Commanders vs. Eagles final score, results: Taylor Heinicke, Washington stun Philly to ruin perfect season

Washington Commanders at Houston Texans odds, picks and predictions
The Washington Commanders (5-5) take a trip to Texas to play the Houston Texans (1-7-1). Sunday’s kickoff from NRG Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Commanders vs. Texans odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. The...
ng-sportingnews.com
Who is Christian Watson? Why Packers rookie wide receiver was drafted 34th overall
When Davante Adams was traded to the Raiders last offseason, one question immediately bubbled up to the surface for the Packers and fans: Who is Aaron Rodgers going to throw the ball to?. That question was seemingly answered, when the Packers traded up in the second round to select North...
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Marquise Brown playing Monday night? Fantasy injury update for Cardinals-49ers Week 11 Monday Night Football
About a month ago, many feared that Marquise Brown's season was over because of a foot injury. Heading into Week 11, the Cardinals' receiver is poised to make his return on Monday Night Football against the 49ers. Things change fast, and fantasy football owners have some tough start 'em, sit 'em decisions to make if Brown plays. But first, they need to monitor the latest updates to ensure that he is active, and we're here to help in that matter.
ng-sportingnews.com
Packers playoff chances: How Green Bay can still earn NFC wild card in NFL playoff picture
The Packers will not be winning a fourth consecutive NFC North title in 2022. After going 13-3, 13-3 and 13-4 the previous three seasons under coach Matt LaFleur, the best Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay can finish this season is 10-7. At 4-7, they're 11th in the NFC playoff race...
ng-sportingnews.com
Did the Bills make it to Detroit? Bills Mafia shoveling snow, helping Buffalo reach Browns game
The snow in Buffalo has caused major issues not just for the city hosting the Bills vs. Browns game, but even just getting to the airport. The airport was closed for some time on Saturday, and major snowfall in the roads provided challenges for residents to even leave their homes.
ng-sportingnews.com
Giannis vs. Embiid is the NBA's best rivalry: How Bucks, 76ers stars follow in the footsteps of Wilt & Russell
The NBA has always been about player rivalries and whether we've realized it or not, there's an all-time great one unfolding right in front of our eyes. When Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid go head-to-head on Friday, two of the most dominant players in the sport will clash for the 13th time in their careers and the majority of those matchups have not let us down.
Eagles-Colts: odds, best bets, prediction for Week 11
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Everything went wrong for the Eagles in their first loss of the season last week against the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. The defense couldn't get off the field or stop the run and the offense couldn't execute or sustain a drive.But now, the Eagles will try to bounce back against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 11 on Sunday. It will be Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni's first time heading back to Indianapolis since he worked as the team's offensive coordinator. Back when the schedule came out, it was set to be a...
ng-sportingnews.com
How Lauri Markkanen went from glorified role player with Bulls, Cavaliers to All-Star candidate with Jazz
Lauri Markkanen has emerged as an early contender for the Most Improved Player award and could earn his first All-Star berth in Year 6 of his career. The Jazz are a surprising 10-6, and Markkanen is averaging a team-high 21.3 points per game. How did all of this happen for...
ng-sportingnews.com
College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 12 underdogs with the best odds to win
It’s late in the college football season, and we’re still seeing some hearty upsets out there. Last week, four underdogs of at least 13.5 points won outright, sending money-line supporters of those teams home happy. Washington was a 13.5-point dog (Dawg?) when it went into Autzen Stadium and...
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Gus Edwards, Ezekiel Elliott impacting Week 11 start 'em, sit 'em calls
As Sunday's slate of games nears, fantasy football owners with banged-up players need to monitor Week 11 injury reports to stay up to date on the statuses of players hit with "questionable" tags. This week, owners should be keeping an eye on running backs Gus Edwards and Ezekiel Elliott, two impactful RBs who may make their way back on the field after missing a couple of weeks with ailments.
ng-sportingnews.com
Where is ‘College GameDay’ this week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 12 on ESPN
"College GameDay" always likes to go to the biggest matchups of the week to preview Saturday's college football slate. This week, they're headed to one of the oldest rivalries in the sport. ESPN is headed to Bozeman, Montana, to preview the Brawl of the Wild between Montana and Montana State....
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Keenan Allen, Marquise Brown, Mike Williams, more WRs for Week 11
As Week 11 of the fantasy football season nears, owners must stay up to date on the injury status of several impactful wide receivers, including Keenan Allen, Marquise Brown, Mike Williams, JuJu-Smith-Schuster, and Jerry Jeudy. All five of these WRs landed on their respective team's injury reports after initial practices, and with a decent chunk of the WR pool on bye this week, their statuses will have a big impact on your start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Davante Adams, Mark Andrews, David Njoku impacting Week 11 start' em, sit' em decisions
Three fantasy-relevant pass catchers -- Davante Adams, Mark Andrews, and David Njoku -- have drawn the dreaded "questionable" tags on their respective team's injury reports entering Sunday's slate of games. Staying in the know of their current statuses is a must ahead of your final Week 11 start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why 76ers' Joel Embiid wasn't ejected from game for flagrant foul on Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo
The 76ers entered Friday night's game against the Bucks without James Harden. Tyrese Maxey was ruled out for the rest of the contest after he suffered a foot injury in the first half. Those losses put them at a clear disadvantage in a matchup with one of the best teams in the NBA.
ng-sportingnews.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Montrezl Harrell beef, explained: Free throws, ladders and more to know about Bucks-76ers postgame altercation
The 76ers did an admirable job preventing Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo from getting easy buckets on Friday night. It turns out that they tried to stop him after the game, too. Following Philadelphia's 110-102 victory over Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo wanted to practice free throws. The two-time NBA MVP missed 11 of...
ng-sportingnews.com
Why is Bills vs. Browns being played in Detroit? Buffalo weather forces NFL to move Week 11 game to Ford Field
NFL fans will be disappointed to learn that the league's first potential "snow game" of the season won't occur after all. The Bills vs. Browns game, which was originally expected to be played in Buffalo, won't be held there after all. This comes as Buffalo and the surrounding areas are set to be rocked by a snowstorm in the days leading up to the contest.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Joel Embiid playing tonight? 76ers vs. Timberwolves start time, TV channel and live stream for Saturday NBA game
On Saturday night, the 76ers and Timberwolves will meet for the first of two times in the 2022-23 season. It's been a rough start for both Philadelphia and Minnesota, two teams that entered the year with big expectations but have hovered around .500 through the first month of the season.
ng-sportingnews.com
What time is UFC Vegas 65 today? Schedule, main card start time for Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivak
Two hard-hitting heavyweights are ready to clash at UFC Vegas 65 on November 19. Derrick Lewis and Sergey Spivak will main event a card inside the UFC’s APEX Center in Las Vegas. A fan-favorite, Lewis made his pro debut in 2010. Joining the UFC in 2014, Lewis is 17-8...
ng-sportingnews.com
Raptors' Fred VanVleet pushes back on Scottie Barnes concerns: 'There's not any young player I would trade him for'
Scottie Barnes hasn't gotten his sophomore season off to the start many expected. After winning Rookie of the Year, much was made of the offseason work Barnes put in and how it was going to make him a "way better" player. The hype only continued when news broke that the Raptors wouldn't include him in trade talks for Kevin Durant and a group of NBA executives voted him as one of the young players they would most want to build around.
Benn's 3-point game leads Stars past Islanders 5-2
DALLAS (AP) — Jamie Benn scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and had two assists, and the Dallas Stars beat the New York Islanders 5-2 on Saturday night. Mason Marchment had a goal and an assist, and Radek Faksa, Jason Robertson and Jani Hakanpaa also scored to help Dallas win its second straight game and increase its lead to three points on Colorado and Winnipeg in the Central Division. Tyler Seguin and Joe Pavelski each had two assists, with Seguin topping 700 points for his career. Benn and Seguin were reunited on the same line against the Islanders after spending most of their first nine seasons together in Dallas as linemates.
