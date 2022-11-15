ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NESN

Bill Belichick Actually Acknowledges This Patriot’s Obvious Struggles

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick on Friday got as close to publicly criticizing one of his own players as you’ll ever see. Punter Jake Bailey has been a weak link on Patriots special teams all season. Bailey, whom New England recently made one of the highest-paid punters in football, ranks dead-last in both average punt yards and net punt yards and is tied for the second-most touchbacks in the NFL. The 2020 All-Pro was especially bad in the Patriots’ Week 9 win over the Indianapolis Colts, with his 7-yard punt an ugly lowlight.
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Boston

What the Jets are saying about the Patriots as the AFC East race heats up

The best of what Robert Saleh, Quinnen Williams, and other New York Jets had to say about the Patriots this week. This week, the Patriots are set for a rematch with the Jets. And if New York is able to snap New England’s 13-game winning streak against them, the Jets will leap to first place in the AFC East after notching wins against Buffalo and Miami.
NESN

Patriots Friday Practice Report: Important Starter Returns To Field

FOXBORO, Mass. — Friday’s Patriots practice provided good news on one of New England’s most important defensive players. Cornerback Jonathan Jones was back on the field after missing Thursday’s practice due to an illness. The veteran corner has been one of the Patriots’ best players this season and would be a huge loss if he couldn’t play Sunday when New England hosts the New York Jets.
NESN

Patriots Defense Could Have Another Jets QB Seeing ‘Ghosts’

The New England Patriots famously spooked ex-New York Jets signal-caller Sam Darnold on a Monday night back during the 2019 season. And now, New England could have another Jets quarterback seeing “ghosts” come Sunday, according to former Patriots linebacker Ted Johnson. Johnson sees the ability of the Patriots...

