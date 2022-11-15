For a second straight year, Lafayette Parish scores high on quality of life survey; Here's what else it says

Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Sales in Lafayette Parish lag behind inflation rate in September; Broussard sales up 25%
Total retail sales in Lafayette Parish were down in September once figures were adjusted for inflation, indicating a reluctance from buyers to spend amid higher prices. Sales only bumped up 4% in the parish compared to September 2021, a figure that was swallowed by the federal 8.2% inflation rate for the month. Data from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority showed total sales had similar results in each municipality except Broussard, which topped the inflation rate and grew significantly.
theadvocate.com
Development near Lafayette's Costco could blow up traffic. Power Poll voters have opinions.
People are excited about the businesses so far coming to the large open area next to Costco. But here’s how to dial back a lot of that enthusiasm: There’s going to be a lot more traffic on that stretch of Ambassador Caffery Parkway. It’s a necessary evil, right?...
theadvocate.com
Raymond Blanco, former coach, dean of students, husband of Gov. Kathleen Blanco, dies at 87
Raymond Blanco, a football coach, dean of students and an irrepressible force of nature who was best known as the First Gentleman of Louisiana when his wife, Kathleen, was governor, died in Lafayette on Saturday, his family confirmed. He was 87 years old and had been in declining health. For...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette City-Parish attorney’s connection to land for major flood project raises ethics issue
While Lafayette Consolidated Government went to court to seize land for its largest-ever detention project, it had a much easier time putting together parcels for its second largest. Some 50 acres of land along Coulee Ile Des Cannes were purchased earlier this year from clients represented by LCG’s chief legal...
theadvocate.com
'The Chosen': Baton Rouge woman answers call to be among 'the 5,000' for Texas filming
Although even those who know Rose Burnside likely won't be able to pick her out when watching "The Chosen," she calls its filming one of the most beautiful experiences of her life. The Baton Rouge retiree, 56, was among the thousands, many from Louisiana, who made a pilgrimage to Midlothian,...
theadvocate.com
Carencro comeback nets win against Acadiana, quarterfinal berth
The tide of Carencro’s 27-17 win over Acadiana in a Division I select regional-round playoff game on Friday turned at the end of the first half. The Wreckin’ Rams dominated the first half and looked destined to take a 10-0 lead into halftime. As time expired in the...
theadvocate.com
Acadiana newsmakers: Physicians join Lourdes Maurice clinic
Dr. Brody LeBlanc, Dr. Richard Luneau and Dr. Natalie Derouen have joined the staff of the Our Lady of Lourdes Physician Group and Our Lady of Lourdes Children’s Health clinic that opened recently in Maurice. LeBlanc and Luneau are family medicine doctors in the clinic at 9610 Maurice Ave.,...
theadvocate.com
Most of southeast Louisiana must prepare for sub-freezing weather
Jack Frost finally has a firm grip on southeast Louisiana. A blustery cold front prompted hard freeze warnings from the National Weather Service Thursday for Slidell, Covington and Mandeville, in advance of temperatures that were expected to plummet to 25 degrees overnight. The Baton Rouge area was forecast to see...
theadvocate.com
In wake of Melville mayor’s death, mayoral election to be rerun as new candidates qualify
Melville residents will have a second opportunity to vote for their town’s next mayor after two new candidates entered the race following the death of incumbent mayor Velma D. Hendrix on Election Day. Hendrix, 84, died from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 190...
theadvocate.com
Going, going, gone: Hubig's Pies are (barely) in Baton Rouge
Hubig's Pies are officially in the capital city. But you have to be quick. The famous hand pies arrived to independent grocery stores and various Rouses stores this week, but, if you weren't part of the lucky few to snag one, you'll have to wait until next week. Ricky Diamond,...
theadvocate.com
Two Acadiana men killed in two-vehicle crash in Iberia Parish, state police say
Two Acadiana men were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Iberia Parish Thursday afternoon. The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on La. 14 at Leleux Road. John B. Young, Jr., 54, of Youngsville, was driving a 2019 Jeep Cherokee north on Leleux road when he reached the road’s intersection with La. 14. Young then proceeded to cross both of the highway’s eastbound lanes and enter the westbound lanes without yielding, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge Classic lunch with Gordon McKernan: 'I don't just jump in. I do a cannonball into the deep end'
Gordon McKernan doesn't believe in taking himself too seriously. The get-it-done Baton Rouge attorney known for taking self-promotion to new heights picked Albasha in CitiPlace for our lunch. Once we were settled at the table, I asked him the question the newsroom most wanted answered: Did he ever find either of the gigantic inflatable Santas stolen last December from in front of his office alongside I-10?
theadvocate.com
Perkins Rowe apartments sold for $41.8 million
The 226-unit Terraces at Perkins Rowe apartment complex has been sold for $41.8 million to a New York investment firm. Perkins Rowe Owner LLC, which has the same mailing address as Avid Realty Partners, bought the complex in a deal that was filed Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The seller was Crawfish LLC, which was set up by Fort Worth, Texas-based Trademark Property Co.
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for Week 2 of the playoffs
The high school football playoffs are in Week 2 in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from all the big games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. You can follow below to keep up with the important games across the...
theadvocate.com
Bring it to the north side: Aldi opens second store in Lafayette
Most of the north side of Lafayette has lacked a full-service grocery store for years, but on Thursday that changed. Discount grocer Aldi opened the first full-service grocery store in decades of north Lafayette and east of Evangeline Thruway at 3210 Louisiana Ave. Customers took shelter from the wind and 40-degree temperatures to be the first to see store, which is the second to open in Lafayette.
theadvocate.com
One dead, suspected impaired driver arrested in St. Martin Parish crash
A Breaux Bridge man, who troopers suspect was impaired, was arrested on vehicular homicide and other charges for causing a Friday morning wreck that killed an Arnaudville woman in St. Martin Parish, officials said. The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on La. 94 near La. 354. Troopers determined Luke...
theadvocate.com
Mother sought, daughter arrested in shooting that stemmed from brawl at Dutchtown gas station
A Baton Rouge mother and daughter got in a fist fight with another group of women at a Dutchtown gas station Tuesday and the mother shot and injured one of the women during the brawl, Ascension sheriff's deputies said. Rhesa Pointer, 40, shot a woman from the other group multiple...
theadvocate.com
Faith Matters: New LSU football chaplain helps team 'grow spiritually'
Leading prayer huddles — not blocking, tackling or coaching — is one way in which Floyd Prescott III makes an impact on the LSU football team. “I help the guys grow spiritually,” said Prescott, 43, who had been leading various LSU players, coaches and support staff in prayer and Bible study for years before assuming the role of chaplain this year with the backing of coach Brian Kelly.
theadvocate.com
1 in critical condition after shooting on North Street, Baton Rouge EMS says
One person is in critical condition after a shooting on North Boulevard between Baton Rouge Community College and Baton Rouge General's Mid-City campus Thursday afternoon. EMS spokesman Mike Chustz said the incident occurred near the intersection of Leo Street and North Boulevard. No other information was immediately available. This is...
theadvocate.com
Cajun trio Sweet Cecilia, opera star Andre Courville perform together for holiday concert
International opera star André Courville and the family trio Sweet Cecilia will come together for a one-of-a-kind holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Heymann Performing Arts Center in Lafayette. The performance is part of Performing Arts Serving Acadiana’s 2022-23 season. Tickets are available at www.pasaonline.org or...
