, Faster campaign publicly in the spring of 2019. Despite having to navigate the final years of this fundraising campaign...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Newport’s Purple People Bridge illuminated for holiday season; take a walk along the scenic wonder

Starting this weekend the Purple People Bridge will be illuminated for the holiday season, presenting its annual Winter Nights & River Lights event. Visitors can walk the Purple People Bridge to experience thousands of holidays lights, projected lighting, seasonal music, wreaths, and scenic views of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. Winter Nights & River Lights is free to the public and will be on every evening from November 18 until January 8.
NEWPORT, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky 4-H teaches members compassion and appreciation through service-learning projects 

Kentucky 4-H During the holidays, our attention often goes to how we can help others and give back to our communities. Kentucky 4-H youth practice this caring attitude throughout the year. By participating in 4-H, members learn ways to become engaged citizens in their communities with the hope that they become future local leaders and decision makers. One way 4-H encourages youth to develop compassion and local pride is through service learning projects.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Covington commission hears outside review that makes 55 recommendations for finance department

An outside review of the city’s Finance Department has revealed 55 high-priority recommendations for change — including major upgrades on everything from creating standard operating procedures for employees, to providing more training on in-house software. Representatives from the Chicago-based Baker Tilly firm made the presentation at the Commission’s...
COVINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Vote count is in on NKY Kids Voting ballots — a mock election program teaching the importance of voting

Future voters of any age were encouraged to go to the polls with their parent/guardian to cast a “Kids Voting” ballot in a mock election at a Kids Voting booth. Kids Voting Northern Kentucky is a non-profit, non-partisan, volunteer organization dedicated to teaching young people the importance of, and to help develop the habit of, voting.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Frank Sommerkamp dies at 93, a model of the quintessential community servant of his generation

If ever there were a model for what the perfect community servant might be, the ideal candidate would undoubtedly be Frank Sommerkamp. During the years when a disparate collection of three counties and a gaggle of cities were finding ways to define themselves as a region called “Northern Kentucky,” there was Frank mixing it up and engaged in every way.
ELSMERE, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy