TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Nakia Watson scored two touchdowns and Washington State intercepted four Jayden de Laura passes in a 31-20 over Arizona. Watson scored on a 4-yard pass from Cameron Ward in the first quarter and on a 2-yard run in the second, giving him six scores in the past three games for the Cougars (7-4, 4-4 Pac-12). De Laura, who transferred from WSU in January, was 28 of 46 for 357 yards with a rushing and passing TD. He was the 2021 Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year with the Cougars and threw four TD passes against Arizona (4-7, 2-6) last November. Ward was 25 of 36 for 193 yards and a TD and ran for a season-high 59 yards including a 17-yard TD.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO