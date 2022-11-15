Commanders vs. Eagles final score, results: Taylor Heinicke, Washington stun Philly to ruin perfect season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Everything went wrong for the Eagles in their first loss of the season last week against the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. The defense couldn't get off the field or stop the run and the offense couldn't execute or sustain a drive.But now, the Eagles will try to bounce back against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 11 on Sunday. It will be Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni's first time heading back to Indianapolis since he worked as the team's offensive coordinator. Back when the schedule came out, it was set to be a...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 46 MINUTES AGO