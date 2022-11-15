ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

Officials: Retired Smith County judge dies

A retired Smith County judge has died. Randall Rogers, who formerly served as Smith County Court at Law No. 2 judge, died, the county government announced on its Facebook page. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of ... Rogers upon his passing,” the county said....
Local business works to light downtown Tyler square for holiday season

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Tyler. If you drive by or walk around the square, you’ll likely see crews from the ETX Lawn & Order Special Lighting Unit. The East Texas-based holiday light installation company was hired by the city to spruce up the square, just in time for the city’s annual tree lighting and the Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas Parade set for December.
TYLER, TX
Grace Community School students spread Thanksgiving love to Hamptons residents

Seniors living at The Hamptons of Tyler lit up with big smiles on their faces Thursday as first grade Grace Community School students delivered a special Thanksgiving program. Singing songs and performing poems, the first grade class left the seniors with memories from an unforgettable evening. Marian Starks, resident at...
TYLER, TX
All Saints Episcopal School names new head of school

A new head of school has been named at All Saints Episcopal School. After a months-long nationwide search, the All Saints Board of Trustees announced it is honored and excited to welcome Dr. Mark D. Desjardins as the next person to fill the role. “I am deeply impressed with the...
TYLER, TX

