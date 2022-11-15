Read full article on original website
Bianca Belair On Her Goal Of Wanting To Bring More Eyes To WWE
Bianca Belair has accomplished a lot in her WWE career already, but the Raw Women’s Champion has even bigger goals for the future. As the current Raw Women’s Champion, Bianca Belair has taken on all comers from when she beat Becky Lynch to win the title at WrestleMania 38 along with a big rematch at SummerSlam. In recent months, Belair has beaten Bayley to keep her title in a Ladder Match and also a Last Woman Standing Match at Crown Jewel.
Saraya Details The Differences Between Saraya In AEW & Paige In WWE
Saraya has gone on record clarifying the difference between her WWE and AEW characters. Although her real name is Saraya Jade-Bevis, she became most famous under her WWE name, Paige. But since that name is copyrighted, she decided to wrestle under her real first name instead of the first wrestling name she ever used, which was Britani Knight.
The Shield Cross The Forbidden Door To Discuss The Group’s Impact
All three members of The Shield have given their thoughts on the group’s impact in WWE, a decade after they burst onto the scene. At the 2012 Survivor Series, CM Punk defended his WWE Championship against Ryback and John Cena in the main event. However, unbeknownst to the challengers Punk and his wise man of the day Paul Heyman had an ace up their sleeve to ensure that the WWE Title stayed with CM Punk, three aces, in fact, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose – The Shield.
Survivor Series WarGames Advantage Match Set For WWE Raw
On the upcoming episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on November 21, 2022, Asuka and Rhea Ripley will be squaring off in a Survivor Series War Game Advantage Match. During a break on Smackdown, a commercial made it official that Asuka will be facing off against Ripley on the upcoming Raw in a WarGames Advantage Match. The bout was originally announced on the November 14, 2022 edition of Raw, however, the contestants were not made known at the time.
Former WWE Writer On His Disconnect With AEW’s Darby Allin
To a lot of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) fans, Darby Allin is one of the biggest stars of the company, however, former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) writer Freddie Prinze Jr. disagrees, saying there’s a disconnect there between the AEW wrestler and himself. Recently making an appearance on the November...
Reason Why World Title Eliminator Final Was Moved From Full Gear To Dynamite
The finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator tournament were supposed to be at Full Gear, but they were moved and we have some information about why the change happened. It was announced during a media conference call with AEW Owner/President Tony Khan that the AEW World Title Eliminator Finals will not be taking place at Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view as scheduled. Instead, the finals will be moved to next week’s AEW Dynamite.
Chris Jericho Wants Pro Wrestling To Be Part Of The Olympics
Chris Jericho has made an interesting argument about why pro wrestling should an Olympic sport. While pro wrestling has its roots in amateur and freestyle grappling and in carnival strongman competitions, the modern understanding of wrestling as a ‘work’ has existed for a century. It was Raymond ‘Toots’...
Ex-WWE Star Says They Turned Down “Incest Angle”
A former WWE Superstar has revealed the reasons why they turned down an “incest angle” during the Attitude Era. Ken Shamrock made his name in the world of UFC as the promotion’s inaugural Superfight Champion before moving into the world of pro wrestling in the late nineties.
NJPW Star Has “An Offer From WWE”
A current NJPW star is being sought by WWE, with the Triple H-led company offering them a deal according to a new report. JONAH is currently part of the NJPW roster having previously competed in NXT as Bronson Reed. During his time on the then-black and gold brand, the Australian star captured the North American Championship but was released from the company in August 2021 by the previous management under Vince McMahon.
Current WWE Star Has Huge Goal To One Day Host The Tonight Show
Under the ring name of Top Dolla, AJ Francis wants to be the host of “The Tonight Show.”. Playing in the National Football League (NFL) prior, Top Dolla signed with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in 2020, making his debut in NXT next year. He went on to form the Hit Row faction with Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, B-Fab and Ashante “Thee” Adonis.
