ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Trump acolyte Kari Lake loses Arizona governor race

By Olivier Touron, Huw GRIFFITH
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JEIMO_0jB30OKs00
Kari Lake, who made election denialism a key plank of her campaign to become governor of Arizona, has been defeated, major US networks predicted /AFP/File

Donald Trump loyalist and prominent election denier Kari Lake has lost her bid to be governor of Arizona, US networks projected Monday, rounding out a difficult week for the former president as he readies a new run for the White House.

Lake, a former TV anchor, had been seen as one of Trump's most reliable picks heading into the midterm elections, but her defeat caps a run of results that have raised doubts about the former president's place in the Republican Party.

The projections by major US TV networks come after a week of intense scrutiny of the vote count in Arizona, where Lake and her supporters have repeatedly cast doubt on the competence and integrity of officials.

"Democracy is worth the wait," tweeted Lake's opponent, Democrat Katie Hobbs.

"Thank you, Arizona. I am so honored and so proud to be your next Governor."

But Lake, who has built her brand on skepticism of the mainstream media and the political establishment appeared to reject the projections.

"Arizonans know BS when they see it," she tweeted, using a euphemism for nonsense.

- Election denial -

If confirmed by election officials, Hobbs's victory would mark an end to a bitter election campaign which Lake joined in earnest when she quit local broadcast journalism last year.

The former anchor married her made-for-tv smile to the flame-throwing political style of Trumpism, delighting the Make America Great Again wing of her party.

She made denial of the 2020 presidential election win by Joe Biden a key tenet of her campaign, and said that she would not have validated his victory if she had been in the governor's mansion at the time.

Her caustic attacks on journalists and election officials, including the Republicans heading key departments in hotly contested Maricopa County, earned her plaudits with the base.

But they also led to warnings that she was stoking trouble in a country still reeling from the January 2021 assault on the Capitol by Trump supporters.

Democratic National Convention chair Jaime Harrison on Monday tweeted his congratulations to Hobbs along with the phrase: "Sanity wins!"

Hobbs thanked the voters after her projected win.

"For the Arizonans who did not vote for me, I will work just as hard for you â because even in this moment of division, I believe there is so much more that connects us," she said in a statement quoted by US media.

Trump, who is expected on Tuesday to announce his entry to the 2024 race for the White House, took to his Truth Social platform to denounce the call.

"Wow! They just took the election away from Kari Lake. It's really bad out there!" he wrote, without explaining who "they" were.

- Scrutiny -

Lake had declared herself "100 percent confident" that she would prevail, but -- in line with Trump's playbook -- had expended a lot of energy sowing doubt about the election system.

Supporters seized upon minor problems with vote tabulation machines in Maricopa County, the home of America's fifth biggest city, Phoenix, which left some people standing in short lines last Tuesday.

Officials have forcefully insisted that no legitimate vote would be excluded, and mounted a well-organized social media campaign to push back at falsehoods circulating online as the count plodded methodically on.

Arizona has been under intense scrutiny for two years since Biden eked out a narrow win in the state.

Maricopa County became ground zero for election deniers, who made unfounded claims about ballot stuffing, despite repeated investigations that turned up no evidence of wrongdoing.

The slow-moving count in Arizona has been the subject of national -- and international -- fascination this week as it became increasingly clear that election deniers across the United States had fared badly.

Lake was thought of as a leading light in the movement, and Republican Party insiders -- as well as media pundits -- have noted that regardless of the result, she could be well placed for a spot on a future White House ticket.

Comments / 11

Roger Cruser
5d ago

Unfortunately for the lady (Lake), she dug her own hole and can’t get out. People will tolerate ball players talking trash. But, politicians that might actually represent the people, need to demonstrate restraint and dignity. She did neither. Her, and Trump’s, brand of denigrating everyone is not going to win elections anymore. I think most of us are just plain tired of it.

Reply
6
Related
The Independent

Kari Lake ridiculed after pretending Arizona opponent broke into her office wearing a chicken suit

Right-wing RepublicanKari Lake accused her Democrat opponent of burgling her Arizona office dressed in a chicken suit during a bizarre press conference.The pro-Trump former TV anchor unveiled a picture of someone in the chicken suit, which she claimed was Democrat candidate for governor Katie Hobbs, before later admitting it was a joke.The stunt came as police in Phoenix arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with a break-in at the campaign headquarters of Ms Hobbs earlier this week.Daniel Mota Dos Reis was booked into Maricopa County Jail on 27 October on one count of third-degree burglary following a break-in...
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Kari Lake's unintentionally hilarious put-down of Barack Obama

In the next paragraph there is a quote from Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, and after reading it I’d like you to try very hard not to laugh. When asked during a recent interview what she would say to former President Barack Obama if she bumped into him in, Lake said in part, “I think I would tell him … I was so disappointed in him when he didn’t work to bring us together.”
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Liz Cheney trolls Kari Lake for losing Arizona governor’s race: ‘You’re welcome’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) appeared on Monday to troll Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake after she was projected to lose in her race. In a tweet on Monday, Cheney quoted a tweet from Lake from late last month that included a letter that mockingly thanked the congresswomen for her “anti-endorsement.” Cheney had weighed in on the race by urging voters to cast a ballot against her fellow Republican.
ARIZONA STATE
Gizmodo

We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social

Since the Donald Trump-founded social media platform, Truth Social, launched in February, the site’s financial origins have been cloaked in a layer of mystery. The company secured a reported $1 billion in funding, but that money remains inaccessible pending a successful public launch. In the interim, Trump’s media venture has pulled together about $38 million in debt, according to SEC filings, and that money didn’t come from Trump himself. So, who provided it?
OREGON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Kyrsten Sinema Is MIA for Fellow Dems in Arizona

PHOENIX—When Barack Obama came to Phoenix on Wednesday in the final days of the 2022 election, seemingly every Arizona Democrat of note was in the room, from Sen. Mark Kelly and governor candidate Katie Hobbs to prominent party messengers like Rep. Ruben Gallego. There was just one glaring absence:...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

3-term Democratic Arizona Rep. Tom O’Halleran defeated

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Rep. Tom O’Halleran, the most vulnerable incumbent in Arizona’s nine-member congressional delegation, has been defeated after a spirited challenge from a Republican. Businessman and former Navy Seal Eli Crane defeated the three-term incumbent on Thursday as more votes were counted from the election....
ARIZONA STATE
People

Democrat Katie Hobbs Defeats Trump-Backed Kari Lake in Arizona Gubernatorial Race

The secretary of state will turn Arizona's governor seat blue after triumphing over Lake, a 2020 election denier who's already casting doubt on the validity of the 2022 midterms Democrat Katie Hobbs has won the race for Arizona governor, defeating former television news anchor and Donald Trump loyalist Kari Lake on Monday in one of the nation's last races to be called. Hobbs will replace incumbent Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who was term limited from seeking reelection in Arizona, which was become a major battleground as the state has become increasingly favorable...
ARIZONA STATE
AFP

AFP

93K+
Followers
36K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy