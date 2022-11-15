ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The Comeback

CFB world reacts to Tennessee’s historically disastrous night

Tennessee recovered nicely from its loss to Georgia with a win over Missouri headed into Saturday’s game against South Carolina ranked No. 5. But while the Volunteers entered with realistic hopes of making the College Football Playoff, those hopes were thoroughly squashed by the Gamecocks. The night was a pure disaster for Tennessee. South Carolina’s Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Tennessee’s historically disastrous night appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Porterville Recorder

PRINCETON 62, MARIST 55

Percentages: FG .408, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Allocco 4-6, Langborg 3-11, Pierce 2-2, Peters 2-6, Austin 0-1, Evbuomwan 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Austin, Evbuomwan, Langborg). Turnovers: 12 (Evbuomwan 3, Allocco 2, Kellman 2, Langborg 2, Austin, Lee, Pierce). Steals: 6 (Austin 2,...
PRINCETON, CA
Porterville Recorder

BRADLEY 73, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE 60

Percentages: FG .357, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Harris 3-8, Clark 2-4, Smart 1-2, Larson 1-3, Russell 1-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Clark). Turnovers: 9 (Russell 3, Smart 3, Harris, Johnson, Mitchell). Steals: 8 (Clark 3, Russell 2, Harris, Johnson, Smart). Technical Fouls: None.
MISSOURI STATE
Porterville Recorder

GARDNER-WEBB 66, NORTH CAROLINA A&T 64

Percentages: FG .510, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Horton 3-7, Watson 2-4, Duke 1-1, J.Robinson 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Bettis 0-2, Elliott 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Johnson 2, Watson 2). Turnovers: 17 (Watson 6, Bettis 3, Horton 3, Johnson 3, Duke, J.Robinson). Steals: 4...
GREENSBORO, NC
Porterville Recorder

Indiana 114, Orlando 113

Percentages: FG .429, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 16-42, .381 (F.Wagner 5-9, Bamba 3-8, Bol 2-3, Hampton 2-3, Suggs 2-6, Okeke 1-3, Ross 1-7, Houstan 0-1, Schofield 0-2). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Suggs 3, Bol 2, Bamba). Turnovers: 9 (Suggs 4, Bamba 2, F.Wagner 2, Hampton).
INDIANA STATE
Porterville Recorder

RICE 96, WESTERN MICHIGAN 88

Percentages: FG .567, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Norman 7-13, Hubbard 1-3, Monegro 1-3, Hannah 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Hastings, Simms, Wright). Turnovers: 16 (Hastings 5, Hubbard 3, Monegro 2, Wright 2, Etchison, Fuller, Hannah, Simms). Steals: 3 (Hannah, Norman, Simms). Technical Fouls:...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Porterville Recorder

NORTH TEXAS 61, FRESNO STATE 52

Percentages: FG .432, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (I.Moore 1-1, Holland 1-3, Baker 1-4, Campbell 1-4, Colimerio 0-1, Yap 0-2, Hill 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Campbell 2). Turnovers: 13 (Hill 3, Campbell 2, I.Moore 2, Yap 2, Andre, Colimerio, Holland, Whitaker). Steals: 5...
FRESNO, CA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

College football Week 12 winners and losers: What's still at stake in the conference title races

There's still a lot of conference title races hanging in the balance heading into the final week of the college football season. The conference title games in seven of the 10 conferences at the top level of college football have et to be finalized through the first 12 weeks of the season. And in cases like the AAC, Big Ten and MAC, there are head-to-head matchups where the winner will advance to the championship game.
TENNESSEE STATE
Porterville Recorder

FLORIDA ATLANTIC 76, DETROIT MERCY 55

Percentages: FG .327, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Phillips 3-7, Stone 0-1, Oliver 0-2, A.Davis 0-3, Anderson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 12 (Moss 4, A.Davis 3, Stone 2, Koka, Oliver, Parks). Steals: 6 (A.Davis, Anderson, Moss, Oliver, Parks, Phillips). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. FAUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Goldin185-52-32-51312.
DETROIT, MI
Porterville Recorder

EASTERN KENTUCKY 77, UNC ASHEVILLE 75

Percentages: FG .475, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Moreno 5-8, Comer 1-3, Blanton 1-5, Jackson 0-1, Walker 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Cozart 3, Moreno 2, Wardy 2, Walker). Turnovers: 15 (Blanton 3, Comer 3, Kapiti 3, Walker 2, Cozart, Moreno, Robb, Ukomadu). Steals:...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Porterville Recorder

