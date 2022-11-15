Read full article on original website
Errol Spence must fight Thurman to keep his WBC title
By Adam Baskin: Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr has a dilemma with Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman. It’s either Errol defends against former WBA/WBC 147-lb champion Thurman or gets stripped of his WBC title and loses out on the opportunity to face WBO champ Terence Crawford for the undisputed next year.
Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia on April 15
By Allan Fox: Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis fight will be taking place on April 15th on Showtime & DAZN pay-per-view in Las Vegas, provided there are no injuries sustained in Tank’s tune-up match on January 7th in Washington, DC. Mike Coppinger is reporting the news...
Tyson Fury on Derek Chisora: “He’s like a bionic man”
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury is working hard, trying to build up his December 3rd trilogy match against his old buddy Derek Chisora at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London, England. While given the chance to build up the 38-year-old Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) by BT Sport commentators, Fury (32-0-1, 23...
Dmitry Bivol will “stop” Canelo in the rematch predicts Jose Benavidez Sr
By Jim Calfa: Jose Benavidez Sr predicts that Dmitry Bivol will knock out the depleted, physically aging Canelo Alvarez and put him out of his misery when or if they face each other next year in September. Canelo hasn’t looked like the same guy since the Caleb Plant fight, and...
OFFICIAL: Tank Davis vs Ryan Garcia In Las Vegas!
The biggest rivalry of the modern boxing era will finally settle its score in early 2023 when Southern California superstar “King” Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) takes on Baltimore’s Gervonta “Tank” Davis (27-0, 25 KOs). Las Vegas, Nevada, the historic home of boxing’s greatest grudge matches, will play host to one of the most anticipated fights to date, as the undefeated fighters put their perfect records on the line in a 12-round, 136-pound catchweight bout.
Joe Goosen raves about Ryan Garcia’s talent ahead of Tank Davis fight
By Sam Volz: Trainer Joe Goosen is excited about Ryan Garcia getting the mega-fight he’s been after for ages against Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis on April 15th in Las Vegas. Tank vs. Ryan was announced on Thursday for a dual network fight on pay-per-view on DAZN and Showtime. It’s the type of fight where whoever lands first with their bombs will have an excellent chance of scoring a knockout.
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk could still happen next for undisputed says Eddie Hearn
By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn believes the undisputed clash between IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and WBC champ Tyson Fury could still go ahead despite the IBF ordering Usyk to face his mandatory challenger Filip Hrgovic next. Hearn says that because Prince Khalid and Saudi want to see the undisputed...
Canelo to take tune-up in May, then Bivol rematch in September
By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez says he plans on taking a tune-up fight next May to see how his surgically repeated left wrist feels before facing WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol in September. The 32-year-old Canelo (58-2-2, 39 K) KOs) had surgery on his wrist last month, and he...
Munguia vs. Coria live results – who wins tonight?
By Mark Eisner: Always entertaining Jaime Munguia will be fighting tonight in a middleweight 10-round affair against Gonzalo Coria in the headliner on DAZN at 7:00 p.m. ET at the Arena Astros in Guadalajara, Mexico. The former WBO junior middleweight champion Munguia (40-0, 32 KOs) will get the opportunity to...
When Is Jaime Munguia Going to Step Up the Competition?
When is Jaime Munguia the No. 1 WBO, No. 2 WBA and WBC, and No. 8 IBF ranked middleweight contender, going to step up the competition to earn a title fight?. With WBC champ Jermall “Hit Man” Charlo, 32-0 with 22 stoppages out of Houston, Texas, not fighting for some 17 months and nothing scheduled, why isn’t the WBC having Munguia, 40-0 with 32 stoppages out of Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico and the No. 1 ranked and WBC interim world champion Carlos Adames, 22-1 with 17 stoppages out of the Dominican Republic residing in New York in an eliminator for the title that should be vacated by Charlo not defending for such a long period?
Crawford vs. Spence: Is Terence supposed to fight for FREE?
By Daniel Echevarria: At first, let me say that I am not a fan of either fighter, but I do enjoy their fights, and they are both very talented. I am more of a fan of the heavyweights like Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua, Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, etc.
Tyson Fury – “two weeks to go” before Chisora trilogy
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury will be defending his WBC heavyweight title two weeks from now against an old & tired-looking journeyman Derek Chisora on December 3rd on BT Box Office PPV at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England. Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) has arguably hurt what little popularity he...
Keith Thurman training for Errol Spence fight, looking solid
By Jack Tiernan: Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman has started training for his WBC-ordered fight against IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence. We still haven’t heard an announcement from Premier Boxing Champions about the Spence vs. Thurman fight, but, likely, it’s still in negotiations.
Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde on Jan.28th on ESPN+ in London
By Adam Baskin: IBF/WBC/WBO 175-lb champion Artur Beterbiev will be defending against his WBO mandatory Anthony Yarde on January 28th on ESPN+ and BT Sport at the OVO Arena in London, England. Beterbiev, 37, will be the visiting fighter when he defends against the 31-year-old Yarde, even though he’s the...
WBA orders Eimantas Stanionis vs. Vergil Ortiz
By Dan Ambrose: The WBA has ordered the secondary welterweight champion Eimantis Stanionis to defend against #1 contender Vergil Ortiz Jr. If the fight were to happen, it would be interesting given how protected Ortiz has seemingly been done by his promoters, it’s not likely to happen. Ortiz is...
Gervonta Davis to fight Hector Luis Garcia on Jan.7th in Washington DC
By Craig Page: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis will be defending his WBA secondary lightweight title in a tune-up fight against super featherweight Hector Luis Garcia on January 7th on SHOWTIME in Washington, DC. This is an excellent match-up, a fight that is a 50-50 toss-up. Garcia is better skilled...
Mega-fight downloading Tank vs. Ryan
By Vince Dwriter: Fight fans have spent the year 2022 impatiently waiting for a marquee matchup to get finalized, and on November 17, the fans received some thrilling news as Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Ryan Garcia both confirmed that in 2023 they will finally face each other inside the squared circle.
Dillian Whyte eager for Joshua rematch after Jermaine Franklin fight on Nov.26th
By Charles Brun: Dillian Whyte is eager to get his confidence-builder fight against Jermaine Franklin out of the way next week on November 26th so that he can get to his rematch with Anthony Joshua in early 2023. Whyte (28-3, 19 KOs), who has lost two out of his last...
Teofimo Lopez calls out Devin Haney while sparring
By Dan Ambrose: Teofimo Lopez called out Devin Haney’s name twice this week while sparring to prepare for his December 10th fight against replacement opponent Sandor Martin on ESPN+ at Madison Square Garden in New York. Just why the former unified lightweight champion Teofimo (17-1, 13 KOs) called out...
Yarde says it’s his “destiny” to defeat Beterbiev
By Robert Segal: WBO mandatory Anthony Yarde believes it’s his “destiny” to defeat unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev on January 28th at the Wembley Arena in London. The Beterbiev-Yarde fight will be shown on ESPN+ and BT Sport. (Queensberry Promotions Credit: Leigh Dawney/Queensberry Promotions) Yarde (232-2,...
