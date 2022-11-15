Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Update on Steve Austin Possibly Wrestling for WWE Again, CM Punk – WWE Talk
As noted, it was revealed earlier this week that WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin could be returning to the ring for another match as WWE officials want him to do more with the company. It was noted that the previous regime led by former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon wanted Austin to come back for another match, but WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took it a step further and actually made an offer to The Texas Rattlesnake for a match. This was revealed after Austin posted a new workout video showing how he’s in great shape, which you can see below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Triple H Allowed Three WWE Stars To Watch The Filming Of The Boneyard Match In Person
The Undertaker and AJ Styles’ famous Boneyard match was presented at WWE WrestleMania 36 in 2020. Obviously, no spectators were able to attend this match in person due to COVID-19. However, three WWE wrestlers were fortunate enough to be present while it was being filmed. In a recent social...
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Undertaker Recruited WWE Star Into The Ministry Of Darkness To Avoid Wrestling Him
Viscera was a member of the Ministry of Darkness for a long time, but it wasn’t because of his in-ring work. The Undertaker served as the group’s leader from its founding in October 1998 until its separation in September 1999, when the Phenom took a break from WWE programming.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: World Cup Tournament Continues, Survivor Series Build, More
The Road to Survivor Series will continue tonight as WWE SmackDown on FOX airs live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Tonight’s SmackDown will see the World Cup Tournament continue with the final two first round bouts – Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet, and Butch vs. Sami Zayn.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Results 11/18/2022
– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. They hype the show and we go right to the ring. – The music hits and out first comes The Brawling Brutes...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Announces Official Rules for the Iron Survivor Challenge Matches
As noted, WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels appeared on this week’s WWE NXT to announce the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge matches for the NXT Deadline Premium Live Event on Saturday, December 10. There will be two five-person Iron Survivor Challenges,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Mercedes Martinez Confronts Athena On This Evening’s AEW Rampage, Athena Attacks Aubrey Edwards
Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT featured women’s division stars Athena and Madison Rayne wrestling in singles-action against one another, with the Fallen Goddess picking up the win in a short but competitive matchup. However, Athena would continue attacking the former five-time IMPACT Knockouts champion as soon as the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Champion Crowned at Tonight’s Impact Over Drive Event
Trey Miguel is your new Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion. The finals of the tournament for the vacant X-Division Title took place at tonight’s Impact Over Drive event, and saw Miguel defeat Black Taurus to capture the X-Division Title. This is Miguel’s second reign with the title. The title was...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Opener and Main Event Revealed for Tonight’s Go-Home Impact Episode
The Over Drive go-home edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS will open with Black Taurus vs. PJ Black in the semi-finals match for the X-Division Title Tournament. The winner will advance to Over Drive to face Trey Miguel for the vacant strap. Tonight’s Impact will close with Sami Callihan vs....
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Reportedly Working on New Paige Documentary
WWE and A&E are reportedly working on a new documentary on the former Paige, now known as Saraya in AEW. A new report from PWInsider notes that Paige’s WWE career will be the subject of a future “Biography: WWE Legends” documentary on A&E. WWE reportedly began working...
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Match Announced for AEW Full Gear Pre-show, Updated Card
Eddie Kingston vs. Jun Akiyama has been announced for the Zero Hour Pre-show at AEW Full Gear. The match was made after Akiyama and Konosuke Takeshita defeated Kingston and Ortiz on tonight’s go-home edition of AEW Rampage. The 2022 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will air live tonight from the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kevin Owens Returns to WWE SmackDown, Big Update on War Games at Survivor Series
Kevin Owens has returned to the WWE storylines and he is now official for War Games. Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX was headlined by Butch defeating Sami Zayn to advance in the World Cup Tournament. After the match, The Bloodline’s Zayn, Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos brawled with Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns eventually came out and got involved, brawling with the others, including McIntyre and Sheamus.
Death Triangle vs. The Elite best-of-seven series announced for AEW Dynamite
The Trios title series kicked off at Full Gear on Saturday and continues on Wednesday's Dynamite.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former Referee Names Best and Worst WWE Stars To Work With
Jack Doan, a former WWE referee, has thought back on some of the best and most challenging wrestlers to work with. Doan has worked as an in-ring official for a number of big matches involving legendary wrestlers. On the “UnSKripted” podcast of SportsKeeda Wrestling, Doan discussed a WWE Hall of...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Final AEW Full Gear Card, Live Coverage Reminder for Tonight
The 2022 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will air live tonight from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Be sure to join us for live coverage of Full Gear, beginning at 7pm ET for the Zero Hour Pre-show. The main pay-per-view card will then begin at 8pm ET. AEW has...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Lineup For Tonight’s NJPW Strong
NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World. The show will air tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:. KEITA vs. Peter Avalon. Blake Christian & Mascara Dorada vs....
wrestlingheadlines.com
Preview For Today’s NWA USA Episode
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series. NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:. Jay Bradley and Wrecking Ball Legursky of The Fixers defend the NWA United States Tag...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Several Notes Ahead Of Tonight’s AEW Full Gear PPV: Update On Anthony Bowens, Full Gear Expected To Be “Newsworthy”
Tonight AEW invades the Prudential Center in New Jersey for their annual Full Gear pay-per-view, which features a ton of marquee matchups including Jon Moxley defending the AEW world title against MJF in the main event, as well as the in-ring return of Saraya (fka Paige). Fightful Select has released...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage New On MLW Potentially Working With CMLL
Major League Wrestling is reportedly looking to work with one of Mexico’s top lucha promotions, CMLL. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, MLW is looking to parter up with CMLL at some point in the next year. However, it is noted that if the relationship does come to fruition this would most likely end MLW’s working relationship with Lucha Libre AAA, as CMLL and AAA have a heated rivalry and refuse to work together in any capacity.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New AEW Fight Forever Trailer Revealed, CM Punk Pulled from the Cover?
As seen below, PlayStation has released a new trailer for the AEW Fight Forever video game. The trailer features AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, ROH World Champion Chris Jericho, Britt Baker, and Adam Page. The game features are touted, including Create-A-Wrestler, match types, and more. “AEW: Fight Forever is going...
Comments / 0