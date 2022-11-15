Read full article on original website
Related
connect-bridgeport.com
DHHR Reports 215 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 38; State Deaths at 7,581
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Friday, Nov. 18) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 612,262 with an increase of 215 new cases since the last update. Friday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given...
connect-bridgeport.com
Gov. Justice Announces Rare Earth Metal Extraction Business to Invest $60M in Southern, West Virginia
Gov. Jim Justice announced today that Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies (OSRT) will invest $60 million in Wyoming County and use their revolutionary technology to extract rare earth metals from coal waste impoundments. Coal waste impoundments have created an opportunity for innovation in the Mountain State. Converting this waste material into high-quality, high-value metals can help turn these impoundments into a strategic asset and help grow West Virginia’s economy.
connect-bridgeport.com
West Virginia DNR Reminding Hunters to Buy Stamps for Buck Firearms Season by Sunday Deadline
West Virginia’s two-week buck firearms season will open Nov. 21 and hunters who want a chance to harvest an extra buck must purchase their RG or RRG stamp before the season starts. Resident hunters must purchase their Class RG and non-resident hunters must purchase their Class RRG stamp by...
Comments / 0