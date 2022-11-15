ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, KY

Kentucky by Heart: Visit to Adair County Book Fair offers first hand look at area’s unique ‘sense of place’

Northern Kentucky Tribune
Northern Kentucky Tribune
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Ludlow Independent School District among 13 across state to participate in college success program

The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE), the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) and OneGoal, a leading postsecondary success organization, announced that 13 Kentucky public school districts will participate in a statewide effort to receive postsecondary professional coaching at the school and district leadership levels to improve college readiness outcomes for students.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Bronze statue of Nettie Depp, first elected female public official in Kentucky, dedicated at state Capitol

The first statue of a woman to grace the state Capitol was unveiled this week at a ceremony honoring Nettie Depp, the first elected female public official in Kentucky. “Nettie Depp was a pioneer in the field of public education in Kentucky, serving as an elected school superintendent in Barren County, years before women were given the right to vote,” said Gov. Andy Beshear during the ceremony. “She is a distinguished Kentucky public figure, and we are proud to honor her with the first monument of a Kentucky woman installed in the statehouse.”
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

KSP searching for man wanted for evading police

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. – Kentucky State Police is looking for a man they say is wanted for fleeing police. Jaylin S. Harris, 20, is described as 6 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes. If you have any information on his location, please contact KSP Post 4 Elizabethtown at...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky man was 'shaking so bad' after winning $777,000 on scratch-off ticket

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hart County man said he was "shaking so bad" after winning $777,000 on a scratch-off ticket. In a release, The Kentucky Lottery said Eddie Polston of Munfordville bought a $20 Mega 7 Limited Edition ticket last week. He scratched it off after getting to work, and when he got to the last spot on the ticket, he saw the "777." That means the prize is multiplied by seven.
MUNFORDVILLE, KY
lakercountry.com

Missing persons located, arrested in Adair County

The search for two missing persons in Russell County came to an end yesterday evening, as the two were located in Adair County and arrested on multiple charges. According to jail records, 25-year-old Subena Ramirez and 20-year-old Matthew Boutwell were lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail at around 5 p.m. yesterday.
wymt.com

Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office warning folks about new phone scam involving their office

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office are warning the public about a new phone scam that is a new take on an old tactic. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page the caller claims they are a police officer, sometimes giving the name Detective Sellers or Sergeant Gibson. We are told neither are employees of their office.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Details released about arrest of missing Russell County persons

According to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, the arrest of two people who went missing from Russell County came as a result of shots being fired into a home off Highway 80. In a report from the sheriff’s office, Matthew Boutwell and Sabena Ramirez were arrested Tuesday evening after...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
wvih.com

Man Faces Charges Of Abusing An Infant

A Washington County man is facing several charges after police accused him of physically abusing an infant. On Sunday, Kentucky State Police were called after a one-month-old baby arrived at Spring View Hospital emergency room in Lebanon with signs of possible physical abuse. The infant had serious injuries and was...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KY
quicksie983.com

A Vehicle Pursuit Occurred in Larue County

A vehicle pursuit took place in Larue County this weekend. On Saturday, a vehicle that was being pursued by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office entered Larue County, where Hodgenville Police Department began assisting in the pursuit. According to the Police Department, the suspects’ vehicle became disabled and stopped near Dangerfield Road. The driver subsequently exited the vehicle and fled on foot before being apprehended and taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy