Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
WUSA
Howard University Hospital mentor program
Violent crime amongst teens is up across our region. How staff at Howard University hospital are giving kids a positive outlet.
upmd.org
Welcome Lamont Deshields - Police Officer
Please join me in welcoming Pfc. Lamont J. Deshields, Jr., to the University Park Police Department. He was hired on October 27, 2022 and is currently completing the Field Training and Evaluation Program. Pfc. Deshields is a lateral police officer, who served with Baltimore City Police Department for 5 years. Pfc. Deshields has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Audio Production from Full Sail University. He is also a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served in Operation Iraqi Freedom. Pfc. Deshields brings with him a wealth of policing experience, enjoys traffic enforcement, and interacting with residents. He is assigned to day shift and is the Community Police Officer for Ward 5. If you see Pfc. Deshields out on a community walk, please introduce yourself and welcome him to Town.
Hilltop
Howard Student Named Glamour’s College Women Of The Year
Howard University junior Evolone Layne was named one of Glamour Magazine’s College Women of the Year. Layne’s accomplishments in the STEM field led to the honor. The nomination process included submitting a resume, a statement about a social issue she was passionate about and an interview to discuss her application.
mymcmedia.org
Transportation Accepting Applications for Youth Ambassador Program
The County Department of Transportation is partnering with The National Organization of Youth Safety, NOYS, to host the Vision Zero youth ambassador program. Applications are due Nov. 30 and open to all high school students in the county according to a release made by the county’s department of transportation.
fox5dc.com
A North Bethesda community reacts to antisemitic vandalism
BETHESDA, Md. - Community members came together Monday to stand against hateful, antisemitic graffiti found in three locations in North Bethesda. On Bethesda Trolley Trail in the Wildwood Manor neighborhood, it’s happened for the second time since August. "It really does hurt to see it, especially when it’s right...
mymcmedia.org
Donations Being Accepted to Help Families Affected by Gaithersburg Fire
Wednesday morning’s explosion and fire at Potomac Oaks condominiums in Gaithersburg injured at least 10 people including four children. Many residents were evacuated and are now in a temporary shelter. If you would like to help, Montgomery Housing Partnership (MHP) is collecting financial donations to help affected families. 100%...
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Nov 15, In Montgomery County
It’s Tuesday, Nov. 15, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1.Montgomery County Council: Session starts at 9:00 a.m. with a proclamation recognizing Councilmember for a Day Winner, by Councilmember Rice. Public hearings in the afternoon. This meeting will be televised live on CCM Channels Comcast...
mymcmedia.org
Floats, Performance Groups Announced for Thanksgiving Parade
The county’s thanksgiving parade will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, in Silver Spring. The procession will begin on Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street in the Silver Spring Arts and Entertainment District and proceed south on Georgia Avenue. The march will end at Silver Spring Avenue according to a press release made by the county.
popville.com
Volunteer Opportunities?
Looking for volunteer opportunities in the district for about 10 people. We are a college alumni group and are striking out in our outreach to organizations. Thanks for any leads!”. Downtown, Restaurants. Will Philotimo and Nicholas Stefanelli’s Greek Wine + Cocktail Bar, Kaimaki, Reopen?. Prince Of Petworth Today at...
Washington City Paper
Who Should Write the Post’s D.C. Editorials Now?
City Paper contributor and Politics Hour resident analyst Tom Sherwood broke some news on Tuesday afternoon when he announced that Washington Post editorial board member Jo-Ann Armao would retire this Friday. Armao, a member of the editorial board since 2006, has worked at the Post since 1984 and writes the editorials focused on education and local D.C. affairs. Yes, those include the endorsements for which local pols clamor and local progressives read as a guide for who not to vote for. In recent years, the Post has endorsed Republicans, pro-police policies, and many allies of Mayor Muriel Bowser; D.C. voters have rejected nearly all of those endorsements at the polls.
mymcmedia.org
Classes, Performances Paused Indefinitely at Adventure Theatre
Adventure Theatre’s classes, performances and day-to-day operations temporarily are paused so that the staff can complete a strategic planning process. No reopening date has been set for the theatre that rents space at Glen Echo Park. “They are taking what is called a strategic pause, at least for a...
mymcmedia.org
Takoma Park Police to Swear In 2 New Leaders
Takoma Park Police will swear in Shibu Philipose, the new deputy police chief, and Codi Evans, the new captain, on Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m. at the council auditorium on the second floor of the city building at 7500 Maple Avenue. The new appointments were announced by Chief Antonio DeVaul.
dcnewsnow.com
Drone Footage Taken After Shooting at University of Virginia
Drone footage shows the area around buses that returned to the University of Virginia after a field trip to Washington, D.C. A student is accused of opening fire, killing three people and hurting others. Drone Footage Taken After Shooting at University …. Drone footage shows the area around buses that...
mymcmedia.org
Rockville’s Education, Youth Commissions Looking for Members
Rockville’s education and youth commissions are seeking new members. The education commission has not yet been appointed. Its 11 members will be focused on maintaining and growing collaborative relationships among the county’s board of education and schools in the Rockville community. Ten of its 11 members will be...
fox5dc.com
UVA Shooting: Accused gunman Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. scheduled for court hearing Wednesday
The man accused of shooting and killing three University of Virginia football players is expected to appear before a judge Wednesday. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, is facing three counts of second-degree murder and firearms charges in connection with the brutal killings of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry. Authorities say Jones Jr. gunned down the three student-athletes onboard a charter bus as they all returned from seeing a play in Washington, D.C. He will remain in jail and is expected to appear in court via video link.
NBC Washington
20-Year-Old Man Killed in Silver Spring
Police have identified a man who was found dead in a wooded area of Silver Spring, Maryland, earlier this month. Officers responded to a shooting in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road on Wednesday, Nov. 9 when they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Then, police K9...
arlnow.com
County may be sued over pickleball courts, civic association says
(Updated at 11:20 a.m.) A local civic association says a lawsuit may be imminent over the infamous pickleball pop. In a recent community newsletter, Old Glebe Civic Association leaders detailed their displeasure with the county ending a pilot program that closed a popular standalone pickleball court at Glebe Road Park earlier this year.
mymcmedia.org
Middle School Burglary Suspect Waves to Surveillance Camera
Police are investigating after a man broke into Silver Spring International Middle School at night and stole items from classrooms. The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) released the surveillance video of the break-in on Nov. 10. In the video, the suspect is seen walking through a hallway of the school and attempting to open locked doors. At one point, the suspect looked directly at the camera and waved to it.
mymcmedia.org
Graffiti on Bethesda Trolley Trail Calls for ‘No Mercy for Jews’
For the second time in about three months, antisemitic graffiti was posted along the Bethesda Trolley Trail, in the Wildwood neighborhood area. In red paint, vandals drew three people hanging from a noose with the words, “No Mercy for Jews.”. Also, antisemitic graffiti was found at Old Georgetown Road...
