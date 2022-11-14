Moon Township, Pa. – The RMU softball team announced Thursday three student-athletes have signed National Letters of Intent (NLI) as part of its 2023 recruiting class. "The 2023 class was all about balance and providing more dynamic options for both our offense and pitching staff," RMU head coach Jexx Varner said. "Kaylyn and Hilary are extremely athletic outfielders and Kai is a strong pitcher that will have the potential to provide pop to our offense. The three of them provide us depth as well as the opportunity to strategically do whatever is necessary to win a game on any given day."

MOON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO