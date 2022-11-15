Dr. Neilma Budd (1934-2022)

PORT CLINTON — Dr. Neilma Budd, a physician and an associate professor of pathology at the Medical College of Ohio, who taught medical and nursing students and assisted in hospital labs across the region, died Nov. 5 at home in Ottawa County’s Catawba Island Township. She was 88.

She had Alzheimer’s-type dementia, said her husband, G. Colin Budd, who was an MCO professor of physiology. Their son Benjamin helped with her care in the family home.

She and her husband retired July 1, 1998, from MCO.

“She was a dear friend and a colleague,” said Dr. Amira Gohara, a former interim president of MCO.

“She was very dedicated and committed to medicine, one of the kindest human beings I ever met,” said Dr. Gohara, who now is chairman of pathology and professor and dean emerita of the University of Toledo college of medicine.

Dr. Budd was an accomplished pathologist, scientist, and educator, her colleague said – and skilled at making others comfortable and happy.

“Neilma could make anybody laugh, even in the most stressful situations, to lighten the stress,” Dr. Gohara said.

And duties at outlying hospitals could tax pathology faculty members, Dr. Budd wrote in the chapter on the pathology department in A Community of Scholars - Recollections of the Early Years of the Medical College of Ohio, “as we all had departmental and teaching responsibilities at MCO as well as our other hospital duties.”

MCO faculty covered pathology work in hospital laboratories across northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan and provided backup autopsies for Toledo-area hospitals, she wrote.

“She was an integral part of our outreach program,” said Dr. James Patrick, who was MCO’s first pathology department chairman and recruited her to the medical college faculty.

“She was very attentive to her responsibilities and a great person to be around,” said Dr. Patrick, who was Lucas County coroner from 1985-2019. “She was always a hardworking and supportive type person.”

A longstanding assignment was to Henry County Hospital, where she also helped the laboratory through accreditation, Mr. Budd said.

“She felt she was doing something for local people,” Mr. Budd said. “She was very sympathetic.”

At Henry County Hospital, as she walked to the lab, she looked in on patients, who had no connection to pathology, just to say hello.

In presenting autopsy results, “she found it was helpful to families,” Mr. Budd said. “She tried to be helpful to them, so that they would understand what went on and would come to a peaceful conclusion about it.”

During her daily drive to Napoleon in her yellow car, she spoke via citizens band radio with truckers, who gave her the handle, “Buttercup.”

The couple came to the United States from England in 1966 so that Mr. Budd could take a post-doctoral position at Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y. The family moved to Toledo when Mr. Budd became an early faculty member at the new MCO.

She hadn’t worked outside the home in 12 years when Dr. Patrick interviewed her, she recalled in A Community of Scholars. She passed the exam for foreign medical graduates, and succeeded at her Ohio medical board exams and, in time, her pathology board exams, “while completing residency and with four kids at home,” she wrote. “I would come home, kick off my shoes, start the two to three loads of laundry, get supper, help with school homework, and finally get to study after about 10 p.m.”

She received her Ohio medical license in 1980, according to a state database.

“She always had an inquiring mind,” Mr. Budd said. “She was good at writing, and that’s an important aspect of science. You had to write scientific papers very carefully, and she enjoyed that.”

She had an interest in drawing, and during meetings often sketched what she saw, including colleagues also in attendance. She expanded into painting — watercolors became her strong suit — and showed her works in exhibits of MCO faculty artwork at the Toledo Museum of Art.

She was born July 26, 1934, in London to Barbara Staunton and Dr. Armand Staunton, who was a physician. It was expected that she would pursue a medical profession. Her older sister, Jennifer, was a nurse.

“Neilma felt there was no reason women shouldn’t be doctors, so she went into medicine,” Mr. Budd said. She was a graduate of St. George’s Hospital Medical School of the University of London, among the first women accepted as students, he said.

Their son Churton Budd, a paramedic and nurse who led a Toledo-based team that responds to disasters, died Oct. 6, 2016.

Surviving are her husband, Geoffrey Colin Budd, whom she married May 16, 1959; daughter, Philippa Morgan; sons Stephen Budd and Benjamin Budd; sister, Susan Bee, and nine grandchildren.

Memorial services will be scheduled later, likely in spring of 2023, Mr. Budd said. Arrangements are by Neidecker, Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home.

The family suggests tributes to the Avalon Foundation, Ottawa Hills; Stein Hospice, Sandusky, or the American Red Cross in Toledo.