How Captain Marvel could be canonically responsible for T’Challa’s death in ‘Wakanda Forever’
Going into Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the elephant in the room was always going to be the illness that killed King T’Challa. Even though it was brought up multiple times, specifically by Shuri, it was never mentioned exactly what the disease was and how, of all things, it took out the King and Black Panther of the most powerful nation in the world. Now, a Captain Marvel and vibranium-related theory just might point to the answer.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ has fans pondering the difference between ‘understandable’ and ‘justified’
This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Ryan Coogler has a talent for creating villains that are a little too reasonable for the audience to actively root against them. After Erik Killmonger in Black Panther had everyone struggling to pick a side, Wakanda Forever‘s Namor is now sparking debate about the validity of his actions.
Silence speaks volumes as DC defenders say nothing on the 5th anniversary of the movie they despise intensely
Normally, a milestone anniversary for a landmark movie leads to reflections being posted on social media, with supporters and detractors alike weighing in with their thoughts on the film in question. However, even if you’ve been online all day, you might struggle to notice that today marks exactly five years since Justice League was released in theaters.
Science has officially proven that MCU fans are growing weary of constant content
Phase Four may have drawn to an end following the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but that hasn’t stopped fans from weighing up the pros and cons from what’s proven to comfortably the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s most divisive stage yet. With new movies and Disney Plus...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star reveals MCU advice from Brie Larson, and it sounds like trolls came up
If you’re a female star that’s brand new to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, then there’s arguably no better person to offer sage advice and words of wisdom than Brie Larson. Sure, Scarlett Johansson was part of the franchise’s furniture for a decade and remains a hugely popular...
A dystopian flesh-eating nightmare suppresses its urges to become one of Netflix’s biggest hits
Putting a fresh spin on one well-worn genre is difficult enough as it is, so The Girl with All the Gifts should be commended for managing to tell a unique story utilizing elements of no less than four. It sounds unwieldy to call director Colm McCarthy’s movie a post-apocalyptic dystopian...
As Twitter slowly dies, several words of choice directed at Elon Musk are projected on their HQ
Twitter is going the way of the dodo if insiders and internet users are to be believed, as Elon Musk’s acquisition of the site becomes an apparent cataclysmic failure. Just in case he didn’t already know it, a tech graffiti artist has projected his failures onto the headquarters.
Latest Marvel News: Zoe Saldaña admits she’s ready to be done with the MCU as ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ sleighs critics
Can you believe that, in just over one week’s time, the Christmas season will officially have begun for Marvel lovers as The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is set to drop on Disney Plus next Friday? And now, ahead of this incoming festive gift from the House of Ideas, the verdict on the Special Presentation has been given as critics unwrap their initial reactions to James Gunn’s first MCU outing in five years. Unfortunately, we’ve also got some less good news for Gamora groupies…
Legendary ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ creator Yuji Naka has been arrested
Yuji Naka, the creator of Sonic the Hedgehog, has been arrested in Japan as part of the ongoing investigation into the Dragon Quest series. Naka is part of a larger group of people who have been arrested following alleged insider trading around a new game in the series. The controversy comes from the developer Aiming getting the rights to develop an upcoming Dragon Quest game from Square Enix. Allegedly, several people involved with Square bought stakes in Aiming before the deal was made public, which is deemed as insider trading.
David Harbour hopes his MCU run atones for the sins of starring in one of the worst comic book movies ever
There’s a huge number of actors in Hollywood that have played two (or more) comic book characters, and in many instances there tends to be a huge gulf in popularity between them, something David Harbour knows all too well. Just like Deadpool helped Ryan Reynolds wash away the stench...
MCU fans are losing their minds over rumors Jenna Ortega has joined ‘Daredevil: Born Again’
Few upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe projects have caused more collective drools of excitement than Daredevil: Born Again. Set to consist of 18 episodes, the the most of any Marvel Disney Plus series so far, the show looks to be an absolutely jubilant return for one of the MCU’s most beloved Netflix darlings, with fans old and new each having plenty to look forward to.
James Gunn hypes the impending debut of his favorite MCU character ever
In just one week, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special comes to Disney Plus, and the early reactions hint that James Gunn’s long-awaited return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe has delivered the goods. It’s only the second Special Presentation after last month’s Werewolf by Night, but given that...
‘The Witcher’ fans have already given showrunners the perfect Geralt successor to Henry Cavill and it’s not Liam Hemsworth
If we were to be the mouthpiece for every The Witcher fan out there, we would be highlighting how the announcement of Henry Cavill’s future exit from the show hasn’t been the real reason for discontent amongst the Netflix series’ fandom. It is the confirmation that Liam Hemsworth has already been chosen to step into Cavill’s shoes once he bids farewell after the third season. This general air of unhappiness with the decision could have been avoided if the showrunners had picked the one star who had already been envisioned by many as a fitting Geralt long before Cavill broke fans’ hearts.
A mesmerizing sci-fi spectacular bends the fabric of the universe to its will on streaming
To give you an indication of just how consistent Christopher Nolan has been for two decades and change, Interstellar ranks as the second worst-reviewed entry in his entire directorial filmography on Rotten Tomatoes with a 73 percent score, putting it ahead of only Tenet at the bottom of the pile.
A cult favorite fantasy that made $400 million and still bombed overthrows the streaming establishment
The murky world of Hollywood accounting makes it difficult to predict how high a certain movie needs to fly in order to be deemed a success, but we can safely say that 2010’s Tron: Legacy didn’t meet the threshold. The easiest way to reach that conclusion is the...
The redundant prequel to a blockbuster that bombed catastrophically raises hell on the Netflix Top 10
Based entirely on Rotten Tomatoes scores, 2013’s R.I.P.D. can inarguably be called the worst movie of Ryan Reynolds’ entire career after scraping together an embarrassing 13 percent score on the aggregation site. It’s also one of the biggest box office bombs of the last decade, having earned a...
‘Black Adam’ being handily defeated at the box office by the 3rd season of a TV show about Jesus
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever exploded out of the blocks last weekend to steal almost all of the thunder away from Black Adam, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel’s $180 million opening ensuring that Ryan Coogler’s blockbuster took just three days to earn more at the domestic box office than Dwayne Johnson’s DCU debut had managed in four weeks.
A bloodthirsty historical epic mounts a ferocious dash for freedom on streaming
As South Park famously put it; “Say what you want about Mel Gibson, but the son of a bitch knows story structure”. With two Academy Awards to his name for Best Picture and Best Director, that’s been proven true, but he arguably showcased it better than ever with the thunderous Apocalypto.
Latest Fantasy News: George R.R. Martin confirms ‘The Ice Dragon’ movie as ‘Lord of the Rings’ fans rise to the defense of the Amazon series
With half a dozen Game of Thrones projects in the wings, on top of two books to get out still, one ought to be forgiven for thinking George R.R. Martin would simply refuse to commission his work, or at the very least, give up even more of it to be adapted for live-action. But as far as we can tell, the author is having the creative streak of his life, with no intention of slowing down any time soon. Now, even despite House of the Dragon still remaining a topic of debate in social circles, the creator has announced that another one of his books is going to be adapted as an animated movie.
What is the Savage Land, and how could it be introduced in the MCU?
*This article contains mild spoilers for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’*. Thirty movies into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and there’s still plenty to explore — evidenced by the fact that we only found out this is the adaptation of Marvel Comics Earth-616 during Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
