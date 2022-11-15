Kentucky by Heart: Visit to Adair County Book Fair offers first hand look at area’s unique ‘sense of place’

Read full article on original website
Ludlow Independent School District among 13 across state to participate in college success program
The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE), the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) and OneGoal, a leading postsecondary success organization, announced that 13 Kentucky public school districts will participate in a statewide effort to receive postsecondary professional coaching at the school and district leadership levels to improve college readiness outcomes for students.
WBKO
Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force investigating missing person cold case
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force is actively investigating a cold case from 2000. Peggy Sue Ashley was last seen in Scottsville, Kentucky in the early morning hours of July 29, 2000. If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Ashley please contact the...
Bronze statue of Nettie Depp, first elected female public official in Kentucky, dedicated at state Capitol
The first statue of a woman to grace the state Capitol was unveiled this week at a ceremony honoring Nettie Depp, the first elected female public official in Kentucky. “Nettie Depp was a pioneer in the field of public education in Kentucky, serving as an elected school superintendent in Barren County, years before women were given the right to vote,” said Gov. Andy Beshear during the ceremony. “She is a distinguished Kentucky public figure, and we are proud to honor her with the first monument of a Kentucky woman installed in the statehouse.”
wnky.com
KSP searching for man wanted for evading police
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. – Kentucky State Police is looking for a man they say is wanted for fleeing police. Jaylin S. Harris, 20, is described as 6 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes. If you have any information on his location, please contact KSP Post 4 Elizabethtown at...
wdrb.com
Kentucky man was 'shaking so bad' after winning $777,000 on scratch-off ticket
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hart County man said he was "shaking so bad" after winning $777,000 on a scratch-off ticket. In a release, The Kentucky Lottery said Eddie Polston of Munfordville bought a $20 Mega 7 Limited Edition ticket last week. He scratched it off after getting to work, and when he got to the last spot on the ticket, he saw the "777." That means the prize is multiplied by seven.
'Just held her hand': Women comfort pregnant mother after Hardin County crash
WEST POINT, Ky. — A late afternoon crash in West Point, Kentucky took the lives of two children and left their pregnant mother in the hospital. Kanzady Pennoyer saw the blue minivan weave in and out of traffic on US-31 Sunday. Then, she described debris flying from what she thought was a tornado.
lakercountry.com
Missing persons located, arrested in Adair County
The search for two missing persons in Russell County came to an end yesterday evening, as the two were located in Adair County and arrested on multiple charges. According to jail records, 25-year-old Subena Ramirez and 20-year-old Matthew Boutwell were lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail at around 5 p.m. yesterday.
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office warning folks about new phone scam involving their office
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office are warning the public about a new phone scam that is a new take on an old tactic. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page the caller claims they are a police officer, sometimes giving the name Detective Sellers or Sergeant Gibson. We are told neither are employees of their office.
lakercountry.com
Details released about arrest of missing Russell County persons
According to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, the arrest of two people who went missing from Russell County came as a result of shots being fired into a home off Highway 80. In a report from the sheriff’s office, Matthew Boutwell and Sabena Ramirez were arrested Tuesday evening after...
Wave 3
KSP: Washington County man charged with criminal abuse of 1-month-old
SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - A Washington County man is facing several charges after police accused him of physically abusing an infant. On Sunday, Kentucky State Police were called after a one-month-old baby arrived at Spring View Hospital emergency room in Lebanon with signs of possible physical abuse. The infant had...
Wave 3
One dead, two severely injured in late night crash in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Elizabethtown Police Department is investigating a late night crash in Elizabethtown has left one person dead and two severely injured. The crash happened Tuesday just before 11 p.m. on Ring Road near Kitty Hawk Drive. Police said a 2002 Ford Focus was traveling west on...
Riot at detention center in Kentucky under investigation
Kentucky State Police were called to the Adair Regional Detention Center on Friday.
wvih.com
Man Faces Charges Of Abusing An Infant
A Washington County man is facing several charges after police accused him of physically abusing an infant. On Sunday, Kentucky State Police were called after a one-month-old baby arrived at Spring View Hospital emergency room in Lebanon with signs of possible physical abuse. The infant had serious injuries and was...
quicksie983.com
A Vehicle Pursuit Occurred in Larue County
A vehicle pursuit took place in Larue County this weekend. On Saturday, a vehicle that was being pursued by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office entered Larue County, where Hodgenville Police Department began assisting in the pursuit. According to the Police Department, the suspects’ vehicle became disabled and stopped near Dangerfield Road. The driver subsequently exited the vehicle and fled on foot before being apprehended and taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.
WHAS 11
Main suspect in Crystal Rogers' disappearance arrested for traffic violations
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — Nelson County Sheriff deputies served a warrant on Brooks Houck at a Bardstown subdivision where he was working. He was taken into custody and booked into the Nelson County Jail. Houck was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to pay traffic citation fines, according...
