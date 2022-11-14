Please join me in welcoming Pfc. Lamont J. Deshields, Jr., to the University Park Police Department. He was hired on October 27, 2022 and is currently completing the Field Training and Evaluation Program. Pfc. Deshields is a lateral police officer, who served with Baltimore City Police Department for 5 years. Pfc. Deshields has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Audio Production from Full Sail University. He is also a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served in Operation Iraqi Freedom. Pfc. Deshields brings with him a wealth of policing experience, enjoys traffic enforcement, and interacting with residents. He is assigned to day shift and is the Community Police Officer for Ward 5. If you see Pfc. Deshields out on a community walk, please introduce yourself and welcome him to Town.

UNIVERSITY PARK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO