Toledo, OH

Daily Log: 11/15

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g3X0B_0jB2txeM00

Births

Mercy Health

St. Vincent Medical Center

Keyauna Moss, Toledo, girl, Nov. 9.

Mary andBrian Tenney, Lambertville, boy, Nov. 10.

Kristen and Jason Failing, Ottawa Lake, Mich., girl, Nov. 11.

ProMedica Flower Hospital

Ashley Schmidt, Sylvania, girl, Nov. 12.

Megan and Jesse Wolfe, Temperance, boy, Nov. 13.

Jessica Cook, Perrysburg, boy, Nov. 14.

Jill and Daniel Welch, Toledo, girl, Nov. 14.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Star Girardot, Toledo, girl, Nov. 8.

Marissa Cowsill and Gregory Kohlhagen, Toledo, girl, Nov. 9.

Cassandra Sullivan, Toledo, girl, Nov. 10.

Lindsay Tuttle and Christopher Mansfield, Toledo, girl, Nov. 10.

Christina and Mark Egan, Monclova Township, boy, Nov. 10.

Brittany Briscoe, Swanton, boy, Nov. 11.

Kala Nycum, Toledo, boy, Nov. 11.

Danielle and Nathaniel Doyle, Walbridge, boy, Nov. 11.

Brittany and Justin Jones, To- ledo, girl, Nov. 11.

Alyssa and Jude Fonguh, Sylvania, boy, Nov. 11.

Taylor and Sawyer, Silberhorn, Sylvania, boy, Nov. 12.

Crime reports

Homicide

Keshy’ra Robinson, shot in the 400 block of Baden.

Felonious assault

Nolan Feldpausch, assaulted in the 3500 block of Dorr.

Robbery

Save A Lot, cash from business in the 1700 block of Airport.

Burglaries

Teresa Haynes, washing machine, dryer, and chairs from the 900 block of Ketcham.

Jeronica Phillips, televisions, medication, and other items from residence in the 1000 block of Western.

Alazia Walker, home broken into in the unit block of Ottawa Landings.

Selina Seipp, televisions from residence in the 400 block of East Hudson.

Wilyam Mitchell, gaming system, tablet, and other items from residence in the 800 block of St. John.

Jasmaine Phillips, televisions and jewelry from residence in the unit block of Wayman Palmer.

Michell Emett, gaming system, monitor, and other items from residence in the 400 block of 3rd.

Thefts

Chantel Carter, gun from the 500 block of Hampton.

Italy Czeczeli, debit card and cell phone from the 1400 block of Belmont.

Nada Darwiche, money from accounts in the 5700 block of Aspen.

David Phoenix, money from accounts in the 4100 block of Emmajean.

Sunglass Hut, sunglasses from business in the 5000 block of Monroe.

Richard McDonald, cash from the 2000 block of Rose Arbor.

WTOL 11

Catch the Bowling Green Holiday Parade on WTOL 11

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The 67th annual Bowling Green Holiday Parade steps off at 9:50 a.m. Saturday. Tune in to WTOL 11 to watch this year's parade live!. Watch for WTOL 11 meteorologist Ryan Wichman and reporters Caylee Kirby and Chase Bachman, along with WTOL 11's Defender, at the the event.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Campbell’s Napoleon, Ohio plant to host job fair

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Campbell’s Napoleon, Ohio plant is hosting a job fair at the Defiance VFW at 201 Clinton St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first hour of the job fair will be reserved for Veterans only, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The company...
NAPOLEON, OH
13abc.com

WATCH: Dave Chevrolet’s Football Friday week 14

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The latest edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday includes coverage from Ohio’s regional finals involving Central Catholic vs. Avon and Elmwood vs. Liberty Center. Justin Feldkamp and BCSN reporters have those games covered. We also preview Whiteford’s state semifinal in Michigan. The cheerleaders of...
TOLEDO, OH
CBS Detroit

Monroe man arrested after stealing vehicle in Ohio, authorities say

MONROE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police arrested a 37-year-old man from Monroe after they say he stole a vehicle in Ohio and led officers on a chase back into Michigan.At about 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, the Monroe County Central Dispatch received a call about a stolen vehicle traveling northbound on Interstate 75. Police say the yellow 2014 GMC box van was taken from Perrysburg, Ohio. Toledo police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued across state lines, prompting officers to stop their pursuit. A deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office spotted the vehicle on I-75 near S. Otter Creek Road and attempted to stop it. The driver exited the freeway at the Michigan welcome center near Laplaisance Road and was taken into custody for possession of a stolen vehicle.The Toledo Police Department is looking into additional charges of fleeing and eluding.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7700.
MONROE, MI
themirrornewspaper.com

Maumee Residents Seek Solutions To Water Billing Problems

This photo illustrates the three components that comprise Maumee residential water meters. Water flows through the brass water meter, pictured near the top of the photo, and is registered by the gallon on the meter head (in blue), which sits on top of the brass meter. The telemetric unit, pictured in gray at the bottom of the photo, is the device that electronically relays the meter reading to the city’s utility billing department. The brightly colored battery in the telemetric unit, shown above in the cutaway of the node, has failed prematurely by the thousands throughout the city, causing an interruption in the transmission of the electronic water reading to the city’s utility billing department, resulting in repeated estimated quarterly bills until the battery is replaced and a manual reading is recorded. MIRROR PHOTO BY MIKE McCARTHY.
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Person shot on Avondale in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was taken to the hospital in a shooting in Toledo Thursday night. It happened in the 900 block of Avondale around 6:30 p.m. Police say a teen male was shot in the chest. According to TPD, the victim is currently in critical but stable...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

UPDATE: Missing Ottawa County teen girl located Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Layla Garcia was located Friday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services. Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services is looking for a missing teen. Layla Garcia, a foster child in the agency’s custody, left...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Oct. 20-Nov. 3

Putnam County Treasurer Tracy Warnecke, Ottawa, won judgment against Mary J. Egri, Lima, and Panther Recoveries, LLC, Tiffin, in the amount of $6,646.78 as of May 24 plus any additional amounts accruing thereafter for delinquent taxes and assessments. Nov. 8. Jennifer Lawyer, Pandora, and Joshua Lawyer, Amherst, were granted a...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

I-475 roadwork rescheduled for Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — The major roadwork on I-475 set to begin tonight has been rescheduled for Monday due to the cold weather. The Ohio Department of Transportation was planning on making the traffic pattern on I-475 this weekend so it didn't impact peoples work day commute next week, however the expected low temperatures for the weekend forced the change.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

The City of Toledo welcomes a new rental resource

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With around 50 percent of the properties in Toledo used as rental units, a recent study showed more needed to be done to educate both tenants and landlords about their rights. Soon there will be some new oversight to rental issues in the city. During the...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

City of Toledo announces Snow Angels Shoveling Program

TOLEDO, Ohio — Help your neighbors, or get help yourself, this winter with shoveling walks and driveways as a part of The city of Toledo’s new Snow Angels Program. Snow-covered sidewalks can be very hazardous for everyone. That is why The city of Toledo's Snow Angels Program will pair older residents and residents with disabilities with nearby neighbors who volunteer to assist them with snow removal on their sidewalks and driveways.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

UPDATE: City of Toledo lifts water boil advisories Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: The city of Toledo Department of Public Utilities canceled the water boil advisory for all affected areas on Thursday afternoon. Per a press release from the city, officials completed all EPA-required testing and the water is safe to consume. A precautionary boil advisory has been...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

City leaders will announce a new snow program for Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo will announce a new program for winter, on Thursday. Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz will be joined by Valerie Fatica, the City of Toledo’s Disability Manager to announce the City of Toledo’s Snow Angels Program. The announcement will take place at 10 a.m....
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Gov. DeWine appoints Best to Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the appointment of Rhonda L. Best to the Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court on Friday, Nov. 18. Best will assume office on Dec. 5, and has been appointed to fill the judicial vacancy that was created after Mark Repp’s removal from the bench by Tiffin City Council.
TIFFIN, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo deals with significant boil advisory until Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Almost 18,000 people in Toledo are affected by a water boil advisory in effect until Friday at 5 p.m. If anyone living in the affected neighborhoods wants to use any tap water, they are advised to flush their line for three minutes with cold, then bring the water that follows to a boil.
TOLEDO, OH
