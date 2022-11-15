Read full article on original website
The richest person in MassachusettsLuay RahilMassachusetts State
Adorable Duo Looking For Love After Elderly Owner Can't Care For Them AnymoreDianna CarneyQuincy, MA
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Red Sox Interested In Former Cy Young WinnerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
Indiana Pacers win fourth straight game thanks to creative rotation against Orlando Magic
The Pacers have won eight of their last ten.
NBA Executive Says The Los Angeles Lakers Could Trade For Ben Simmons
An NBA executive says the Los Angeles Lakers could trade for Ben Simmons as he is represented by Klutch Sports, just like LeBron James.
Atlanta 124, Toronto 122
Percentages: FG .444, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 8-37, .216 (Barnes 4-8, Flynn 3-6, VanVleet 1-11, Koloko 0-1, Th.Young 0-2, Hernangomez 0-3, Anunoby 0-6). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Koloko 4, Barnes 2). Turnovers: 13 (Anunoby 5, Barnes 3, VanVleet 2, Flynn, Hernangomez, Th.Young). Steals: 11 (Th.Young...
Goligoski scores in OT, Wild beat Hurricanes 2-1
Alex Goligoski scored 1:12 into overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 2-1 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes
Benn's 3-point game leads Stars past Islanders 5-2
Jamie Benn scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and had two assists, and the Dallas Stars beat the New York Islanders 5-2
Boston 6, Chicago 1
Boston132—6 First Period_1, Boston, Pastrnak 10 (Marchand, Bergeron), 4:53 (pp). Second Period_2, Boston, Bergeron 9 (McAvoy, Marchand), 4:28. 3, Chicago, Toews 8 (Domi, Kurashev), 10:37 (pp). 4, Boston, DeBrusk 7 (McAvoy, Marchand), 18:10 (pp). 5, Boston, Krejci 5 (Greer, McAvoy), 19:18. Third Period_6, Boston, Pastrnak 11 (Nosek, Foligno), 11:12....
Indiana 114, Orlando 113
ORLANDO (113) Bol 9-15 2-4 22, Okeke 1-3 1-2 4, Bamba 6-14 6-8 21, F.Wagner 9-17 6-6 29, Suggs 5-12 0-0 12, Schofield 1-5 0-0 2, Ross 3-12 0-0 7, Hampton 5-8 2-4 14, Houstan 0-4 2-2 2, K.Harris 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 39-91 19-26 113. INDIANA (114) Hield 5-12...
FLORIDA ATLANTIC 76, DETROIT MERCY 55
Percentages: FG .327, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Phillips 3-7, Stone 0-1, Oliver 0-2, A.Davis 0-3, Anderson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 12 (Moss 4, A.Davis 3, Stone 2, Koka, Oliver, Parks). Steals: 6 (A.Davis, Anderson, Moss, Oliver, Parks, Phillips). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. FAUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Goldin185-52-32-51312.
Detroit 6, Columbus 1
Columbus010—1 First Period_1, Detroit, Larkin 8 (Seider, Perron), 9:58 (pp). Penalties_Bertuzzi, DET (Hooking), 6:22; Olivier, CBJ (Cross Checking), 9:01. Second Period_2, Columbus, Bemstrom 2 (Jenner, Gaudreau), 0:43. 3, Detroit, Hronek 3, 6:35. 4, Detroit, Chiarot 2 (Copp, Raymond), 10:45. 5, Detroit, Hronek 4 (Seider, Larkin), 17:02. Penalties_Gavrikov, CBJ (Roughing), 19:16; Seider, DET (Roughing), 19:16.
