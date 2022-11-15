Read full article on original website
Krikke scores 22, Valparaiso tops Incarnate Word 68-64
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Ben Krikke’s 22 points helped Valparaiso defeat Incarnate Word 68-64. Krikke also had five rebounds for the Beacons (2-2). Quinton Green added 20 points while going 5 of 14 from the floor, including 2 for 10 from distance, and 8 for 9 from the line. He also had six rebounds. Kobe King shot 6 of 13 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 15 points. Benjamin Griscti led the way for the Cardinals (1-3) with 14 points.
Indiana doctor: AG shouldn't get abortion patient records
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Lawyers for an Indianapolis doctor who provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio told a judge Friday that Indiana’s attorney general should not be allowed to access patient medical records for an investigation into undisclosed complaints. Dr. Caitlin Bernard, her medical partner, and their patients sued Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita to try to stop him from accessing the records. The doctors claim Rokita’s conduct “violates numerous Indiana statutes,” including one state requirement that his office first determine consumer complaints have “merit” before he can investigate physicians. The state says it's allowed to access the records to investigate three consumer complaints that Rokita’s office say allege some wrongdoing.
Chicago coder sentenced to 7 1/2 years for terrorism charge
CHICAGO (AP) — A former Chicago college student has been sentenced to 7 1/2 years in federal prison for attempting to help the Islamic State group. Thomas Osadzinski designed, used, and taught a computer program to disseminate violent propaganda online, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The 23-year-old from suburban Chicago was convicted last year of attempting to provide material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organization. The sentence handed down Thursday was less than the 15 years prosecutors had sought. The former DePaul computer science student has been in custody since being arrested in Chicago in 2019 during an FBI sting.
Illinois man arrested on charges stemming from Capitol riot
CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois man accused of grabbing a police officer’s baton and interfering with law enforcement in the U.S. Capitol riot is facing felony and misdemeanor charges. Prosecutors say 60-year-old Tyng Jing Yang of Hoffman Estates, Illinois, was arrested Wednesday and accused of the felony offense of interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder and four related misdemeanor offenses. Court documents say Yang entered the Capitol building illegally, posed for photos in the Rotunda, and grabbed an officer's baton when law enforcement officers tried to clear the area. More than 30 Illinois residents and nearly 900 people nationwide have been arrested on charges stemming from the riot.
