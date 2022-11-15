Read full article on original website
The Ringer
Week 11 NFL Picks Against the Spread
Let me steal a line from Mark McGwire to get this column started: I’m not here to talk about the past. Yes, last week was a bloodbath. It happens. But we’ve got 14 new games on the Week 11 schedule, and it’s time to bounce back. Let’s just get to the picks. My confidence is fragile right now.
Eagles Reportedly Re-Sign Wide Receiver Days After Cutting Him
Following Philadelphia's first loss of the 2022 season on Monday night, the Eagles made the decision to release wide receiver Auden Tate on Tuesday. Just under 48 hours later, Tate is back with the team. According to Ari Meirov, the Eagles re-signed Tate to the team's practice squad Thursday ...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 11: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters lays out everything you need to know going into Week 11. We'll tell you what games, players and matchups to watch out for, as well as give a prediction for each game coming up this week. Thursday, Nov. 17. Tennessee Titans (6-3) at Green...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 11 of 2022
Everything that goes around, comes around. That was the story of Week 10 among our NFL experts. A perennial top-picker, Michael Peterson, felt the dagger of defeat as he fell into last place for the first time this season. Michael has been one of the best pickers across all media networks, but unpredictability reared it’s head once more.
Commanders Make Unfortunate Decision On Chase Young
Despite some optimism that he'd be able to return this weekend, it appears Commanders pass rusher Chase Young will not take the field in Week 11. The Washington organization designated him to return from the Physically Unable to Perform list on November 2, and his 21-day window to return closes on November 23.
Todd McShay predicts NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick
“I don’t think there’s a player in the country that gets more attention on the defensive side than Will Anderson does on a weekly basis." The post Todd McShay predicts NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
Eagles add another name to lengthy injury report
The Eagles injury report got a little longer on Thursday, when they added veteran defensive end Robert Quinn to the list. Quinn missed Thursday’s practice with a “back, rest” designation. Quinn has been quiet in his three games with the Eagles since the trade from Chicago. After...
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 11: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
Before you set your NFL Week 10 fantasy lineups, check out the busts, breakouts, sleepers, and more from the Sportscasting NFL experts. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 11: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Jets Are Reportedly Signing Prominent Free Agent
The New York Jets added a familiar face to their offensive line room on Thursday. The Jets have signed veteran lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who worked out for the team on Monday. Duvernay-Tardif also spent time with the Jets in 2021, appearing in eight games and starting seven. A graduate of...
nbcsportsedge.com
Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 11 of the Fantasy Football Season
Editor's Note: The action never stops at Bet MGM! Sign up now using bonus code BERRY and your first wager is risk free, up to $1,000. Get started here. Having written this column every week of the fantasy football season since 2000, plus my book Fantasy Life, I have heard every possible fantasy football story. Every crazy punishment, every bizarre behavior, every bad beat. Weird rules, over-the-top trash talk, draft day stories that defy belief.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who is Christian Watson? Why Packers rookie wide receiver was drafted 34th overall
When Davante Adams was traded to the Raiders last offseason, one question immediately bubbled up to the surface for the Packers and fans: Who is Aaron Rodgers going to throw the ball to?. That question was seemingly answered, when the Packers traded up in the second round to select North...
Packers Receive Massive Injury Update Ahead Of Titans’ Matchup
As the Green Bay Packers prepare to take on the Tennessee Titans tonight in a very clear must-win game at Lambeau Field, there are major injury issues that will hamper their chances of a win. Among those injury issues are Rashan Gary, Romeo Doubs, Eric Stokes, and Randall Cobb. Thankfully, they received some huge injury news just before game time.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Lamar Jackson playing Week 11? Fantasy injury update for Panthers-Ravens
Lamar Jackson hasn't been his usual dominant self since early in the year, and a "questionable" designation for Week 11's game against the Panthers likely has more than a few fantasy football owners worried about their star QB. Whether Jackson plays will affect a lot of start 'em, sit 'em decisions, so knowing the latest updates on his health is key before you lock in roster decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL Weather Week 11: Snow, wind in forecast will affect fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions
Who's ready for a snow game? The Browns and Bills could be facing "feet" of snow and high winds this weekend, and that's not the only worrisome matchup in the Week 11 NFL weather forecast. (Update: It's not worrisome at all, as the game has been moved to Detroit.) As always, RotoGrinders' meteorologist Kevin Roth is here to help us break down the weather updates you need to know before locking in your fantasy start 'em sit 'em decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com
What channel is Browns vs. Bills on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 11 game
There was a lot of media attention this week on the weather forecast in Buffalo. A massive lake-effect snowstorm was threatening to dump several feet (yes, feet) of snow on Western New York over the weekend. With the Browns and Bills scheduled to play in the elements at Highmark Stadium, many were naturally wondering how it would impact the game.
Ja'Marr Chase fuels comeback talk with picture of cleats, vague message
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has a possible “relaunch” date of Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans. But onlookers might not know it based on the star wideout’s posts on social media. Chase threw out a cryptic tweet on Thursday (“all praises to the most...
ng-sportingnews.com
Packers playoff chances: How Green Bay can still earn NFC wild card in NFL playoff picture
The Packers will not be winning a fourth consecutive NFC North title in 2022. After going 13-3, 13-3 and 13-4 the previous three seasons under coach Matt LaFleur, the best Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay can finish this season is 10-7. At 4-7, they're 11th in the NFC playoff race...
ng-sportingnews.com
Is DeAndre Hopkins playing Monday night? Fantasy injury update for Cardinals-49ers Week 11 Monday Night Football
DeAndre Hopkins has been one of the NFL's busiest receivers since returning from his season-opening six-game suspension, but a hamstring injury threatens to put him on the sidelines again ahead of Monday night's game against the 49ers. Nervous fantasy football owners will be checking for the latest updates before finalizing their Week 11 start 'em, sit 'em decisions, and we'll be here to help.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 12: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Trestan Ebner, Ben Skowronek, and James Cook
As the injury bug continues to infect widespread portions of the fantasy football player pool, streaming players and finding potentially valuable stashes becomes increasingly important. The moves we make today could pay off next week and beyond as we make the push for the playoffs and seek championship glory. Our Week 12 waiver wire watchlist will help you spot players like Trestan Ebner, Ben Skowronek, and James Cook who could very well end up the most heavily added next Wednesday.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why did the Eagles sign Ndamukong Suh? Jordan Davis injury prompts veteran addition
The Eagles are making another big in-season splash as they look to contend for another Super Bowl title. Philadelphia announced Thursday it has agreed to a free-agent deal with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Suh, 35, will provide the team with a savvy veteran on the defensive line and continue to shore up depth along the Eagles' great defensive front.
