The Boston Red Sox have plenty of decisions to make this off-season. After a rough 2022 season that saw the Red Sox finish in last place in the American League East at 78-84, Boston has plenty of holes to fill. The most pressing matter for Boston certainly is the future of Xander Bogaerts. The four-time All-Star is a free agent and there is a real possibility that he may not be back in Boston in 2023, although there still is plenty of hope.

BOSTON, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO