Heartbreak in Moscow: U of I students speak out after four classmates were killed Sunday

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KHQ Right Now
Family of Moscow homicide victim continues to speak out
The family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of four University of Idaho students killed near campus last week, continued to speak out on Friday. The family said their timeline of events doesn't quite match up with the timeline provided by police.
KHQ Right Now
Moscow PD announces Sunday press conference for investigation of murdered U of I students
MOSCOW, Idaho - Moscow Police Department (MPD) announced a press conference will be held on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. regarding the investigation into the murder of four University of Idaho students. The press conference will be streamed live on our NonStop Local website. On Sunday, Nov. 13, four...
KHQ Right Now
Moscow PD shares timeline leading up to murder of University of Idaho students, seeking info to fill in the gaps
MOSCOW, Idaho - Investigation into the murder of four University of Idaho (U of I) students on Sunday, Nov. 13 continues, though details remain sparse for both the public and the victims' families. Autopsies were conducted by the Spokane County Medical Examiner's office on Wednesday and sent to the Latah...
KHQ Right Now
Coroner: Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a rental house near campus were stabbed to death in their beds and likely were asleep when they were attacked, a county coroner told a cable news channel. Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt also told...
KHQ Right Now
'The Cougs are feeling it with the Vandals:' Rival universities coming together on the Palouse
The community at Washington State University is mourning with the community at the University of Idaho. Pullman and Moscow are less than 10 miles apart, and the two towns both feel the same fear and mourning in the wake of a quadruple homicide of four U of I students.
KHQ Right Now
1 arrested in connection to Lewiston armed robbery, 2 suspects outstanding
LEWISTON, Wash. - One suspect has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that temporarily forced Lewis-Clark State College (LCSC) to lock down Thursday morning. Two more suspects remain on the loose. The Lewiston Police Department (LPD) said 27-year-old Eric M. Largent was arrested for the robbery. LPD is...
KHQ Right Now
Arrest made in armed robbery in Lewiston, police investigating additional suspects
LEWISTON, Idaho - A suspect was arrested on Thursday after an armed home robbery left one victim injured. According to Lewiston Police Department (LPD), the robbery was reported just after 8 a.m. on Nov. 17. Officers responding to the scene on 1st Ave. discovered one victim with minor injuries who stated the robber had taken items from the home.
KHQ Right Now
'We just started slow': Utah Tech uses first half run to bury Idaho 81-71
After a horrible first half in which Idaho trailed 23-7 after a 21-2 Utah Tech run, the Vandals’ Isaac Jones made a shot in the paint to stop a complete rout. Idaho played much better after that and got within five points in the closing 6 minutes on Rashad Smith’s jumper to beat an expiring clock. The comeback attempt only made an 81-71 nonconference loss to Utah Tech in Moscow, Idaho, that much tougher to take.
KHQ Right Now
Washington State running backs coach Mark Atuaia wears University of Virginia apparel in support of school struck by tragedy
TUCSON, Ariz. – Several former University of Virginia football coaches sported Cavaliers apparel this weekend to show support for a program and school that was struck by tragedy last weekend. Washington State running backs coach Mark Atuaia, who served as Virginia's RBs coach over the past six years, wore...
KHQ Right Now
'We were locked in': Washington State records four interceptions against former Cougar quarterback, takes care of Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. – For the Washington State faithful, Saturday’s game played out like a fantasy. For former Cougars quarterback Jayden de Laura, now the signal-caller at Arizona, it was a nightmare scenario. WSU’s defense made life miserable for de Laura, who tossed a career-high four interceptions. He threw...
KHQ Right Now
Eastern Washington ends season on a high note with 45-21 rout of Northern Colorado
Early in the third quarter of Eastern Washington’s football season finale Saturday, running back Tuna Altahir took a handoff and cut back, found the sideline, dashed the rest of the 51 yards from scrimmage and crossed the goal line. In doing so, he gave the Eagles something they hadn’t...
Comments / 0