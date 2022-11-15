Read full article on original website
Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers Are Playing For Their NFL Lives
With the Packers still trying to figure out what they have in QB Jordan Love and Tom Brady now entering the backend of his 40s, Jason and Mike tell you why both future Hall-of-Fame QBs have about 6 weeks to prove their worth to elongating their careers.
Julian Edelman has to get a Jets tattoo if Patriots lose to New York on Sunday
There’s a lot on the line this Sunday when the New England Patriots take on the New York Jets. Sure, there are huge playoff implications for both sides. But for some, the stakes are higher, like former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman. If the Patriots lose Sunday to the Jets, Edelman will have to get a Jets tattoo.
Bill Belichick Actually Acknowledges This Patriot’s Obvious Struggles
FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick on Friday got as close to publicly criticizing one of his own players as you’ll ever see. Punter Jake Bailey has been a weak link on Patriots special teams all season. Bailey, whom New England recently made one of the highest-paid punters in football, ranks dead-last in both average punt yards and net punt yards and is tied for the second-most touchbacks in the NFL. The 2020 All-Pro was especially bad in the Patriots’ Week 9 win over the Indianapolis Colts, with his 7-yard punt an ugly lowlight.
NFL Week 11 picks: New England Patriots-New York Jets predictions | Does the losing streak end here?
The Jets proved two weeks ago that they can beat anyone in the NFL with their impressive, come-from-behind upset of the Bills. Now it’s time to find out if they can finally beat the Patriots. The Jets have lost 13 straight to Bill Belichick’s team, a streak of futility...
This Julian Edelman bet for Patriots-Jets game is next-level insane
Julian Edelman has never been afraid of putting his money where his mouth is, but this time, he might be wagering something more valuable than dollar bills in the New England Patriots and New York Jets game. During a recent episode of Inside the NFL, the former Patriots receiver appears...
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man for the first time since her divorce from Tom Brady.
What the Jets are saying about the Patriots as the AFC East race heats up
The best of what Robert Saleh, Quinnen Williams, and other New York Jets had to say about the Patriots this week. This week, the Patriots are set for a rematch with the Jets. And if New York is able to snap New England’s 13-game winning streak against them, the Jets will leap to first place in the AFC East after notching wins against Buffalo and Miami.
Patriots Friday Practice Report: Important Starter Returns To Field
FOXBORO, Mass. — Friday’s Patriots practice provided good news on one of New England’s most important defensive players. Cornerback Jonathan Jones was back on the field after missing Thursday’s practice due to an illness. The veteran corner has been one of the Patriots’ best players this season and would be a huge loss if he couldn’t play Sunday when New England hosts the New York Jets.
Patriots Defense Could Have Another Jets QB Seeing ‘Ghosts’
The New England Patriots famously spooked ex-New York Jets signal-caller Sam Darnold on a Monday night back during the 2019 season. And now, New England could have another Jets quarterback seeing “ghosts” come Sunday, according to former Patriots linebacker Ted Johnson. Johnson sees the ability of the Patriots...
