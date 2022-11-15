Read full article on original website
Bulldogs defeat Bucs with ease, on to Egg Bowl
The Bulldogs handled their business quickly and did what they needed to do with a 56-7 blowout win on Saturday afternoon. Highlighting the way in the game was Will Rogers. The junior from Brandon threw for 301 yards and five touchdowns. He moved into ninth in Southeastern Conference history with 10,189 yards past Ole Miss' Eli Manning heading into the Bulldogs' Thanksgiving Day showdown with the Rebels in Oxford.
Myles puts on show as Jackets win big
Makhi Myles was having such a good night for the Starkville Yellow Jackets on Thursday that it prompted Greenwood head coach Fredric Ford to turn around to his bench with a comment. “No. 5 is killing us,” Ford said. He wasn’t wrong. Myles hit seven 3-point field goals...
SDN Game of the Week: Jackets set for rematch with Arrows
The Yellow Jackets lost a game to eventual Class 6A, Region 2 champions Tupelo the next week, but it was in that game against the Arrows where things were unraveling. In the 35-28 loss, a banged up Trey Petty wasn’t at his best and also was thrown out of the game for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in frustration for how the game played out.
