rmucolonials.com

RMU Adds Trio As Part of Class of 2023

Moon Township, Pa. – The RMU softball team announced Thursday three student-athletes have signed National Letters of Intent (NLI) as part of its 2023 recruiting class. "The 2023 class was all about balance and providing more dynamic options for both our offense and pitching staff," RMU head coach Jexx Varner said. "Kaylyn and Hilary are extremely athletic outfielders and Kai is a strong pitcher that will have the potential to provide pop to our offense. The three of them provide us depth as well as the opportunity to strategically do whatever is necessary to win a game on any given day."
rmucolonials.com

RMU Soars To Win Over West Virginia Wesleyan

Moon Township, Pa. – The RMU men's basketball team concluded a two-game homestand at the UPMC Events Center Wednesday, posting a 111-56 win over West Virginia Wesleyan. The Colonials improved to 2-1 (.667) overall during the 2022-23 season with the victory. MOMENTS THAT MATTERED. Junior guard Josh Corbin opened...
