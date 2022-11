Cold weather is expected for all of the playoff games across the ArkLaTex. Rain is not expected. Expect temperatures in the 30s for the games near McCurtain county. Farther south close to Texarkana, temperatures in the 40s are forecast. Around Shreveport/Bossier City, it will also be in the 40s this...

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO