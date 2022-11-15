ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benicia, CA

beniciaindependent.com

Wednesday Benicia election results: the race is called for sure

All mail-in and election day ballots counted, bulk of provisional ballots counted, only about 300 countywide remain to be counted, only about 30 for Benicia, not enough to affect the outcome. Wednesday’s count of provisional ballots at our Solano County Registrar of Voters did not affect the final outcome of...
BENICIA, CA
beniciaindependent.com

Today’s Benicia election results: Vote margins don’t change much

Mail-in ballots all but complete, counting of provisional ballots began today. As expected, Tuesday’s count of additional mail-in ballots at our Solano County Registrar of Voters did not affect the likely final outcome of Benicia’s City Council race. Frontrunners Terry Scott and Kari Birdseye maintained a solid lead.
BENICIA, CA
sanjoseinside.com

MAHAN WINS MAYOR’S RACE

Councilmember Matt Mahan will be the next mayor of San Jose. San Jose Inside called the race, based on returns posted this evening showing Mahan with an insurmountable lead over Cindy Chavez with just 10 percent of votes remaining to be counted. With an estimated 90 percent of votes counted,...
SAN JOSE, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Some Races too Close to Call in Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County released initial unofficial election results just 2:22 pm Wednesday. According to the latest data, Contra Costa County Elections has tallied 387,479 countywide and turnout is sitting at 55.20% countywide. There are approximately 6,800 ballots countywide remaining to be counted. The big surprise was in Antioch City Council...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Brentwood Vice Mayor Accused of Sharing Closed Session Information

On Tuesday, the Brentwood City Council will discuss taking action against Vice Mayor Johnny Rodriquez after Councilmember Karen Rarey has accused him of a city policy violation. Rarey has alleged that Rodriguez shared “confidential closed session information or documentation with a third party.” She made the request for this item...
BRENTWOOD, CA
KRON4 News

Ballots found dumped on Highway 17 in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – In Santa Clara County there are some voters who might not have their votes counted. About two dozen ballots were found dumped on the side of the road in San Jose by Highway 17. The registrar’s office says it’s no fault of theirs and that an investigation is being done. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
postnewsgroup.com

City Administration Proposes $260 Million Grab for Howard Terminal

Community advocates and organizations are calling on members of the public to show up Monday morning at a Special Public Works Committee hearing to oppose City Administration’s attempt to divert a state grant of $260 million from port-related projects and redirect them to non-priority projects, specifically infrastructure for John Fisher’s Howard Terminal private real estate deal.
OAKLAND, CA
rwcpulse.com

A 19-year-old Stanford student has been elected to the local school board

A19-year-old Stanford sophomore, Sathvik Nori, will become the youngest member of the Sequoia Union High School District Board of Trustees. Nori, who graduated from Menlo-Atherton High School in 2021,was elected over Jo-Ann Byrne Sockolov, a consultant at Transform Collaborative, to represent the district’s area D, which includes Atherton, much of Menlo Park and parts of Redwood City and North Fair Oaks. In recent updates from the county, Nori has retained a significant advantage over his opponent and currently has 56.38% of the vote, for a nearly 1,000-vote lead.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Brentwood Agrees to Look at $40 Million “Garbage Juicer” Facility

Last week, the Brentwood City Council agreed to take the first step in a multi-year process towards developing a high diversion organics operating facility—dubbed the “garbage juicer” by staff. At the Nov. 8 meeting, the council voted 4-0 to approve a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Anergia...
BRENTWOOD, CA

