Grey Cup 2022 odds, spread, line: Blue Bombers open as betting favorites for 109th Grey Cup vs. Argonauts

Zach Collaros injury update: Latest news on Blue Bombers QB and his ankle injury ahead of 109th Grey Cup
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have a three-peat on their minds, as the team can make history on Sunday with a win over the Toronto Argonauts in the 109th Grey Cup. However, the status of QB Zach Collaros is the hot topic ahead of the championship game. The 2021 CFL Most...
Former Tiger finds new home in pro football
A former Clemson football player has found a new home in professional football. The XFL is having its player draft today as it gets ready to re-launch in 2023 after its 2020 season was halted by the COVID-19 (...)
Tom Brady makes history as Tampa Bay Buccaneers win first-ever regular season game in Germany
Tom Brady has become well-accustomed at making history over his long and illustrious NFL career. And on Sunday, the 45-year-old set more historic marks from all the way across the globe.
Jim Irsay posts bizarre victory lap tweet after Jeff Saturday's first win as Colts' interim HC: 'Who you crappin?'
Jim Irsay and the Colts are riding high after sending the Raiders to 2-7 on the season behind a 25-20 victory Sunday. The hiring of Jeff Saturday as interim coach last week made waves (not good ones) throughout the NFL, criticizing Saturday's lack of coaching experience. Suffice to say, it was surprising to see the Colts come out on top over Las Vegas.
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Commanders vs. Eagles in Week 10
For the second week in a row, the Eagles are putting their undefeated record on the line in prime time, this time with the Commanders coming to Philadelphia for "Monday Night Football" in Week 10. The Eagles took down the Texans 29-17 in Week 9 on "Thursday Night Football." Jalen...
XFL Draft tracker: Live results, complete picks list, rosters for 2023 football league reboot
The XFL will be back like it never left (because it barely did) in 2023. Its initial return was scuttle-butted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's hoping that its 2023 return will fare a bit better overall. One of the big changes is the XFL's absence from any of the...
Best NFL Bets Week 11: Cowboys over Vikings, Packers stacking wins, Browns cover in Buffalo, Chargers surprise Chiefs, 49ers stifle Cardinals in Mexico
As we enter Week 11 of the NFL season, we have quite the roller coaster to reflect on. Some weeks have been massively successful on the betting front; others have been washes; a couple have been abject failures. But that's betting! Sometimes logic and reason get thrown out the window and "any given Sunday" takes over. Still, we must trust and maintain the process: Find the bets that yield the most value, analyze the trends to ensure they offer the best chances of winning, and turn them over to you via this column.
Lions aim for rare 3-game winning streak against Giants
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — A three-game winning streak wouldn't be a big deal for most NFL franchises. For the Detroit Lions, it would go down as a major development. The Lions (3-6) haven't won three in a row since November 2017. They can finally match that by defeating the New York Giants (7-2) on Sunday.
How To Watch The Colorado Avalanche Games Live Without Cable 2022
The 2022 Stanley Cup Champions began their season in Denver against the Chicago Blackhawks. The Colorado Avalanche raised up their
NFL Week 10 top plays: Eagles lead Commanders on MNF
Week 10 of the NFL season comes to a close Monday with the Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in action at home, aiming to remain undefeated against their longstanding rival — the Washington Commanders — in a crucial NFC East tilt. Star defensive end Chase Young remains...