LONGWOOD 99, FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 83

Percentages: FG .492, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Almonor 4-7, Roberts 3-7, Singleton 3-9, Moore 1-5, Lamaute 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 8 (Moore 3, Singleton 2, Almonor, Roberts, Tweedy). Steals: 1 (Bligen). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. LONGWOODMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Christmas93-40-00-0107. Granlund243-40-00-1117. Nkereuwem187-83-52-20317. Houston244-54-51-36212. Wade353-52-30-61111. Napper278-112-60-36319. Wilkins264-64-60-52214. Watson184-42-21-40110.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Porterville Recorder

SYRACUSE 76, NORTHEASTERN 48

Percentages: FG .322, FT .154. 3-Point Goals: 8-32, .250 (Stucke 2-5, Turner 2-6, Cormier 2-7, Pridgen 1-2, Woods 1-2, Randriasalama 0-1, Troutman 0-1, King 0-2, McClintock 0-2, Telfort 0-4). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 17 (Woods 3, King 2, Metcalf 2, Pridgen 2, Telfort 2,...
SYRACUSE, NY
Porterville Recorder

Oregon St. 100, Prairie View 59

PRAIRIE VIEW (2-3) Lewis 4-6 0-1 8, Gerlyn Smith 3-13 0-0 7, Jenkins 0-3 0-0 0, Rosenthal 2-10 0-0 6, Thornton 2-7 2-2 6, Heard 1-3 0-0 2, Paul 4-15 1-2 11, Soders 0-1 0-0 0, Bowen 2-2 4-4 10, Hutchinson 2-4 2-2 6, Kayla Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor 1-3 1-2 3, Harper 0-0 0-0 0, Hudson 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 21-68 10-13 59.
CORVALLIS, OR
Porterville Recorder

BELMONT 66, GEORGE MASON 62

Percentages: FG .446, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Friberg 3-9, Gillespie 1-2, Sheppard 1-2, Tyson 1-4, Shanks 0-1, Walker 0-1, Bellinger 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Brauns 2, Bellinger, Friberg). Turnovers: 8 (Sheppard 5, Tyson 2, Brauns). Steals: 11 (Gillespie 6, Bellinger, Friberg, Sheppard,...
FAIRFAX, VA
Porterville Recorder

LONG BEACH STATE 84, SAINT KATHERINE 55

Percentages: FG .321, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Romero 3-5, Lloyd-Watson 2-4, Vertiz 2-4, Petrusev 0-1, Amador 0-2, Harper 0-2, Parker 0-2, Anglo 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Odinigwe, Petrusev). Turnovers: 25 (Petrusev 5, Romero 5, Anglo 4, Lloyd-Watson 3, Amador 2, Durham 2,...
LONG BEACH, CA
Porterville Recorder

Marquette 68, No. 3 Texas 61

MARQUETTE (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 36.207, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (King 3-6, Clark 1-1, Marotta 0-1, Hare 0-5) Blocked Shots: 2 (King 1, Okosun 1) Turnovers: 23 (King 7, Karlen 3, Marotta 3, Nkumu 3, Myles 3, Clark 2, Kaifes 1, Okosun 1) Steals: 13 (Nkumu 4, Clark 3,...
TEXARKANA, TX
KELOLAND

Skyforce victorious despite just 7 players available

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SF) – With just seven players, the Sioux Falls Skyforce snapped the Windy City Bulls’ four-game win streak with a 99-94 victory on Saturday night from the Sanford Pentagon. It marked the first victory for the Skyforce (3-3) over the Bulls (5-2) since 3/14/17. Six-of-seven players that entered the game for Sioux […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Porterville Recorder

Pittsburgh 61, Duquesne 45

PITTSBURGH (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.857, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Johnson 2-4, Strother 2-2, Malcolm 1-3, Harris 0-1, Hutcherson 0-2, Clesca 0-3, Strickland 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (King 3) Turnovers: 11 (Johnson 2, Clesca 2, Strickland 2, Brown 1, Hayford 1, Hutcherson 1, Exanor 1, Team 1) Steals: 5...
PITTSBURGH, PA

