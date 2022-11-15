ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Marshall 86, Coppin St. 67

COPPIN ST. (3-3) Winston 3-7 4-4 11, Blue 3-9 0-0 8, Gross 0-0 0-0 0, Sessoms 8-15 3-3 19, Tarke 2-6 2-4 6, Rojas 2-8 0-0 5, Hood 3-5 4-5 12, Steers 1-2 1-2 3, Battle 1-2 0-0 3, Tekavcic 0-1 0-0 0, Titus 0-1 0-0 0, Sutton 0-0 0-0 0, Scott 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 14-18 67.
BALTIMORE, MD
STONEHILL 81, HOLY CROSS 79

Percentages: FG .509, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Johnson 3-4, Burnett 1-1, Meuser 1-1, Mack 0-1, Stinson 0-1, Sims 0-2, Zegarowski 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Burnett, Mack, McGill). Turnovers: 17 (Burnett 3, Sims 3, Stone 3, Johnson 2, Melis 2, Zegarowski 2, Meuser,...
WORCESTER, MA
PEPPERDINE 64, UC IRVINE 55

Percentages: FG .284, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Davis 1-2, Leuchten 1-3, Baker 1-5, Hohn 1-5, Tillis 1-5, Butler 0-1, Henry 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Tillis). Turnovers: 14 (Crockrell 4, Hohn 3, Davis 2, Henry 2, Leuchten, Tillis, Ujadughele). Steals: 5 (Henry, Hohn,...
IRVINE, CA
VALPARAISO 68, INCARNATE WORD 64

Percentages: FG .424, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Griscti 3-4, Cisse 2-4, Krause 1-2, Morgan 1-2, Swaby 1-3, Yoder 1-3, Miller 0-1, Dennis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Yoder). Turnovers: 10 (Krause 3, Miller 3, Yoder 2, Cisse, Griscti). Steals: 4 (Miller 2, Yoder...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
TROY 73, MONTANA 62

Percentages: FG .407, FT .840. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Turner 2-3, Fields 1-1, Phillips 1-3, Geffrard 0-1, Eugene 0-2, Punter 0-2, Williams 0-2, Muhammad 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Williams 2, Phillips). Turnovers: 7 (Williams 3, Miles 2, Fields, Turner). Steals: 7 (Eugene 2, Punter...
MISSOULA, MT
L.A. Clippers 119, San Antonio 97

Percentages: FG .414, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (McDermott 3-4, Bates-Diop 1-1, Branham 1-2, Johnson 1-5, Roby 1-5, Bassey 0-1, Sochan 0-1, Hall 0-2, Jones 0-2, Richardson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bates-Diop, Sochan). Turnovers: 15 (Sochan 7, Bassey 3, Hall, Jones, McDermott, Richardson,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Southern Cal 72, San Francisco 48

SOUTHERN CAL (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.548, FT .923. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Adika 2-3, Sissoko 1-3, Littleton 1-6, Williams 1-2, Doumbia 1-2, Marshall 0-1, Love 0-2, Perkins 0-2, Bigby 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Sissoko 1, Akunwafo 1) Turnovers: 18 (Sissoko 3, Adika 2, Marshall 2, Love 2, Akunwafo 2, Doumbia...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Utah 118, Portland 113

Percentages: FG .462, FT .870. 3-Point Goals: 14-39, .359 (Beasley 6-14, Markkanen 3-5, Clarkson 2-7, Sexton 1-2, Olynyk 1-3, Fontecchio 1-4, Horton-Tucker 0-2, Vanderbilt 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Olynyk 3, Horton-Tucker). Turnovers: 13 (Clarkson 6, Markkanen 3, Sexton 2, Beasley, Olynyk). Steals: 6 (Clarkson,...
UTAH STATE
The Associated Press

Arkansas rockets past No. 14 Ole Miss behind Sanders' 3 TDs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Quarterback KJ Jefferson returned. So did Arkansas’ offensive firepower. But Rocket Sanders grabbed the spotlight. Sanders rushed for 232 yards and three touchdowns, including a 68-yarder on the opening drive of the second half, in a 42-27 rout of No. 14 Ole Miss on Saturday night. “He played extremely well,” Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said. “Any running back that carries the ball for 100, 150 yards, they’ve got to have a break, most of the time, they’ve got to have one or two that’ll be a 30-, 40-yard pop. Certainly, that’s what he (got) tonight.” The Razorbacks had a 35-6 halftime lead, and the Rebels’ 21 fourth-quarter points made the game appear closer than it was.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Associated Press

Top 25 Takeaways: Contenders live on edge, where TCU thrives

College Football Playoff contenders lived on the edge in Week 12, with the top four teams all teetering to varying degrees and at various points. Then No. 5 Tennessee went down with a thud. For No. 4 TCU, it was just another Saturday. “It looks more frantic than it is,” TCU coach Sonny Dykes said about the game-winning play. He could have been describing the Horned Frogs’ season. TCU and No. 3 Michigan both needed field goals in the final second to stay unbeaten.
GEORGIA STATE

