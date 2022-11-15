Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Porterville Recorder
Marshall 86, Coppin St. 67
COPPIN ST. (3-3) Winston 3-7 4-4 11, Blue 3-9 0-0 8, Gross 0-0 0-0 0, Sessoms 8-15 3-3 19, Tarke 2-6 2-4 6, Rojas 2-8 0-0 5, Hood 3-5 4-5 12, Steers 1-2 1-2 3, Battle 1-2 0-0 3, Tekavcic 0-1 0-0 0, Titus 0-1 0-0 0, Sutton 0-0 0-0 0, Scott 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 14-18 67.
Porterville Recorder
STONEHILL 81, HOLY CROSS 79
Percentages: FG .509, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Johnson 3-4, Burnett 1-1, Meuser 1-1, Mack 0-1, Stinson 0-1, Sims 0-2, Zegarowski 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Burnett, Mack, McGill). Turnovers: 17 (Burnett 3, Sims 3, Stone 3, Johnson 2, Melis 2, Zegarowski 2, Meuser,...
Porterville Recorder
PEPPERDINE 64, UC IRVINE 55
Percentages: FG .284, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Davis 1-2, Leuchten 1-3, Baker 1-5, Hohn 1-5, Tillis 1-5, Butler 0-1, Henry 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Tillis). Turnovers: 14 (Crockrell 4, Hohn 3, Davis 2, Henry 2, Leuchten, Tillis, Ujadughele). Steals: 5 (Henry, Hohn,...
Porterville Recorder
VALPARAISO 68, INCARNATE WORD 64
Percentages: FG .424, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Griscti 3-4, Cisse 2-4, Krause 1-2, Morgan 1-2, Swaby 1-3, Yoder 1-3, Miller 0-1, Dennis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Yoder). Turnovers: 10 (Krause 3, Miller 3, Yoder 2, Cisse, Griscti). Steals: 4 (Miller 2, Yoder...
Porterville Recorder
TROY 73, MONTANA 62
Percentages: FG .407, FT .840. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Turner 2-3, Fields 1-1, Phillips 1-3, Geffrard 0-1, Eugene 0-2, Punter 0-2, Williams 0-2, Muhammad 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Williams 2, Phillips). Turnovers: 7 (Williams 3, Miles 2, Fields, Turner). Steals: 7 (Eugene 2, Punter...
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Clippers 119, San Antonio 97
Percentages: FG .414, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (McDermott 3-4, Bates-Diop 1-1, Branham 1-2, Johnson 1-5, Roby 1-5, Bassey 0-1, Sochan 0-1, Hall 0-2, Jones 0-2, Richardson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bates-Diop, Sochan). Turnovers: 15 (Sochan 7, Bassey 3, Hall, Jones, McDermott, Richardson,...
Porterville Recorder
Southern Cal 72, San Francisco 48
SOUTHERN CAL (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.548, FT .923. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Adika 2-3, Sissoko 1-3, Littleton 1-6, Williams 1-2, Doumbia 1-2, Marshall 0-1, Love 0-2, Perkins 0-2, Bigby 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Sissoko 1, Akunwafo 1) Turnovers: 18 (Sissoko 3, Adika 2, Marshall 2, Love 2, Akunwafo 2, Doumbia...
Porterville Recorder
Utah 118, Portland 113
Percentages: FG .462, FT .870. 3-Point Goals: 14-39, .359 (Beasley 6-14, Markkanen 3-5, Clarkson 2-7, Sexton 1-2, Olynyk 1-3, Fontecchio 1-4, Horton-Tucker 0-2, Vanderbilt 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Olynyk 3, Horton-Tucker). Turnovers: 13 (Clarkson 6, Markkanen 3, Sexton 2, Beasley, Olynyk). Steals: 6 (Clarkson,...
Arkansas rockets past No. 14 Ole Miss behind Sanders' 3 TDs
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Quarterback KJ Jefferson returned. So did Arkansas’ offensive firepower. But Rocket Sanders grabbed the spotlight. Sanders rushed for 232 yards and three touchdowns, including a 68-yarder on the opening drive of the second half, in a 42-27 rout of No. 14 Ole Miss on Saturday night. “He played extremely well,” Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said. “Any running back that carries the ball for 100, 150 yards, they’ve got to have a break, most of the time, they’ve got to have one or two that’ll be a 30-, 40-yard pop. Certainly, that’s what he (got) tonight.” The Razorbacks had a 35-6 halftime lead, and the Rebels’ 21 fourth-quarter points made the game appear closer than it was.
Scorebook Live
Arkansas signee Baye Fall plays in front of Razorbacks fans but loses battle to Link Academy
By Steve Andrews FORT SMITH, Ark. – It was the first “Homecoming” of sorts for the newly signed 5-Star future darling of the Arkansas men’s basketball program. Just four days after putting his signature on a Letter of Intent to play for the Razorbacks next season, 6-foot-11, 205-pound Baye ...
Top 25 Takeaways: Contenders live on edge, where TCU thrives
College Football Playoff contenders lived on the edge in Week 12, with the top four teams all teetering to varying degrees and at various points. Then No. 5 Tennessee went down with a thud. For No. 4 TCU, it was just another Saturday. “It looks more frantic than it is,” TCU coach Sonny Dykes said about the game-winning play. He could have been describing the Horned Frogs’ season. TCU and No. 3 Michigan both needed field goals in the final second to stay unbeaten.
Comments / 0