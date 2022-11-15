Read full article on original website
WDEL 1150AM
Nelly scheduled to return to the Delaware State Fair next summer
Rapper Nelly is slated to make his second-straight appearance at the Delaware State Fair this upcoming July. Nelly was the first headliner announced by the Delaware State Fair, and tickets for his Friday, July 21, 2023 concert go on sale Friday. Country musician Chase McDaniel is slated to open for...
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington City Councilwoman dies after short illness
For the third time in three months, Wilmington city officials are mourning the death of a person with ties to Wilmington City Council. Mayor Mike Purzycki announced on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, that First District Councilwoman Linda Gray had died. According to the Mayor's Office, Gray's death was announced by...
WDEL 1150AM
Update: 16 candidates apply to fill vacancy on Wilmington City Council
Wilmington City Council is moving closer to finding someone to fill the remainder of the late Loretta Walsh's term. Walsh died a few weeks after resigning from her at-large position. A total of 16 candidates will be evaluated and interviewed before a selection is voted on. They include six people...
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | “Sharing Blessings for Thanksgiving” in Wilmington
Volunteers with The Resurrection Center (TRC) in Wilmington got an early start on Thanksgiving with an outreach program on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, providing a turkey and sides to individuals and families in need of their support. TRC members and nonmembers purchased specified grocery items and 150 bags were prepared...
WDEL 1150AM
Man in custody for fatal Glasgow stabbing
Delaware State Police have arrested 22-year old Erik Hilton of Bear and charged him with murder in connection with a stabbing Sunday evening November 13, 2022, at La Piazza Di Caruso at the Peoples Plaza shopping center in Glasgow. Troopers were called to the pizzeria just after 6 p.m. and...
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington City Council seeking more diversity in Fire Department leadership
Diversity continues to be top of mind of many Wilmington City Council members as they questioned promotional practices in the Wilmington Fire Department. The 42nd Wilmington Fire Department Academy began this week, with 19 students, including 9 Blacks, 2 Hispanics, and 8 Whites. According to the 2020 Census, Wilmington's population...
WDEL 1150AM
The Everett turns 100
Middletown turned out on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, to celebrate the centennial of The Everett Theater which rose from the ashes of not one, but two predecessors. Current President of the Board of Directors Lee Edgar says it was J. E. Lewis who had it rebuilt a third time. "He...
WDEL 1150AM
Firefighters make quick work of Chalfonte garage fire
Talleyville firefighters quickly knocked down a garage fire in the Chalfonte subdivision on Wednesday morning, November 16, 2022, limiting damage to the rest of the home. The alarm came in for Bodine Drive around 11:15 a.m., and the first Talleyville unit on scene minutes later reported smoke from an attached garage.
WDEL 1150AM
A tale of two batteries in Newark
When the clock is rolled back for Daylight Saving Time, fire officials remind people to change the batteries in their smoke detectors. Aetna Fire Company officials say it was a smoke detector that alerted the residents of a house in Nonantum Mills on Sunday night, November 13, 2022, of a fire in their kitchen.
WDEL 1150AM
PAWS for People brings pet therapy ambassadors to National Dog Show
The Thanksgiving broadcast of the National Dog Show is a holiday fixture in many homes. But, the actual show takes place near Philadelphia and is open to the public. This year, a Delaware-based organization will have an opportunity to enhance its reputation. PAWS for People has arrangements with a variety...
