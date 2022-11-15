Who's ready for a snow game? The Browns and Bills could be facing "feet" of snow and high winds this weekend, and that's not the only worrisome matchup in the Week 11 NFL weather forecast. (Update: It's not worrisome at all, as the game has been moved to Detroit.) As always, RotoGrinders' meteorologist Kevin Roth is here to help us break down the weather updates you need to know before locking in your fantasy start 'em sit 'em decisions.

1 HOUR AGO