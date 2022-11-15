Read full article on original website
KKTV
Colorado Springs man with multiple felony warrants arrested after getting stranded in stolen car
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs man wanted on several felony warrants was arrested just south of Pueblo early Friday morning after getting stranded in a stolen car on I-25. Pueblo County deputies said they responded around 3 a.m. when a truck driver called Colorado State Patrol to report a car stranded on the side of the road. According to deputies, the truck driver said the car’s driver did not want law enforcement called, but the truck driver still called Colorado State Patrol.
Help police identify vehicular eluding suspect
(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the driver of a vehicle who eluded officers attempting to conduct a traffic stop. FPD says officers attempted to stop a silver 2006 Suzuki XL7 in the 4000 block of Venetucci Boulevard. The suspect is a White man who […]
Traffic crash in Pueblo becomes fatal
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man hit by a car while trying to get into a moving vehicle has died from his injuries. According to Pueblo Police Department, on Thursday, Nov. 10 at around 4 p.m. officers were on a proactive policing call in the area of East 4th Street and Glendale Avenue. Officers attempted to […]
KKTV
Springs police: Suspected DUI driver causes 3-car crash; stolen car one of the vehicles involved
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspected drunk driver ran a red light and crashed into a stolen car in Colorado Springs early Thursday morning. According to police, the driver was headed westbound on Palmer Park when he blew through the intersection of North Academy and slammed into two southbound cars, which had a green light. His vehicle flipped over and ended up on its roof just west of the intersection. Police say he sustained some injuries and remained at the scene. Identified as 51-year-old Luis Gutierrez, he was later cited and released for DUI.
Family member dies & 4 seriously injured in DUI crash
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An arrest affidavit reveals moments during and after a fatal three-vehicle crash that led to the arrest of a man for Vehicular Homicide and Driving Under the Influence on Friday, Oct. 28. The suspect’s family member died as a result of the crash, which also left four victims with serious injuries. Shortly […]
Stolen vehicle recovered following three-car crash
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking for suspects following a three-vehicle traffic crash early Thursday morning, Nov. 17, which revealed one of the vehicles was stolen. At around 3 a.m. officers were called to the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard for a traffic crash involving three […]
13-year-old driver arrested after hit-and-run crash
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) vehicle was hit by a stolen vehicle late Tuesday, Nov. 15. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at around 10:30 p.m. officers were called to the intersection of Stetson Hills Boulevard and Charlotte Parkway, a couple of blocks east of Powers Boulevard. After the crash, […]
KKTV
1 injured after crashing into drainage ditch
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters freed a driver from a vehicle after it catapulted over a bridge Thursday morning. Authorities tell 11 News the driver lost control of his car while heading eastbound on Austin Bluffs and crashed into a drainage ditch. Though the driver’s injuries were...
nbc11news.com
Pueblo man dies in single vehicle crash
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at approximately 8:40 p.m., a single vehicle crash occurred on Highway 50 C and Wago Drive in Pueblo, Colorado. The vehicle was driven by a 62-year-old man from Pueblo, Colorado. He was the only occupant in the vehicle. The man died on scene as a result from his injuries.
KKTV
WATCH: Firefighters battle blaze near downtown Colorado Springs
WATCH - FBI raids two homes in El Paso County Wednesday. The raids happened at a home near Palmer Park and in Security Widefield. Building owner says property is 'a total loss' after homeless camp fire spread. Updated: 13 hours ago. Fire Department says no one has been cited yet,...
Suspect steals & damages $2000 worth of goods
(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a burglary suspect who stole and damaged over $2,000 worth of merchandise on Thursday, Nov. 10. The suspect burglarized a business near the corner of Alegre Circle and Alegre Street, per FPD. The suspect is a White male wearing […]
KKTV
Multiple students hospitalized after pepper spray incident at a Colorado school, investigation underway
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway following an incident involving pepper spray at a Colorado high school on Wednesday. KKTV 11 News first learned of the incident on Thursday when concerned parents reached out about the lack of media coverage. According to Lynette Bonfiglio, the public information officer for D-70, there was an incident on Wednesday involving pepper spray on campus and all students impacted are doing fine. Bonfiglio adds an investigation is underway and the incident will be dealt with internally.
KRDO
Pueblo Police: Suspect dead after being run over moving vehicle
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), a man died after he was hit by a car while trying to run from officers. On Nov. 10, officers were on a proactive policing call in the area of E. 4th St. and Glendale Ave. At the scene, police were trying to contact a man for a municipal violation.
Nov. 18 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Daniel Howlingwolf, 30, is described as a Native American male, 5’11”, 130 pounds withbrown hair and brown eyes. Howlingwolf has two warrants. He has a no-bond warrant for aParole Violation which includes Larceny and a second warrant […]
KKTV
Destructive fire east of downtown Colorado Springs reportedly started at homeless camp
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire at a homeless camp destroyed two sheds and spread to a third before firefighters could get the upper hand Wednesday night. The fire rapidly consumed the structures despite the efforts of a man on scene, who was trying to snuff out the flames with a garden hose while waiting for firefighters to arrive.
KKTV
Take a Turkey to Work Day in Colorado Springs and Pueblo
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Non-profit Care and Share of Southern Colorado needs help getting turkeys to families this Thanksgiving!. Those interested in donating money can click here. A donation of $25 will provide one Thanksgiving turkey for a family in need this holiday season. The public also has the option to donate a turkey in person on Friday Nov. 18 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
KKTV
Man arrested in Colorado Springs for child exploitation over email
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police arrested a man Thursday after he allegedly uploaded child sexual abuse material over email. Matthew Sharb, 46, was charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Child. Police made the arrest after receiving a “cybertip” from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in October.
Pueblo police report two ‘puffer’ related auto-thefts so far this November
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is reminding drivers to keep their cars safe and not leave them running to heat up in the morning. So far in November, the department has received two "puffer" related auto-thefts. According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), puffing your car, or leaving it running unattended, is The post Pueblo police report two ‘puffer’ related auto-thefts so far this November appeared first on KRDO.
Help deputies identify 2 suspects wanted for robbery
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a man and woman wanted for a robbery at the Family Dollar store located at 35000 Blk of E. U.S. Hwy 50. The suspects left the store with a cart full of items. The man and woman left […]
KKTV
Reported incident of bullying leads to ‘secured perimeter’ status for Colorado Springs school
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Reports of a “possible threat” were under investigation at a Colorado Springs school on Thursday. A letter from the interim principal at Vista Ridge High School states her school was placed on secured perimeter status at about 9:45 in the morning. Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News there were reports a student was bullied by other students at the end of Wednesday.