Chris Jericho On Potential WWE-AEW Crossover
Chris Jericho won’t be breaking any more walls or doors down anytime soon. Jericho has heard comments from many fans who still hold onto a big dream concept: an AEW/WWE cross-promotional event. These comments have grown louder since the Forbidden Door event co-promoted by AEW and NJPW. However, Jericho...
Former NXT Star “WWE Bound”
A former NXT star looks like the latest competitor to be set to return to WWE with a new report stating that it’s being talked about as a “done deal.”. Former NXT star Chelsea Green could very well be on her way back to WWE following her release from the company in April 2021.
Tony Khan Wants To Add Even More To The AEW Schedule
AEW President Tony Khan has commented on increasing the number of shows his company produces moving forward in 2023. Since AEW formed in 2019, the company has only held a handful of matches on shows that haven’t aired either on television or YouTube. Unlike WWE, AEW is yet to venture into a regular touring schedule and hold live events, but that could be about to change.
TJRWrestling AEW Full Gear 2022 Preview
It’s AEW Full Gear 2022 with Jon Moxley defending the AEW World Title against MJF, The Elite make their return to in-ring action and several other huge matches on the show as well. John: Welcome to the TJRWrestling AEW Full Gear 2022 preview. It’s a pretty good card, but...
Toni Storm Advocates Thunder Rosa Being Stripped Of AEW Women’s Title
Whilst Toni Storm would no doubt be happy to fight for the title, she feels that Thunder Rosa should be stripped of the AEW Women’s Championship if her injury persists. Toni Storm was originally scheduled to battle Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s Championship at All Out 2022, before Rosa was forced to withdraw due to injury. In place of that match, Storm won a fatal four-way contest which also included Hikaru Shida, Jamie Hayter and Dr Britt Baker to become interim title holder.
Jim Cornette Reacts To Braun Strowman – “You’re Not That Bright”
Braun Strowman has gotten some heat recently after some critical remarks about some wrestlers, so Jim Cornette has chimed in with his opinion on the topic. Following Braun Strowman’s match with Omos at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5th, the “Monster of All Monsters” went on social media to brag about the match while also taking some unnecessary shots at other wrestlers.
AEW Star Teases Big Gimmick Change At Full Gear
One of AEW’s most unique characters has teased a potential change to his gimmick ahead of a Full Gear match. Danhausen is an interesting wrestler in AEW that is known for painting his face while talking about how he’s “very nice, very evil” among other things. Prior to signing with AEW, Danhause gained a lot of popularity in the wrestling indies along with social media, Youtube and other outlets.
“I Think I Deserve To Be In There” – Legendary Referee On WWE Hall Of Fame
If you ask legendary referee Earl Hebner, he’ll tell you straight up that he deserves to be in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Fame. Earlier this week, Earl Hebner appeared on his son Brian Hebner’s “Refin’ It Up” podcast, where the two would speak about a multitude of topics, including the former possibly being in the WWE Hall of Fame one day.
The Elite’s AEW Return Confirmed
The dust has seemingly settled and the announcement has been made that The Elite will return to AEW television with their suspension at an end. The Elite trio of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were suspended by AEW and stripped of their AEW Trios Championship for their part in the alleged backstage fight that took place at All Out. Reports suggest The Buck confronted CM Punk after Punk lambasted several people – including them – at the post-show media scrum.
Road Dogg On Who Came Up With Most Of The Ideas For NXT Invading SmackDown
The 2019 edition of WWE Survivor Series was a Raw-Smackdown-NXT show and Road Dogg has provided some insight into who came up with some of the ideas at the time. It was November 1, 2019, when WWE’s NXT brand invaded Smackdown. That episode of Smackdown followed the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia on October 31. However, most of the WWE roster competing at Crown Jewel was delayed coming back to the US, so the company changed its plans that night. This statement was issued earlier in the day, prior to Smackdown.
