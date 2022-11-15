Read full article on original website
Officials: Retired Smith County judge dies
A retired Smith County judge has died. Randall Rogers, who formerly served as Smith County Court at Law No. 2 judge, died, the county government announced on its Facebook page. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of ... Rogers upon his passing,” the county said....
Smith County celebrates national adoption day through adoption event for 11 Smith County children
A whirlwind of emotions filled eight families as they stepped into the final step of their long-awaiting adoption process on Friday. In celebration of National Adoption Day, 11 Smith County Children were able to seal the deal with their forever homes. Stefanie Jones, newly adopted mother, explains that her feelings...
Local business works to light downtown Tyler square for holiday season
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Tyler. If you drive by or walk around the square, you’ll likely see crews from the ETX Lawn & Order Special Lighting Unit. The East Texas-based holiday light installation company was hired by the city to spruce up the square, just in time for the city’s annual tree lighting and the Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas Parade set for December.
Business Beat: Coffee shop to host grand opening; new restaurant opens; jewelry shop to give back
WHITEHOUSE – Scooter’s Coffee in Whitehouse will host a grand opening event on Friday with special offers available for customers. The drive-thru shop, at 200 E Main St., will offer customers half-off any drink when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app, according to a news release from the company.
Grace Community School students spread Thanksgiving love to Hamptons residents
Seniors living at The Hamptons of Tyler lit up with big smiles on their faces Thursday as first grade Grace Community School students delivered a special Thanksgiving program. Singing songs and performing poems, the first grade class left the seniors with memories from an unforgettable evening. Marian Starks, resident at...
All Saints Episcopal School names new head of school
A new head of school has been named at All Saints Episcopal School. After a months-long nationwide search, the All Saints Board of Trustees announced it is honored and excited to welcome Dr. Mark D. Desjardins as the next person to fill the role. “I am deeply impressed with the...
