Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewelsRachelle WrightNicholasville, KY
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel LexingtonRebekah BartonLexington, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Related
St. Elizabeth forms NIL partnership with Kentucky’s Maddie Scherr to support Sports Medicine Services
St. Elizabeth Healthcare has announced a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) partnership with Kentucky women’s basketball star Maddie Scherr in support of the St. Elizabeth Sports Medicine Services and ACL Injury Prevention Program. “We’re committed to student-athletes on and off the field and court. This partnership reflects that commitment,”...
CFB world reacts to Tennessee’s historically disastrous night
Tennessee recovered nicely from its loss to Georgia with a win over Missouri headed into Saturday’s game against South Carolina ranked No. 5. But while the Volunteers entered with realistic hopes of making the College Football Playoff, those hopes were thoroughly squashed by the Gamecocks. The night was a pure disaster for Tennessee. South Carolina’s Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Tennessee’s historically disastrous night appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Watch: Jackson State two-way phenom Travis Hunter grabs a receiving TD and a pick-six against Alcorn State
Jackson State's Travis Hunter had a performance on Saturday against Alcorn state that undoubtedly made his head coach, Deion Sanders, proud. The electric freshman has proven to be impactful on both sides of the ball, much like his head coach used to be. On Saturday, Hunter came away with a receiving touchdown on offense and a pick-six on defense, helping lead Jackson State to a 23-13 victory.
Bears helping Claypool grow in offense
The Chicago bears are off to Atlanta for a road test against the 4-6 Falcons looking to snap a three-game losing skid. Quarterback Justin Fields has been an active runner the last two weeks with three of his eight touchdowns coming on the ground. His feet will need to be heavily relied on again this […]
UTEP women's basketball survives against Texas State in OT, improves to 4-0
The UTEP women's basketball stayed perfect Saturday night with a 72-68 overtime win against Texas State at the Don Haskins Center in a battle of unbeatens. The Miners overcame poor shooting from the field by outscoring the Bobcats 24-6 at the free throw line and outrebounding the Bobcats 52-41 to improve to 4-0. Texas State falls to 3-1. ...
Caleb Williams wills USC to thrilling 48-45 win over UCLA; Trojans clinch Pac-12 title game berth
Caleb Williams put on his cape Saturday night and willed USC to a thrilling 48-45 victory over UCLA. Williams passed for 470 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 32 yards and a score in a remarkable performance that boosted his Heisman Trophy candidacy and clinched a berth for the Trojans in the ...
Washington Commanders at Houston Texans odds, picks and predictions
The Washington Commanders (5-5) take a trip to Texas to play the Houston Texans (1-7-1). Sunday’s kickoff from NRG Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Commanders vs. Texans odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. The...
Eagles-Colts: odds, best bets, prediction for Week 11
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Everything went wrong for the Eagles in their first loss of the season last week against the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. The defense couldn't get off the field or stop the run and the offense couldn't execute or sustain a drive.But now, the Eagles will try to bounce back against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 11 on Sunday. It will be Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni's first time heading back to Indianapolis since he worked as the team's offensive coordinator. Back when the schedule came out, it was set to be a...
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Lexington, KY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.http://www.kycpsj.com/
Comments / 0