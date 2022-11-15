ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Ringer

Week 11 NFL Picks Against the Spread

Let me steal a line from Mark McGwire to get this column started: I’m not here to talk about the past. Yes, last week was a bloodbath. It happens. But we’ve got 14 new games on the Week 11 schedule, and it’s time to bounce back. Let’s just get to the picks. My confidence is fragile right now.
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 11 of 2022

Everything that goes around, comes around. That was the story of Week 10 among our NFL experts. A perennial top-picker, Michael Peterson, felt the dagger of defeat as he fell into last place for the first time this season. Michael has been one of the best pickers across all media networks, but unpredictability reared it’s head once more.
The Spun

Commanders Make Unfortunate Decision On Chase Young

Despite some optimism that he'd be able to return this weekend, it appears Commanders pass rusher Chase Young will not take the field in Week 11. The Washington organization designated him to return from the Physically Unable to Perform list on November 2, and his 21-day window to return closes on November 23.
NBC Sports

Eagles add another name to lengthy injury report

The Eagles injury report got a little longer on Thursday, when they added veteran defensive end Robert Quinn to the list. Quinn missed Thursday’s practice with a “back, rest” designation. Quinn has been quiet in his three games with the Eagles since the trade from Chicago. After...
The Spun

Jets Are Reportedly Signing Prominent Free Agent

The New York Jets added a familiar face to their offensive line room on Thursday. The Jets have signed veteran lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who worked out for the team on Monday. Duvernay-Tardif also spent time with the Jets in 2021, appearing in eight games and starting seven. A graduate of...
nbcsportsedge.com

Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 11 of the Fantasy Football Season

Editor's Note: The action never stops at Bet MGM! Sign up now using bonus code BERRY and your first wager is risk free, up to $1,000. Get started here. Having written this column every week of the fantasy football season since 2000, plus my book Fantasy Life, I have heard every possible fantasy football story. Every crazy punishment, every bizarre behavior, every bad beat. Weird rules, over-the-top trash talk, draft day stories that defy belief.
ng-sportingnews.com

Is Lamar Jackson playing Week 11? Fantasy injury update for Panthers-Ravens

Lamar Jackson hasn't been his usual dominant self since early in the year, and a "questionable" designation for Week 11's game against the Panthers likely has more than a few fantasy football owners worried about their star QB. Whether Jackson plays will affect a lot of start 'em, sit 'em decisions, so knowing the latest updates on his health is key before you lock in roster decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL Weather Week 11: Snow, wind in forecast will affect fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions

Who's ready for a snow game? The Browns and Bills could be facing "feet" of snow and high winds this weekend, and that's not the only worrisome matchup in the Week 11 NFL weather forecast. (Update: It's not worrisome at all, as the game has been moved to Detroit.) As always, RotoGrinders' meteorologist Kevin Roth is here to help us break down the weather updates you need to know before locking in your fantasy start 'em sit 'em decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com

What channel is Browns vs. Bills on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 11 game

There was a lot of media attention this week on the weather forecast in Buffalo. A massive lake-effect snowstorm was threatening to dump several feet (yes, feet) of snow on Western New York over the weekend. With the Browns and Bills scheduled to play in the elements at Highmark Stadium, many were naturally wondering how it would impact the game.
ng-sportingnews.com

Is DeAndre Hopkins playing Monday night? Fantasy injury update for Cardinals-49ers Week 11 Monday Night Football

DeAndre Hopkins has been one of the NFL's busiest receivers since returning from his season-opening six-game suspension, but a hamstring injury threatens to put him on the sidelines again ahead of Monday night's game against the 49ers. Nervous fantasy football owners will be checking for the latest updates before finalizing their Week 11 start 'em, sit 'em decisions, and we'll be here to help.
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 12: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Trestan Ebner, Ben Skowronek, and James Cook

As the injury bug continues to infect widespread portions of the fantasy football player pool, streaming players and finding potentially valuable stashes becomes increasingly important. The moves we make today could pay off next week and beyond as we make the push for the playoffs and seek championship glory. Our Week 12 waiver wire watchlist will help you spot players like Trestan Ebner, Ben Skowronek, and James Cook who could very well end up the most heavily added next Wednesday.
ng-sportingnews.com

Why did the Eagles sign Ndamukong Suh? Jordan Davis injury prompts veteran addition

The Eagles are making another big in-season splash as they look to contend for another Super Bowl title. Philadelphia announced Thursday it has agreed to a free-agent deal with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Suh, 35, will provide the team with a savvy veteran on the defensive line and continue to shore up depth along the Eagles' great defensive front.
