Boston, MA

Atlanta 124, Toronto 122

Percentages: FG .444, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 8-37, .216 (Barnes 4-8, Flynn 3-6, VanVleet 1-11, Koloko 0-1, Th.Young 0-2, Hernangomez 0-3, Anunoby 0-6). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Koloko 4, Barnes 2). Turnovers: 13 (Anunoby 5, Barnes 3, VanVleet 2, Flynn, Hernangomez, Th.Young). Steals: 11 (Th.Young...
Boston 6, Chicago 1

Boston132—6 First Period_1, Boston, Pastrnak 10 (Marchand, Bergeron), 4:53 (pp). Second Period_2, Boston, Bergeron 9 (McAvoy, Marchand), 4:28. 3, Chicago, Toews 8 (Domi, Kurashev), 10:37 (pp). 4, Boston, DeBrusk 7 (McAvoy, Marchand), 18:10 (pp). 5, Boston, Krejci 5 (Greer, McAvoy), 19:18. Third Period_6, Boston, Pastrnak 11 (Nosek, Foligno), 11:12....
CHICAGO, IL
Indiana 114, Orlando 113

ORLANDO (113) Bol 9-15 2-4 22, Okeke 1-3 1-2 4, Bamba 6-14 6-8 21, F.Wagner 9-17 6-6 29, Suggs 5-12 0-0 12, Schofield 1-5 0-0 2, Ross 3-12 0-0 7, Hampton 5-8 2-4 14, Houstan 0-4 2-2 2, K.Harris 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 39-91 19-26 113. INDIANA (114) Hield 5-12...
ORLANDO, FL
FLORIDA ATLANTIC 76, DETROIT MERCY 55

Percentages: FG .327, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Phillips 3-7, Stone 0-1, Oliver 0-2, A.Davis 0-3, Anderson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 12 (Moss 4, A.Davis 3, Stone 2, Koka, Oliver, Parks). Steals: 6 (A.Davis, Anderson, Moss, Oliver, Parks, Phillips). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. FAUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Goldin185-52-32-51312.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit 6, Columbus 1

Columbus010—1 First Period_1, Detroit, Larkin 8 (Seider, Perron), 9:58 (pp). Penalties_Bertuzzi, DET (Hooking), 6:22; Olivier, CBJ (Cross Checking), 9:01. Second Period_2, Columbus, Bemstrom 2 (Jenner, Gaudreau), 0:43. 3, Detroit, Hronek 3, 6:35. 4, Detroit, Chiarot 2 (Copp, Raymond), 10:45. 5, Detroit, Hronek 4 (Seider, Larkin), 17:02. Penalties_Gavrikov, CBJ (Roughing), 19:16; Seider, DET (Roughing), 19:16.
COLUMBUS, OH

