ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

China state media demands strict adherence to 'zero-COVID'

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SIkBv_0jB2ss3g00

BEIJING — (AP) — China’s ruling party called for strict adherence to the hard-line “zero-COVID” policy Tuesday in an apparent attempt to guide public perceptions after regulations were eased slightly in places.

The People’s Daily, the Communist Party’s flagship newspaper, said in an editorial that China must “unswervingly implement” the policy that requires mass obligatory testing and places millions under lockdown to try to eliminate the coronavirus from the nation of 1.4 billion people and the world's second-largest economy.

That comes as China reported 17,772 new cases over the previous 24 hours and follows slight changes to quarantine and other anti-virus restrictions announced last week to reduce cost and disruption.

The major provincial capital of Shijiazhuang just outside Beijing has also reopened free testing centers after just one day of closure. The move to require residents to pay for tests underscored the growing economic cost the policy is inflicting on local governments.

Beijing has also closed some testing sites in recent days, but was reopening many on Tuesday. While case numbers remain relatively low in the city of more than 21 million, a recent increase has led to some restaurants and other businesses being forced to close and villages that largely house blue-collar workers placed under lockdown.

Some lockdowns on residential compounds and entire city districts remain in place around China, including in parts of the crucial southern financial manufacturing hub of Guangzhou and other cities whose industrial bases are closely tied to global supply chains.

In the latest indication of the economic toll, Chinese consumer spending contracted in October and factory activity weakened, government data showed. Retail sales sank 0.5% compared with a year ago, down from September's 2.5% expansion, as millions of people were confined to their homes.

Chinese economic growth rebounded to 3.9% over a year earlier in the three months ending in September from the first half’s 2.2%, but economists say activity already was cooling. They have cut forecasts of annual growth to as low as 3%, which would be among the weakest in decades.

Local party officials are under immense pressure to curb new outbreaks, but directions from the central government have lately become harder to gauge. China appears to be cautiously attempting to join the rest of the world while refusing to drop policies in which the party and leader Xi Jinping have deeply invested their authority and reputation.

Xi himself is in Indonesia for the Group of 20 summit this week after being absent from most global gatherings throughout the pandemic.

Xi met Monday with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G-20 meeting and is expected to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit later in Bangkok.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

As climate warms, a China planner advocates "sponge cities"

BEIJING — (AP) — To cushion the impact of extreme weather due to climate change, a Chinese landscape architect has been making the case for China and other countries to create so-called “sponge cities.”. Yu Kongjian, who spoke to The Associated Press in Beijing, uses sweeping language...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

G-20 to hold tough on Russia, urge end to Ukraine war

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — Leaders of the world's largest economies appeared ready Tuesday to convey a strong message from most condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed the group to maintain pressure on Moscow over its nine-month war that has devastated Ukraine and roiled the global economy.
The Comeback

Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission

"We have made a substantial offer that the Russian Federation has consistently failed to negotiate in good faith." The post Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Associated Press

Voters in Nepal line up to elect new members of Parliament

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Voters in Nepal lined up Sunday to elect members in parliament in hopes that a new government would bring political stability and help with the Himalayan nation’s development. The main contestants in Sunday’s election are the ruling alliance of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s Nepali Congress party and the Maoist communist party against the Nepal Communist Party (United Marxist-Leninist), headed by former prime minister Khadga Prasad Oli. Security was stepped up across the country as a separate communist group known for violence in the past called for boycotting the polls and threatened to disrupt the election. Sunday was declared a national holiday and both private and public vehicles were barred from the streets.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Earth at 8 billion: Consumption not crowd is key to climate

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — The world is getting hotter and more crowded and the two issues are connected, but not quite as much as people might think, experts say. On Tuesday somewhere a baby will be born that will be the globe’s 8 billionth person, according to a projection by the United Nations and other experts. The Earth has warmed almost 0.9 degrees Celsius (1.6 degrees Fahrenheit) since the world hit the 4 billion mark in 1974.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Cubans, Nicaraguans drive illegal border crossings higher

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — U.S. authorities stopped migrants more than 230,000 times on the Mexican border in October, the third-highest month of Joe Biden's presidency amid growing numbers from Cuba, Nicaragua, Colombia and other countries. Fewer Venezuelans came after the the Biden administration introduced new asylum restrictions...
ARIZONA STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Families reunited following Russian retreat in Ukraine

TSENTRALNE, Ukraine — (AP) — Relatives embraced in the middle of the road. They squeezed hands and choked back tears. Others sobbed outside their homes. All had yearned for this same moment — to be reunited with their loved ones after Russian troops withdrew from their villages in southern Ukraine.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
122K+
Followers
136K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy