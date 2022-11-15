Read full article on original website
beniciaindependent.com
Wednesday Benicia election results: the race is called for sure
All mail-in and election day ballots counted, bulk of provisional ballots counted, only about 300 countywide remain to be counted, only about 30 for Benicia, not enough to affect the outcome. Wednesday’s count of provisional ballots at our Solano County Registrar of Voters did not affect the final outcome of...
beniciaindependent.com
Today’s Benicia election results: Vote margins don’t change much
Mail-in ballots all but complete, counting of provisional ballots began today. As expected, Tuesday’s count of additional mail-in ballots at our Solano County Registrar of Voters did not affect the likely final outcome of Benicia’s City Council race. Frontrunners Terry Scott and Kari Birdseye maintained a solid lead.
sanjoseinside.com
MAHAN WINS MAYOR’S RACE
Councilmember Matt Mahan will be the next mayor of San Jose. San Jose Inside called the race, based on returns posted this evening showing Mahan with an insurmountable lead over Cindy Chavez with just 10 percent of votes remaining to be counted. With an estimated 90 percent of votes counted,...
eastcountytoday.net
Some Races too Close to Call in Contra Costa County
Contra Costa County released initial unofficial election results just 2:22 pm Wednesday. According to the latest data, Contra Costa County Elections has tallied 387,479 countywide and turnout is sitting at 55.20% countywide. There are approximately 6,800 ballots countywide remaining to be counted. The big surprise was in Antioch City Council...
eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood Vice Mayor Accused of Sharing Closed Session Information
On Tuesday, the Brentwood City Council will discuss taking action against Vice Mayor Johnny Rodriquez after Councilmember Karen Rarey has accused him of a city policy violation. Rarey has alleged that Rodriguez shared “confidential closed session information or documentation with a third party.” She made the request for this item...
beniciaindependent.com
SHORT NOTICE! Benicia’s “North Study Area” project (Seeno property)
TONIGHT! November 16, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. With apologies for this terribly short notice (many of us have been really busy with elections) – I call your attention to an important meeting TONIGHT. The City is sponsoring a community Open House to inform the public and get input from...
sfstandard.com
Vacant Homes Tax Passes, Fate of School Board Candidate Ann Hsu Uncertain
Propositions L and M will pass, according to new vote tallies released by the San Francisco Department of Elections this afternoon. Eighty percent of local ballots in the Nov. 8 election have now been counted. Prop. L is a sales tax increase for city transit projects that required two-thirds of...
oaklandside.org
Price takes the lead over Wiley for Alameda County District Attorney
Updated, Nov. 15, 4:39 p.m. Pamela Price took over the lead from Terry Wiley in the race for the Alameda County District Attorney. Price gained the lead and is ahead by 2,035 votes after results were released Tuesday. Wiley, the county’s chief deputy district attorney, and Price, a civil rights...
Honey Mahogany concedes San Francisco District 6 race to Matt Dorsey
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Incumbent District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey is set to secure a four-year term on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. Challenger Honey Mahogany conceded the race for Dorsey’s seat Monday night, she announced on Twitter. Dorsey was leading Mahogany with 7,122 first-place votes to her 5,938 when she conceded, according to […]
Ballots found dumped on Highway 17 in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – In Santa Clara County there are some voters who might not have their votes counted. About two dozen ballots were found dumped on the side of the road in San Jose by Highway 17. The registrar’s office says it’s no fault of theirs and that an investigation is being done. […]
San Francisco voters back Prop. M, a vacancy tax on landlords
The ballot measure is a warning shot to landlords, with some notable carve-outs.
postnewsgroup.com
Loren Taylor, Sheng Thao in Front to Become Mayor of Oakland, 70,000 Votes Left to Count
Progressive/Liberal Coalition Leads in City Council Races. Results for District Attorney, Board of Supervisors and State Assembly Contests. With thousands of votes remaining to be counted, Councilmember Loren Taylor is ahead of Councilmember Sheng Thao in what has shaped up as a two-candidate race for mayor of Oakland. Final vote...
San Francisco is only Bay Area county to defy Gavin Newsom, vote for Prop. 30
San Francisco is a pretty dramatic outlier when compared with the rest of its Bay Area counterparts
KTVU FOX 2
Dozens of missing, completed ballots found along highway in Santa Clara County
SANTA CLARA, Calif., - The Santa Clara County Registrar's office is investigating how dozens of completed ballots went missing and then were found near Highway 17. Someone called officials to report finding the ballots on Nov. 11. According to officials, the United States Postal Service was in possession of the...
postnewsgroup.com
City Administration Proposes $260 Million Grab for Howard Terminal
Community advocates and organizations are calling on members of the public to show up Monday morning at a Special Public Works Committee hearing to oppose City Administration’s attempt to divert a state grant of $260 million from port-related projects and redirect them to non-priority projects, specifically infrastructure for John Fisher’s Howard Terminal private real estate deal.
Costco approved for Natomas development despite environmental pushback | Update
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento City Council at Tuesday's meeting approved a plan to bring a Costco to Natomas. The Sacramento Planning and Design Commission approved the 160,526-square-foot project last month, but it continues to face environmental concerns. 42 miles of levees surround the Natomas area, which is also...
rwcpulse.com
A 19-year-old Stanford student has been elected to the local school board
A19-year-old Stanford sophomore, Sathvik Nori, will become the youngest member of the Sequoia Union High School District Board of Trustees. Nori, who graduated from Menlo-Atherton High School in 2021,was elected over Jo-Ann Byrne Sockolov, a consultant at Transform Collaborative, to represent the district’s area D, which includes Atherton, much of Menlo Park and parts of Redwood City and North Fair Oaks. In recent updates from the county, Nori has retained a significant advantage over his opponent and currently has 56.38% of the vote, for a nearly 1,000-vote lead.
marinlocalnews.com
Marin County ‘disappointed’ but not ‘surprised’ by increase in local homelessness
Evidence is mounting that Marin County’s challenges with homelessness are directly tied to the lack of affordable housing and that most people experiencing homelessness in Marin lived here before they lost housing. The Marin County Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has analyzed the most recent Point in...
berkeleyside.org
Leaked texts show Berkeley police union leader made derogatory comments about homeless residents, people of color, ex-officer says
The Berkeley Police Department sergeant who leads the city’s police union pressured officers under his command to increase the number of arrests they made and sent them derisive comments about unhoused residents and people of color, according to text messages shared by one of the officers. The leaked messages...
eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood Agrees to Look at $40 Million “Garbage Juicer” Facility
Last week, the Brentwood City Council agreed to take the first step in a multi-year process towards developing a high diversion organics operating facility—dubbed the “garbage juicer” by staff. At the Nov. 8 meeting, the council voted 4-0 to approve a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Anergia...
